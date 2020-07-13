Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal patio / balcony walk in closets oven range refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard parking bbq/grill garage internet access cats allowed

With a city park outside your door and loads of space inside, it’s hard to beat the beauty and value of Anoka’s Meadowview Apartments. Choose from several roomy layouts offering large closets, central air and balconies on the second and third floor with stunning views of the city park just across the street. Kitchens are equipped with a dishwasher and garbage disposal and street parking is easily accessible. Don’t sweat the commute either as Meadowview is located one block from the MTCO park-n-ride lot where you can catch express service to Minneapolis and St. Paul. We’ve got all your bases covered at a value that keeps this property a top pick. Schedule a showing today and make Anoka your new home!