Apartment List
/
MN
/
anoka
/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 9:12 AM

16 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Anoka, MN

Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 06:11am
7 Units Available
Cutters Grove
2903 Cutters Grove Ave, Anoka, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
1050 sqft
Make your home on the bank of the Mississippi River. Friendly complex with basketball court and outdoor pool. Homes feature custom closets and natural light. Underground heated parking available. Free internet.
Results within 1 mile of Anoka
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
3 Units Available
Northpointe Apartments
3845 119th Ave NW, Coon Rapids, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1020 sqft
Nestled in the heart of Coon Rapids you will find a great place to call home! Northpointe is now showcasing stylish and comfortable updated apartment homes with local conveniences such as dining, shopping, education and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
9 Units Available
Wedgewood Park Apartments
3393 Northdale Blvd NW, Coon Rapids, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1040 sqft
Wedgewood Park offers all there is to be desired in convenience. Our community is nestled in a quiet residential setting with all the conveniences of shopping, entertainment, parks and trails within walking distance.
Results within 5 miles of Anoka
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
16 Units Available
The Residence at The COR
7700 Sunwood Dr NW, Ramsey, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,720
1205 sqft
Furnished one- and two- bedroom apartments featuring state-of-the-art kitchens with granite worktops. Minneapolis is a short drive on I-94, but the community is so packed with features, including gym, pool, and clubhouse, you may never leave.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 06:06am
3 Units Available
Camelot Square
11639 Raven St NW, Coon Rapids, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
928 sqft
Located in Coon Rapids, Minnesota youll find comfort and convenience at Camelot Square. Our community offers spacious one, two and three bedroom apartment homes that feature fully-equipped kitchens, nine foot ceilings and breakfast bars.
Results within 10 miles of Anoka
Verified

1 of 58

Last updated June 12 at 06:11am
25 Units Available
The Quinn at Plymouth
6110 Quinwood Lane N, Plymouth, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,497
1090 sqft
Luxury apartments in a 16-acre, landscaped neighborhood where nature and convenience coexist. Superbly appointed apartment homes with nine-foot ceilings, kitchen islands, triple-crown molding, walk-in closets and much more. Located just 10 miles northwest of Minneapolis.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
16 Units Available
Skye at Arbor Lakes
11851 81st Ave N, Maple Grove, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,868
1254 sqft
A stylish community with high-end fixtures. Numerous floor plan options, all with ample storage and great views. Nine-foot ceilings, custom cabinetry and energy-efficient appliances. Outdoor courtyard. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Edinburgh
16 Units Available
The Fairways Apartments At Edinburgh
8617 Edinbrook Xing, Brooklyn Park, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,570
1179 sqft
Located on the Edinburgh USA golf course and within 15 minutes of downtown Minneapolis. Models include walk-in closets and full-size washer and dryer. Outdoor amenities include pool and beautiful landscaping.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 12 at 06:12am
$
Meadow Lake Park
11 Units Available
Ironwood Apartments
8400 Bass Lake Rd., New Hope, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,883
1087 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Ironwood offers upscale apartments that let you dream bigger.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
8 Units Available
Mallard Ridge
13301 Maple Knoll Way, Maple Grove, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,570
1085 sqft
Relaxing community with a sparkling pool and sitting area. Located conveniently just off Fernbrook Lane. Comfortable apartments feature walk-in closets, private patio/balcony and 24-hour on-site maintenance.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
18 Units Available
The Preserve at Commerce
13600 Commerce Blvd, Rogers, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,453
1239 sqft
Spacious, air-conditioned units with walk-in closets and washers and dryers. Round-the-clock maintenance and gym. Complex contains playground and pool. Right off Main Street and minutes to I-94. Shopping, entertainment and eating options within walking distance.
Verified

1 of 61

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
4 Units Available
Bass Lake Hills Townhomes
5814 Teakwood Ln N, Plymouth, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,649
1226 sqft
Contemporary pet-friendly townhouses built on lush green grounds, not far from I-45, I-94 and Highway 169. Carpets, walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Clubhouse, 24-hour maintenance, swimming pool and tennis court.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
11 Units Available
Basswood Trails Apartments
6400 Sycamore Ln N, Maple Grove, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1100 sqft
NEWLY RENOVATED UNITS AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE INConveniently located off of highway 494 in Maple Grove and steps away from local trails, Basswood Trails offers a refreshing lifestyle that will bring both balance and comfort to your daily

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
20547 Harvest Cir
20547 Harvest Circle, Rogers, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1300 sqft
Available 7/1 Make this well maintained TOWNHOME yours. Open floor concept, Main Level living on one floor, including den or sunroom, laundry room. Large kitchen over looks dining and living room w/fire place for chilly fall and winter days. The lg.

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 07:52am
1 Unit Available
9637 Peony Lane N
9637 Peony Lane North, Maple Grove, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1489 sqft
Available July 1st.

June 2020 Anoka Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Anoka Rent Report. Anoka rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Anoka rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Anoka Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Anoka Rent Report. Anoka rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Anoka rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Anoka rent trends were flat over the past month

Anoka rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they have increased slightly by 1.2% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Anoka stand at $968 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,221 for a two-bedroom. Anoka's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Minnesota

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Anoka, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Minnesota, 8 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Eden Prairie is the most expensive of all Minnesota's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,826; of the 10 largest cities in Minnesota that we have data for, Forest Lake and St. Cloud, where two-bedrooms go for $1,098 and $872, are the only two major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.7% and -1.3%).
    • Burnsville and Rochester have both experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.9% and 1.1%, respectively).

    Anoka rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Anoka, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Anoka is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Anoka's median two-bedroom rent of $1,221 is slightly above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.2% increase in Anoka.
    • While Anoka's rents rose slightly over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including Atlanta (-0.8%) and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Anoka than most large cities. For example, Miami has a median 2BR rent of $1,376.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Minneapolis
    $910
    $1,150
    -0.2%
    0.5%
    St. Paul
    $980
    $1,240
    -0.1%
    0.1%
    Eden Prairie
    $1,450
    $1,830
    -0.4%
    0.5%
    Burnsville
    $1,140
    $1,440
    -0.3%
    2.9%
    Minnetonka
    $1,200
    $1,510
    -0.5%
    0.5%
    Shakopee
    $1,120
    $1,410
    0
    0.3%
    Forest Lake
    $870
    $1,100
    0.1%
    -1.7%
    Hopkins
    $1,160
    $1,460
    0.1%
    1.3%
    Anoka
    $970
    $1,220
    0
    1.2%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Anoka 1 BedroomsAnoka 2 BedroomsAnoka 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsAnoka 3 Bedrooms
    Anoka Apartments with BalconyAnoka Apartments with GarageAnoka Apartments with GymAnoka Apartments with Parking
    Anoka Apartments with PoolAnoka Apartments with Washer-DryerAnoka Dog Friendly ApartmentsAnoka Pet Friendly Places

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MNEdina, MNSt. Cloud, MNMinnetonka, MN
    Maplewood, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNApple Valley, MNRamsey, MNNorth St. Paul, MNCrystal, MNLittle Canada, MNBuffalo, MNRobbinsdale, MN
    Oakdale, MNMonticello, MNWhite Bear Lake, MNChamplin, MNPrior Lake, MNFarmington, MNHudson, WIVadnais Heights, MNMendota Heights, MNWaconia, MNFalcon Heights, MNIsanti, MN

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Anoka Technical CollegeConcordia University-Saint Paul
    Hamline UniversityHennepin Technical College
    Metropolitan State University