47 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Anoka, MN

Finding an apartment in Anoka that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along i... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
1 Unit Available
The Haven on Fair Oak
2515 Fairoak Ave, Anoka, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
1085 sqft
Right across the street from Greenhaven Country Club and next to Ward Park. Several restaurants within walking distance. Residents enjoy paid heat, a pool, on-site laundry and 24-hour maintenance.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
3 Units Available
Woodland Park Apartments
2614 Cutters Grove Ave, Anoka, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,171
810 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,435
1075 sqft
INCOME LIMITS APPLY - Welcome to Woodland Park Apartments where our residents are our number one priority! Woodland Park is located in a quiet neighborhood in Anoka with easy access to Hwy 10.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
7 Units Available
Cutters Grove
2903 Cutters Grove Ave, Anoka, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,400
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
1050 sqft
Make your home on the bank of the Mississippi River. Friendly complex with basketball court and outdoor pool. Homes feature custom closets and natural light. Underground heated parking available. Free internet.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 08:43pm
1 Unit Available
1721 Ferry Street - 2
1721 South Ferry Street, Anoka, MN
1 Bedroom
$825
690 sqft
Spacious 2 BR Property is has dishwasher, car parking, (garage space is available with additional cost), balcony, washer and dryer in the building. We DO NOT Allow Pets
Results within 5 miles of Anoka
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
17 Units Available
The Residence at The COR
7700 Sunwood Dr NW, Ramsey, MN
Studio
$1,090
579 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,175
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,720
1205 sqft
Furnished one- and two- bedroom apartments featuring state-of-the-art kitchens with granite worktops. Minneapolis is a short drive on I-94, but the community is so packed with features, including gym, pool, and clubhouse, you may never leave.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
7 Units Available
Elm Creek Apartments
11719 Champlin Dr, Champlin, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,121
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,157
930 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great things are happening at Elm Creek Apartments! We offer spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes at affordable prices.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
4 Units Available
The Meadows of Coon Rapids
1770 121st Ave NW, Coon Rapids, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1056 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,670
1322 sqft
Modeled after the area's townhomes, these apartments feature attached garages, in-unit laundry and a basketball court. The community is blocks from highways 10 and 47 and 20 minutes from Minneapolis.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
4 Units Available
Greenway Terrace
7562 146th Avenue Northwest, Ramsey, MN
1 Bedroom
$807
724 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,570
1225 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,845
1479 sqft
New Home in a Newer community! 1-,2, 3- and 4-bedroom apartments available in Ramsey, MN. Blocks from shopping, daycare centers, health clinics, city offices and the Northstar Commuter Rail - Ramsey Station.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:18pm
3 Units Available
Camelot Square
11639 Raven St NW, Coon Rapids, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
928 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in Coon Rapids, Minnesota youll find comfort and convenience at Camelot Square. Our community offers spacious one, two and three bedroom apartment homes that feature fully-equipped kitchens, nine foot ceilings and breakfast bars.

1 of 82

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Oak Grove
1 Unit Available
6405 101st Avenue N
6405 101st Avenue North, Brooklyn Park, MN
4 Bedrooms
$2,685
3780 sqft
6405 101st Avenue N Available 06/30/20 Stunning DR Horton Model Home! - Majestic staircase with grand foyer in the ideal Brooklyn Park neighborhood. Easy access to parks, trails, shopping and quick highway access.
Results within 10 miles of Anoka
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Edinburgh
15 Units Available
The Fairways Apartments At Edinburgh
8617 Edinbrook Xing, Brooklyn Park, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,445
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1179 sqft
Located on the Edinburgh USA golf course and within 15 minutes of downtown Minneapolis. Models include walk-in closets and full-size washer and dryer. Outdoor amenities include pool and beautiful landscaping.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Village Creek
3 Units Available
Huntington Place
5805 73rd Ave N, Brooklyn Park, MN
1 Bedroom
$949
685 sqft
Just off the I-694 and conveniently located near bus lines, schools and shopping. On-site laundry, clubhouse, courtyard and dog park. The recently renovated units feature all appliances, extra storage and large closets.
Verified

1 of 61

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
6 Units Available
Bass Lake Hills Townhomes
5814 Teakwood Ln N, Plymouth, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,644
1226 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,094
1464 sqft
Contemporary pet-friendly townhouses built on lush green grounds, not far from I-45, I-94 and Highway 169. Carpets, walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Clubhouse, 24-hour maintenance, swimming pool and tennis court.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
8 Units Available
Mallard Ridge
13301 Maple Knoll Way, Maple Grove, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,397
920 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,627
1085 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1200 sqft
Relaxing community with a sparkling pool and sitting area. Located conveniently just off Fernbrook Lane. Comfortable apartments feature walk-in closets, private patio/balcony and 24-hour on-site maintenance.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
Meadow Lake Park
10 Units Available
Ironwood Apartments
8400 Bass Lake Rd., New Hope, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,581
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,874
1087 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Ironwood offers upscale apartments that let you dream bigger.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
River Park
7 Units Available
Riverview Apartments
8150 W River Rd, Brooklyn Park, MN
1 Bedroom
$900
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1100 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes with fully equipped kitchens and ceiling fans. Ample onsite offerings, including a playground, barbecue area, and clubhouse. Near gorgeous River Park and the Mississippi River. Easy access to Minnesota SR 252.
Verified

