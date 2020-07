Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Spacious 2 bed, 3 bath, 2 car garage townhome available for rent February 1st in a fantastic Apple Valley location! You will love the 2-story living room with gas burning fireplace, the upper level loft space and the private

backyard patio with pond views. Huge master bedroom with walk-in closet and private bath. Spacious 2nd bedroom and private bath on the upper level with a loft.