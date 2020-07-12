67 Apartments for rent in Anoka, MN with parking

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
3 Units Available
Woodland Park Apartments
2614 Cutters Grove Ave, Anoka, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,171
810 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
INCOME LIMITS APPLY - Welcome to Woodland Park Apartments where our residents are our number one priority! Woodland Park is located in a quiet neighborhood in Anoka with easy access to Hwy 10.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
3 Units Available
Meadowview
650 Garfield St E, Anoka, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,060
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
868 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Quaint, comfortable living in spacious apartments surrounded by nature. Relax inside with central air conditioning or enjoy the outdoors from your private patio or balcony. Community includes green courtyards and space to barbecue.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
6 Units Available
Cutters Grove
2903 Cutters Grove Ave, Anoka, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,155
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
1050 sqft
Make your home on the bank of the Mississippi River. Friendly complex with basketball court and outdoor pool. Homes feature custom closets and natural light. Underground heated parking available. Free internet.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 11:27pm
1 Unit Available
1721 Ferry Street - 14
1721 South Ferry Street, Anoka, MN
1 Bedroom
$825
690 sqft
Spacious 2 BR Property is has dishwasher, car parking, (garage space is available with additional cost), balcony, washer and dryer in the building. We DO NOT Allow Pets
Results within 1 mile of Anoka
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
8 Units Available
Northpointe Apartments
3845 119th Ave NW, Coon Rapids, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,095
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1020 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1210 sqft
Nestled in the heart of Coon Rapids you will find a great place to call home! Northpointe is now showcasing stylish and comfortable updated apartment homes with local conveniences such as dining, shopping, education and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
8 Units Available
Wedgewood Park Apartments
3393 Northdale Blvd NW, Coon Rapids, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,175
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1155 sqft
Wedgewood Park offers all there is to be desired in convenience. Our community is nestled in a quiet residential setting with all the conveniences of shopping, entertainment, parks and trails within walking distance.

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
13230 Meadowood Trl unit 101
13230 Meadowood Trail, Coon Rapids, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1080 sqft
Remodeled 2bd 1ba 2story in convenient location (coon rapids but kind of andover-ish:) - Remodeled 2bd 1ba 1car attached garage 2 story in convenient northern coon rapids location (kind of andover -ish:) $1399/mo $1448.
Results within 5 miles of Anoka
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 06:37pm
2 Units Available
Camelot Square
11639 Raven St NW, Coon Rapids, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,204
928 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in Coon Rapids, Minnesota youll find comfort and convenience at Camelot Square. Our community offers spacious one, two and three bedroom apartment homes that feature fully-equipped kitchens, nine foot ceilings and breakfast bars.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
16 Units Available
The Residence at The COR
7700 Sunwood Dr NW, Ramsey, MN
Studio
$1,180
579 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,300
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
1205 sqft
Furnished one- and two- bedroom apartments featuring state-of-the-art kitchens with granite worktops. Minneapolis is a short drive on I-94, but the community is so packed with features, including gym, pool, and clubhouse, you may never leave.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
4 Units Available
Greenway Terrace
7562 146th Avenue Northwest, Ramsey, MN
1 Bedroom
$807
724 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,113
1225 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
New Home in a Newer community! 1-,2, 3- and 4-bedroom apartments available in Ramsey, MN. Blocks from shopping, daycare centers, health clinics, city offices and the Northstar Commuter Rail - Ramsey Station.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
2 Units Available
Elm Creek Apartments
11719 Champlin Dr, Champlin, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,356
930 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great things are happening at Elm Creek Apartments! We offer spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes at affordable prices.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
2 Units Available
The Meadows of Coon Rapids
1770 121st Ave NW, Coon Rapids, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1056 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,670
1322 sqft
Modeled after the area's townhomes, these apartments feature attached garages, in-unit laundry and a basketball court. The community is blocks from highways 10 and 47 and 20 minutes from Minneapolis.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Osseo
433 2nd Ave NE Lower
433 2nd Avenue Northeast, Osseo, MN
1 Bedroom
$899
750 sqft
SHARED RENTAL - private lower level - Property Id: 310086 This cute lower level of a single family home is great. You have you own private bedroom with tons of light, bathroom (shower only) living room and breakfast nook. Shared laundry and kitchen.

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
11898 Emery Village Drive N
11898 Emery Village Dr N, Champlin, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1665 sqft
Available anytime from now to 9/1/2020. High demand Emery Village townhomes! Open floor plan lots of natural light, large kitchen with stainless steel appliances, lots of storage space and tiles back splash.

