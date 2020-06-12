Apartment List
/
MN
/
anoka
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:30 PM

33 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Anoka, MN

Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 06:24pm
3 Units Available
Woodland Park Apartments
2614 Cutters Grove Ave, Anoka, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,435
1075 sqft
INCOME LIMITS APPLY - Welcome to Woodland Park Apartments where our residents are our number one priority! Woodland Park is located in a quiet neighborhood in Anoka with easy access to Hwy 10.
Results within 1 mile of Anoka
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
10 Units Available
Wedgewood Park Apartments
3393 Northdale Blvd NW, Coon Rapids, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1155 sqft
Wedgewood Park offers all there is to be desired in convenience. Our community is nestled in a quiet residential setting with all the conveniences of shopping, entertainment, parks and trails within walking distance.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
5 Units Available
Northpointe Apartments
3845 119th Ave NW, Coon Rapids, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1210 sqft
Nestled in the heart of Coon Rapids you will find a great place to call home! Northpointe is now showcasing stylish and comfortable updated apartment homes with local conveniences such as dining, shopping, education and entertainment.
Results within 5 miles of Anoka
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
4 Units Available
The Meadows of Coon Rapids
1770 121st Ave NW, Coon Rapids, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,670
1322 sqft
Modeled after the area's townhomes, these apartments feature attached garages, in-unit laundry and a basketball court. The community is blocks from highways 10 and 47 and 20 minutes from Minneapolis.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
4 Units Available
Greenway Terrace
7562 146th Avenue Northwest, Ramsey, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,570
1225 sqft
New Home in a Newer community! 1-,2, 3- and 4-bedroom apartments available in Ramsey, MN. Blocks from shopping, daycare centers, health clinics, city offices and the Northstar Commuter Rail - Ramsey Station.

1 of 82

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Oak Grove
1 Unit Available
6405 101st Avenue N
6405 101st Avenue North, Brooklyn Park, MN
6405 101st Avenue N Available 06/30/20 Stunning DR Horton Model Home! - Majestic staircase with grand foyer in the ideal Brooklyn Park neighborhood. Easy access to parks, trails, shopping and quick highway access.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
1240 106th Ln Nw
1240 106th Lane Northwest, Coon Rapids, MN
Take a virtual tour by copying and pasting the youtube link https://youtu.be/cDvm8xtmUmY Recently updated house with new appliances, carpet, flooring and fresh paint. Located in a beautiful and safe neighborhood.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
7027 Riverdale Drive NW
7027 Riverdale Drive Northwest, Ramsey, MN
Welcome home to this 2,240 fin.sq.ft.

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
8457 Emery Parkway N
8457 Emery North Parkway, Champlin, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
2057 sqft
Available July 1st. South facing 3BR, 4BA town home filled with natural light offers 3 bedrooms on one level, open floor plan. maple woodwork, high ceilings, newer carpet, paint, kitchen and laundry appliances.

1 of 1

Last updated April 6 at 12:28am
1 Unit Available
14747 Cloquet St
14747 Cloquet Street, Dayton, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2200 sqft
SCHEDULE A SHOWING by going on website or call 612-324-8761. This stunning 3-bed 2.5-bath home features 2,200 sqft.
Results within 10 miles of Anoka
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Edinburgh
16 Units Available
The Fairways Apartments At Edinburgh
8617 Edinbrook Xing, Brooklyn Park, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,920
1488 sqft
Located on the Edinburgh USA golf course and within 15 minutes of downtown Minneapolis. Models include walk-in closets and full-size washer and dryer. Outdoor amenities include pool and beautiful landscaping.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
17 Units Available
Skye at Arbor Lakes
11851 81st Ave N, Maple Grove, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,327
1570 sqft
A stylish community with high-end fixtures. Numerous floor plan options, all with ample storage and great views. Nine-foot ceilings, custom cabinetry and energy-efficient appliances. Outdoor courtyard. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
18 Units Available
The Preserve at Commerce
13600 Commerce Blvd, Rogers, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,691
1417 sqft
Spacious, air-conditioned units with walk-in closets and washers and dryers. Round-the-clock maintenance and gym. Complex contains playground and pool. Right off Main Street and minutes to I-94. Shopping, entertainment and eating options within walking distance.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 06:24pm
Lakeland Park
6 Units Available
Eden Park
6455 Zane Ave N, Brooklyn Park, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1365 sqft
Located in the heart of Brooklyn, NY, this complex is close to major highways and public transportation. This complex comes with perks such as high-speed internet, dishwashers, patios/balconies and much more.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 12 at 10:13pm
$
Meadow Lake Park
11 Units Available
Ironwood Apartments
8400 Bass Lake Rd., New Hope, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,535
1456 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Ironwood offers upscale apartments that let you dream bigger.
Verified

