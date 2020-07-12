67 Apartments for rent in Anoka, MN with parking
1 of 14
1 of 23
1 of 12
1 of 10
1 of 11
1 of 11
1 of 6
1 of 19
1 of 14
1 of 5
1 of 18
1 of 19
1 of 16
1 of 26
1 of 35
1 of 12
1 of 41
1 of 58
1 of 7
1 of 21
1 of 61
1 of 37
1 of 22
1 of 15
Renting in Anoka is like paying for two lifestyles in one: the quiet, calm of 'burby living mixed with a dash of Minneapolis madness. So, if you're looking for a great two-for-one deal on your next hometown, welcome home!
Anoka renters are a lucky bunch. They step out of their homes and onto the trails that run along the Mississippi and Rum Rivers and connect to hiking and biking paths that lead all the way to Minneapolis. Of course, the hike to Minneapolis might be a little much, but a normal commute is nothing sweat over. Just a short drive or a hassle-free ride on the Northstar Commuter Rail will get you there in no time.
Within the city, there are plenty of local shops and dining, as well as the 23-acres of parkland at the Mississippi River Park. Cheap apartments can be found all over town, ranging from $500 - $700. Rental homes and riverside apartments can get much more pricey, with rates ranging from $800 - $2,000. There are some beautiful craftsman-style townhomes along the Rum River, as well as plenty of apartments right on the Mississippi River Park, a favorite local spot for fishing, playing a round of horseshoes, or just having a good old fashioned BBQ.
As far as amenities go, you can pick and choose for the best views, conveniences, and luxuries. Many of the cheap apartment rentals in Anoka, MN feature on-site laundry facilities, 24-hour maintenance, and free parking. There are also some affordable places with more entertaining amenities, such as volleyball courts, playgrounds, and BBQ areas. Or, you can rent a ritzier place on the Mississippi River park, with luxuries such as heated underground parking, swimming pools, tennis courts, and clubhouses.
Those concerned about finding affordable pet-friendly apartment rentals will be happy to know that there are a handful of cat and dog friendly places to stay. Rental homes are the best for dog owners, though different landlords will have different opinions on breeds and sizes. In apartments and townhomes, you will see the common restrictions on so-called "aggressive breeds". So, before making the move make sure to call and check for the pet policy at your potential new home. Upfront pet fees usually add up to $250 - $300, and some places will charge an additional pet rent around $25 per month.
Anoka is a beautiful place to be in this part of your life, so have a scroll through those listings and you’ll be ready to rent like a local Anokan-Minnesotan in no time.
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Anoka apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.
Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.
Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.
If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.
Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.
Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.
Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.