1 of 35

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
8457 Emery Parkway N
8457 Emery North Parkway, Champlin, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
2057 sqft
Available anytime in July or August 1st. South facing 3BR, 4BA town home filled with natural light offers 3 bedrooms on one level, open floor plan. maple woodwork, high ceilings, newer carpet, paint, kitchen and laundry appliances.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 11:26pm
1 Unit Available
7318 147th Ln NW
7318 147th Lane Northwest, Ramsey, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1030 sqft
DISCLAIMER: Thank you for your interest in this rental property. Please note, in light of the recent COVID-19 concerns, we will not be conducting any in-person showings at this time.
Results within 10 miles of Anoka
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
$
14 Units Available
Meadow Lake Park
Ironwood Apartments
8400 Bass Lake Rd., New Hope, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,520
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,872
1087 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Ironwood offers upscale apartments that let you dream bigger.
Verified

1 of 58

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
27 Units Available
The Quinn at Plymouth
6110 Quinwood Lane N, Plymouth, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,349
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,720
1090 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,130
1417 sqft
Luxury apartments in a 16-acre, landscaped neighborhood where nature and convenience coexist. Superbly appointed apartment homes with nine-foot ceilings, kitchen islands, triple-crown molding, walk-in closets and much more. Located just 10 miles northwest of Minneapolis.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
10 Units Available
River Park
Riverview Apartments
8150 W River Rd, Brooklyn Park, MN
1 Bedroom
$900
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1100 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes with fully equipped kitchens and ceiling fans. Ample onsite offerings, including a playground, barbecue area, and clubhouse. Near gorgeous River Park and the Mississippi River. Easy access to Minnesota SR 252.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
9 Units Available
Mallard Ridge
13301 Maple Knoll Way, Maple Grove, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,371
920 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,598
1085 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,730
1200 sqft
Relaxing community with a sparkling pool and sitting area. Located conveniently just off Fernbrook Lane. Comfortable apartments feature walk-in closets, private patio/balcony and 24-hour on-site maintenance.
Verified

1 of 61

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
11 Units Available
Bass Lake Hills Townhomes
5814 Teakwood Ln N, Plymouth, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,649
1226 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Contemporary pet-friendly townhouses built on lush green grounds, not far from I-45, I-94 and Highway 169. Carpets, walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Clubhouse, 24-hour maintenance, swimming pool and tennis court.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
20 Units Available
Skye at Arbor Lakes
11851 81st Ave N, Maple Grove, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,394
930 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,742
1254 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,184
1570 sqft
A stylish community with high-end fixtures. Numerous floor plan options, all with ample storage and great views. Nine-foot ceilings, custom cabinetry and energy-efficient appliances. Outdoor courtyard. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
11 Units Available
Broadway
Bass Lake Crossing
5701 Quebec Ave N, New Hope, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,199
1000 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1200 sqft
Studio and one-bedroom apartments one mile from Highway 169 and close to downtown bus line. Third-floor units have wood burning fireplaces, and all units have dining areas and spacious kitchens and bathrooms.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 06:06pm
15 Units Available
Village Creek
Pebble Creek North
5625 69th Ave N, Brooklyn Park, MN
1 Bedroom
$885
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
875 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Pebble Creek North in Brooklyn Park. View photos, descriptions and more!
City Guide for Anoka, MN

Renting in Anoka is like paying for two lifestyles in one: the quiet, calm of 'burby living mixed with a dash of Minneapolis madness. So, if you're looking for a great two-for-one deal on your next hometown, welcome home!

Anoka renters are a lucky bunch. They step out of their homes and onto the trails that run along the Mississippi and Rum Rivers and connect to hiking and biking paths that lead all the way to Minneapolis. Of course, the hike to Minneapolis might be a little much, but a normal commute is nothing sweat over. Just a short drive or a hassle-free ride on the Northstar Commuter Rail will get you there in no time.

Within the city, there are plenty of local shops and dining, as well as the 23-acres of parkland at the Mississippi River Park. Cheap apartments can be found all over town, ranging from $500 - $700. Rental homes and riverside apartments can get much more pricey, with rates ranging from $800 - $2,000. There are some beautiful craftsman-style townhomes along the Rum River, as well as plenty of apartments right on the Mississippi River Park, a favorite local spot for fishing, playing a round of horseshoes, or just having a good old fashioned BBQ.

As far as amenities go, you can pick and choose for the best views, conveniences, and luxuries. Many of the cheap apartment rentals in Anoka, MN feature on-site laundry facilities, 24-hour maintenance, and free parking. There are also some affordable places with more entertaining amenities, such as volleyball courts, playgrounds, and BBQ areas. Or, you can rent a ritzier place on the Mississippi River park, with luxuries such as heated underground parking, swimming pools, tennis courts, and clubhouses.

Those concerned about finding affordable pet-friendly apartment rentals will be happy to know that there are a handful of cat and dog friendly places to stay. Rental homes are the best for dog owners, though different landlords will have different opinions on breeds and sizes. In apartments and townhomes, you will see the common restrictions on so-called "aggressive breeds". So, before making the move make sure to call and check for the pet policy at your potential new home. Upfront pet fees usually add up to $250 - $300, and some places will charge an additional pet rent around $25 per month.

Anoka is a beautiful place to be in this part of your life, so have a scroll through those listings and you’ll be ready to rent like a local Anokan-Minnesotan in no time.

-By Katy Comal See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Anoka, MN

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Anoka apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