1 of 58

Last updated June 12 at 10:12pm
26 Units Available
The Quinn at Plymouth
6110 Quinwood Lane N, Plymouth, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,203
1417 sqft
Luxury apartments in a 16-acre, landscaped neighborhood where nature and convenience coexist. Superbly appointed apartment homes with nine-foot ceilings, kitchen islands, triple-crown molding, walk-in closets and much more. Located just 10 miles northwest of Minneapolis.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
8 Units Available
Mallard Ridge
13301 Maple Knoll Way, Maple Grove, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1200 sqft
Relaxing community with a sparkling pool and sitting area. Located conveniently just off Fernbrook Lane. Comfortable apartments feature walk-in closets, private patio/balcony and 24-hour on-site maintenance.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 06:39pm
1 Unit Available
Mills Creek
8601 Goldenrod Lane North, Maple Grove, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1595 sqft
Mills Creek was thoughtfully designed to help you live better – by offering a fitness trail, dog park, and workout facility when you’re feeling active, as well as, a community room, pool, and grilling area when you want to entertain friends and

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
12185 70th Avenue N
12185 70th Avenue North, Maple Grove, MN
Here's another gorgeous home brought to you by Renters Warehouse.

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
16973 90th Court North
16973 90th Court North, Maple Grove, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1882 sqft
16973 90th Court North Available 07/01/20 Gorgeous Townhome in Maple Grove - Nicely maintained 2 level Townhome. Master suite, with 2 car attached garage. Large main level open living area with main level office/Bedroom.

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
15915 54th street ne
15915 54th Street Northeast, St. Michael, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2076 sqft
15915 54th street ne Available 07/01/20 Rare rent to own property on over 1.1 acres in saint michael!! HUGE equity if you finish basement to your wants!! - Wonderful 4 level home on over an acre in the heart of Saint Michael.

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
7676 Fountain Lane
7676 Fountain Lane North, Maple Grove, MN
RARE 5-BEDROOM/3.5 BATHROOM/2 CAR GARAGE EXECUTIVE HOME W/SAUNA IN MAPLE GROVE!!!-AVAILABLE JUNE 1ST- $2,850/MONTH - Another amazing listing from Sammi and the Dreamteam! This is a rare find. Welcome home to this beautiful 5-bedroom/3.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Palmer Lake
1 Unit Available
7330 Irving Ave N
7330 Irving Avenue North, Brooklyn Park, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1150 sqft
Another fantastic listing by Renter's Warehouse! This 3 bedroom/ 1.5 bath home features hardwood floors throughout, an upper level loft, an attached garage, and a fenced yard.

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
11670 Goodhue St NE
11670 Goodhue Street Northeast, Blaine, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
2202 sqft
This immaculate, spacious home has everything you are looking for from the open floor plan to its proximity to restaurants and shopping.

June 2020 Anoka Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Anoka Rent Report. Anoka rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Anoka rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Anoka Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Anoka Rent Report. Anoka rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Anoka rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Anoka rent trends were flat over the past month

Anoka rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they have increased slightly by 1.2% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Anoka stand at $968 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,221 for a two-bedroom. Anoka's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Minnesota

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Anoka, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Minnesota, 8 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Eden Prairie is the most expensive of all Minnesota's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,826; of the 10 largest cities in Minnesota that we have data for, Forest Lake and St. Cloud, where two-bedrooms go for $1,098 and $872, are the only two major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.7% and -1.3%).
    • Burnsville and Rochester have both experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.9% and 1.1%, respectively).

    Anoka rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Anoka, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Anoka is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Anoka's median two-bedroom rent of $1,221 is slightly above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.2% increase in Anoka.
    • While Anoka's rents rose slightly over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including Atlanta (-0.8%) and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Anoka than most large cities. For example, Miami has a median 2BR rent of $1,376.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Minneapolis
    $910
    $1,150
    -0.2%
    0.5%
    St. Paul
    $980
    $1,240
    -0.1%
    0.1%
    Eden Prairie
    $1,450
    $1,830
    -0.4%
    0.5%
    Burnsville
    $1,140
    $1,440
    -0.3%
    2.9%
    Minnetonka
    $1,200
    $1,510
    -0.5%
    0.5%
    Shakopee
    $1,120
    $1,410
    0
    0.3%
    Forest Lake
    $870
    $1,100
    0.1%
    -1.7%
    Hopkins
    $1,160
    $1,460
    0.1%
    1.3%
    Anoka
    $970
    $1,220
    0
    1.2%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Anoka 1 BedroomsAnoka 2 BedroomsAnoka 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsAnoka 3 Bedrooms
    Anoka Apartments with BalconyAnoka Apartments with GarageAnoka Apartments with GymAnoka Apartments with Parking
    Anoka Apartments with PoolAnoka Apartments with Washer-DryerAnoka Dog Friendly ApartmentsAnoka Pet Friendly Places

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MNEdina, MNSt. Cloud, MNMinnetonka, MN
    Maplewood, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNApple Valley, MNRamsey, MNNorth St. Paul, MNCrystal, MNLittle Canada, MNBuffalo, MNRobbinsdale, MN
    Oakdale, MNMonticello, MNWhite Bear Lake, MNChamplin, MNPrior Lake, MNFarmington, MNHudson, WIVadnais Heights, MNMendota Heights, MNWaconia, MNFalcon Heights, MNIsanti, MN

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Anoka Technical CollegeConcordia University-Saint Paul
    Hamline UniversityHennepin Technical College
    Metropolitan State University