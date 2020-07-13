All apartments in Anoka
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:35 PM

Meadowview

650 Garfield St E · (763) 703-1948
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

650 Garfield St E, Anoka, MN 55303

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 301 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,060

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 660 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 202 · Avail. Oct 1

$1,150

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 860 sqft

Unit 219 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,195

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 860 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Meadowview.

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
cats allowed
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
walk in closets
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
cats allowed
With a city park outside your door and loads of space inside, it’s hard to beat the beauty and value of Anoka’s Meadowview Apartments. Choose from several roomy layouts offering large closets, central air and balconies on the second and third floor with stunning views of the city park just across the street. Kitchens are equipped with a dishwasher and garbage disposal and street parking is easily accessible. Don’t sweat the commute either as Meadowview is located one block from the MTCO park-n-ride lot where you can catch express service to Minneapolis and St. Paul. We’ve got all your bases covered at a value that keeps this property a top pick. Schedule a showing today and make Anoka your new home!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 8,12,18 Months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $300
Pets Allowed: cats
deposit: $150 per pet
fee: $150 per pet
limit: 2 pet maximum
Parking Details: Street parking; Open lot; Detached garage: $50/month. Garage lot. Surface lot.
Storage Details: Storage unit: included in lease; Detached garage: $50/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Meadowview have any available units?
Meadowview has 3 units available starting at $1,060 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Meadowview have?
Some of Meadowview's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Meadowview currently offering any rent specials?
Meadowview is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Meadowview pet-friendly?
Yes, Meadowview is pet friendly.
Does Meadowview offer parking?
Yes, Meadowview offers parking.
Does Meadowview have units with washers and dryers?
No, Meadowview does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Meadowview have a pool?
No, Meadowview does not have a pool.
Does Meadowview have accessible units?
No, Meadowview does not have accessible units.
Does Meadowview have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Meadowview has units with dishwashers.
Does Meadowview have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Meadowview has units with air conditioning.