1 of 58

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
26 Units Available
The Quinn at Plymouth
6110 Quinwood Lane N, Plymouth, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,380
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,497
1090 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,203
1417 sqft
Luxury apartments in a 16-acre, landscaped neighborhood where nature and convenience coexist. Superbly appointed apartment homes with nine-foot ceilings, kitchen islands, triple-crown molding, walk-in closets and much more. Located just 10 miles northwest of Minneapolis.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
17 Units Available
Skye at Arbor Lakes
11851 81st Ave N, Maple Grove, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,466
930 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,868
1254 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,327
1570 sqft
A stylish community with high-end fixtures. Numerous floor plan options, all with ample storage and great views. Nine-foot ceilings, custom cabinetry and energy-efficient appliances. Outdoor courtyard. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
18 Units Available
The Preserve at Commerce
13600 Commerce Blvd, Rogers, MN
Studio
$1,213
541 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,395
907 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,453
1239 sqft
Spacious, air-conditioned units with walk-in closets and washers and dryers. Round-the-clock maintenance and gym. Complex contains playground and pool. Right off Main Street and minutes to I-94. Shopping, entertainment and eating options within walking distance.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 05:24am
3 Units Available
Royal Oaks Apts.
245 99th Ave NE, Blaine, MN
1 Bedroom
$995
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
875 sqft
Located in a tranquil residential neighborhood, these affordable, pet-friendly units feature hardwood floors and stainless-steel appliances. Gym and laundry room located on site. Easy access to I-10 and Highway 610.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Broadway
10 Units Available
Bass Lake Crossing
5701 Quebec Ave N, New Hope, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,081
1000 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1200 sqft
Studio and one-bedroom apartments one mile from Highway 169 and close to downtown bus line. Third-floor units have wood burning fireplaces, and all units have dining areas and spacious kitchens and bathrooms.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Spring Lake Park
4 Units Available
Northtown Village
7899 University Ave NE, Fridley, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,065
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
750 sqft
A pet-friendly community in Spring Lake Park, Northtown Village offers 1- and 2-bedroom apartments for your growing family. Affordable, close to malls, schools and fitness centers, this is a convenient complex for everyone.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
11 Units Available
Birchwood Apartment Homes
16600 92nd Ave N, Maple Grove, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,646
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,604
1183 sqft
Beautiful cabin-like apartments surrounded by hiking trails and forest. Units come with cozy fireplaces, full-size washer/dryer and elegant finishes. Lovely courtyard, fitness center and modern business center.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 06:04pm
2 Units Available
Westminster
12861 Central Ave NE, Blaine, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,161
977 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in Blaine, Minnesota youll find comfort and convenience in this affordable luxury apartment community. Westminster Apartments have many features that make it not only a great place to live but a place you will be excited to call home.
City Guide for Anoka, MN

Renting in Anoka is like paying for two lifestyles in one: the quiet, calm of 'burby living mixed with a dash of Minneapolis madness. So, if you're looking for a great two-for-one deal on your next hometown, welcome home!

Anoka renters are a lucky bunch. They step out of their homes and onto the trails that run along the Mississippi and Rum Rivers and connect to hiking and biking paths that lead all the way to Minneapolis. Of course, the hike to Minneapolis might be a little much, but a normal commute is nothing sweat over. Just a short drive or a hassle-free ride on the Northstar Commuter Rail will get you there in no time.

Within the city, there are plenty of local shops and dining, as well as the 23-acres of parkland at the Mississippi River Park. Cheap apartments can be found all over town, ranging from $500 - $700. Rental homes and riverside apartments can get much more pricey, with rates ranging from $800 - $2,000. There are some beautiful craftsman-style townhomes along the Rum River, as well as plenty of apartments right on the Mississippi River Park, a favorite local spot for fishing, playing a round of horseshoes, or just having a good old fashioned BBQ.

As far as amenities go, you can pick and choose for the best views, conveniences, and luxuries. Many of the cheap apartment rentals in Anoka, MN feature on-site laundry facilities, 24-hour maintenance, and free parking. There are also some affordable places with more entertaining amenities, such as volleyball courts, playgrounds, and BBQ areas. Or, you can rent a ritzier place on the Mississippi River park, with luxuries such as heated underground parking, swimming pools, tennis courts, and clubhouses.

Those concerned about finding affordable pet-friendly apartment rentals will be happy to know that there are a handful of cat and dog friendly places to stay. Rental homes are the best for dog owners, though different landlords will have different opinions on breeds and sizes. In apartments and townhomes, you will see the common restrictions on so-called "aggressive breeds". So, before making the move make sure to call and check for the pet policy at your potential new home. Upfront pet fees usually add up to $250 - $300, and some places will charge an additional pet rent around $25 per month.

Anoka is a beautiful place to be in this part of your life, so have a scroll through those listings and you’ll be ready to rent like a local Anokan-Minnesotan in no time.

-By Katy Comal See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Anoka, MN

Finding an apartment in Anoka that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

