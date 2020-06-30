2640 9th Avenue South

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking garage

**$500 Credit with a February Lease Signing & Move In**

4 bedroom, 1 1/2 bathroom rambler with a large fenced in backyard! This home features central air, laundry, lots of storage space, a large front deck, and a one car detached garage! Two of the bedrooms and the 1/2 bathroom are located on the lower level, and the other two bedrooms are on the main level. Home was remodeled in 2018.



Video Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t5UBqtrH-Ko&feature=youtu.be



Utilities paid by resident: Gas, Electricity, Water/Sewer, & Trash



Many homes for rent are currently occupied. Please respect the convenience and privacy of our residents. Showings are by appointment only.



Call Carmen with PRO Realty Services today at 612-293-5809 with questions or to schedule a showing!



Qualifications: Max occupants: 8. Must have satisfactory rental history, must pass criminal history background check and must have documented income of 2.5 times the monthly rent, pet subject to approval, no recent evictions. Property is not Section 8. Please see detailed rental criteria on our application.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,695, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,695, Available Now

