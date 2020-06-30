All apartments in Anoka
Last updated February 21 2020 at 8:32 PM

2640 9th Avenue South

2640 9th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2640 9th Avenue, Anoka, MN 55303

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
**$500 Credit with a February Lease Signing & Move In**
4 bedroom, 1 1/2 bathroom rambler with a large fenced in backyard! This home features central air, laundry, lots of storage space, a large front deck, and a one car detached garage! Two of the bedrooms and the 1/2 bathroom are located on the lower level, and the other two bedrooms are on the main level. Home was remodeled in 2018.

Video Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t5UBqtrH-Ko&feature=youtu.be

Utilities paid by resident: Gas, Electricity, Water/Sewer, & Trash

Many homes for rent are currently occupied. Please respect the convenience and privacy of our residents. Showings are by appointment only.

Call Carmen with PRO Realty Services today at 612-293-5809 with questions or to schedule a showing!

Qualifications: Max occupants: 8. Must have satisfactory rental history, must pass criminal history background check and must have documented income of 2.5 times the monthly rent, pet subject to approval, no recent evictions. Property is not Section 8. Please see detailed rental criteria on our application.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,695, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,695, Available Now
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2640 9th Avenue South have any available units?
2640 9th Avenue South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anoka, MN.
What amenities does 2640 9th Avenue South have?
Some of 2640 9th Avenue South's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2640 9th Avenue South currently offering any rent specials?
2640 9th Avenue South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2640 9th Avenue South pet-friendly?
Yes, 2640 9th Avenue South is pet friendly.
Does 2640 9th Avenue South offer parking?
Yes, 2640 9th Avenue South offers parking.
Does 2640 9th Avenue South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2640 9th Avenue South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2640 9th Avenue South have a pool?
No, 2640 9th Avenue South does not have a pool.
Does 2640 9th Avenue South have accessible units?
No, 2640 9th Avenue South does not have accessible units.
Does 2640 9th Avenue South have units with dishwashers?
No, 2640 9th Avenue South does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2640 9th Avenue South have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2640 9th Avenue South has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
