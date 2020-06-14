Apartment List
53 Apartments for rent in Anoka, MN with garage

Anoka apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily struggle... Read Guide >
3 Units Available
3 Units Available
Woodland Park Apartments
2614 Cutters Grove Ave, Anoka, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,171
810 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,435
1075 sqft
INCOME LIMITS APPLY - Welcome to Woodland Park Apartments where our residents are our number one priority! Woodland Park is located in a quiet neighborhood in Anoka with easy access to Hwy 10.
1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
The Haven on Fair Oak
2515 Fairoak Ave, Anoka, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
1085 sqft
Right across the street from Greenhaven Country Club and next to Ward Park. Several restaurants within walking distance. Residents enjoy paid heat, a pool, on-site laundry and 24-hour maintenance.
3 Units Available
3 Units Available
Meadowview
650 Garfield St E, Anoka, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,055
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
868 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Quaint, comfortable living in spacious apartments surrounded by nature. Relax inside with central air conditioning or enjoy the outdoors from your private patio or balcony. Community includes green courtyards and space to barbecue.
7 Units Available
7 Units Available
Cutters Grove
2903 Cutters Grove Ave, Anoka, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,400
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
1050 sqft
Make your home on the bank of the Mississippi River. Friendly complex with basketball court and outdoor pool. Homes feature custom closets and natural light. Underground heated parking available. Free internet.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
1721 Ferry Street - 2
1721 South Ferry Street, Anoka, MN
1 Bedroom
$825
690 sqft
Spacious 2 BR Property is has dishwasher, car parking, (garage space is available with additional cost), balcony, washer and dryer in the building. We DO NOT Allow Pets
Results within 1 mile of Anoka
9 Units Available
9 Units Available
Wedgewood Park Apartments
3393 Northdale Blvd NW, Coon Rapids, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,175
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1155 sqft
Wedgewood Park offers all there is to be desired in convenience. Our community is nestled in a quiet residential setting with all the conveniences of shopping, entertainment, parks and trails within walking distance.
4 Units Available
4 Units Available
Northpointe Apartments
3845 119th Ave NW, Coon Rapids, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1020 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1210 sqft
Nestled in the heart of Coon Rapids you will find a great place to call home! Northpointe is now showcasing stylish and comfortable updated apartment homes with local conveniences such as dining, shopping, education and entertainment.
Results within 5 miles of Anoka
17 Units Available
17 Units Available
The Residence at The COR
7700 Sunwood Dr NW, Ramsey, MN
Studio
$1,090
579 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,175
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,720
1205 sqft
Furnished one- and two- bedroom apartments featuring state-of-the-art kitchens with granite worktops. Minneapolis is a short drive on I-94, but the community is so packed with features, including gym, pool, and clubhouse, you may never leave.
7 Units Available
7 Units Available
Elm Creek Apartments
11719 Champlin Dr, Champlin, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,121
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,157
930 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great things are happening at Elm Creek Apartments! We offer spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes at affordable prices.
4 Units Available
$
4 Units Available
The Meadows of Coon Rapids
1770 121st Ave NW, Coon Rapids, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1056 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,670
1322 sqft
Modeled after the area's townhomes, these apartments feature attached garages, in-unit laundry and a basketball court. The community is blocks from highways 10 and 47 and 20 minutes from Minneapolis.

1 Unit Available
Commerce
1 Unit Available
8839 N Maplebrook Court
8839 North Maplebrook Circle, Brooklyn Park, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
1268 sqft
Rent this 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom end unit town home in Brooklyn Park. The upper level has the living room, dining room and kitchen, all with hardwood floors. The 2 bedrooms and the full bathroom are also on the upper level.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
1240 106th Ln Nw
1240 106th Lane Northwest, Coon Rapids, MN
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
1580 sqft
Take a virtual tour by copying and pasting the youtube link https://youtu.be/cDvm8xtmUmY Recently updated house with new appliances, carpet, flooring and fresh paint. Located in a beautiful and safe neighborhood.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
7027 Riverdale Drive NW
7027 Riverdale Drive Northwest, Ramsey, MN
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
2240 sqft
Welcome home to this 2,240 fin.sq.ft.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
8457 Emery Parkway N
8457 Emery North Parkway, Champlin, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
2057 sqft
Available July 1st. South facing 3BR, 4BA town home filled with natural light offers 3 bedrooms on one level, open floor plan. maple woodwork, high ceilings, newer carpet, paint, kitchen and laundry appliances.
Results within 10 miles of Anoka
6 Units Available
6 Units Available
Bass Lake Hills Townhomes
5814 Teakwood Ln N, Plymouth, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,644
1226 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,094
1464 sqft
Contemporary pet-friendly townhouses built on lush green grounds, not far from I-45, I-94 and Highway 169. Carpets, walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Clubhouse, 24-hour maintenance, swimming pool and tennis court.
5 Units Available
Lakeland Park
5 Units Available
Eden Park
6455 Zane Ave N, Brooklyn Park, MN
1 Bedroom
$920
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
889 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1365 sqft
Located in the heart of Brooklyn, NY, this complex is close to major highways and public transportation. This complex comes with perks such as high-speed internet, dishwashers, patios/balconies and much more.
3 Units Available
$
Village Creek
3 Units Available
Huntington Place
5805 73rd Ave N, Brooklyn Park, MN
1 Bedroom
$949
685 sqft
Just off the I-694 and conveniently located near bus lines, schools and shopping. On-site laundry, clubhouse, courtyard and dog park. The recently renovated units feature all appliances, extra storage and large closets.
8 Units Available
8 Units Available
Mallard Ridge
13301 Maple Knoll Way, Maple Grove, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,397
920 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,627
1085 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1200 sqft
Relaxing community with a sparkling pool and sitting area. Located conveniently just off Fernbrook Lane. Comfortable apartments feature walk-in closets, private patio/balcony and 24-hour on-site maintenance.
7 Units Available
River Park
7 Units Available
Riverview Apartments
8150 W River Rd, Brooklyn Park, MN
1 Bedroom
$900
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1100 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes with fully equipped kitchens and ceiling fans. Ample onsite offerings, including a playground, barbecue area, and clubhouse. Near gorgeous River Park and the Mississippi River. Easy access to Minnesota SR 252.
17 Units Available
17 Units Available
Skye at Arbor Lakes
11851 81st Ave N, Maple Grove, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,466
930 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,868
1254 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,327
1570 sqft
A stylish community with high-end fixtures. Numerous floor plan options, all with ample storage and great views. Nine-foot ceilings, custom cabinetry and energy-efficient appliances. Outdoor courtyard. Pet-friendly.
18 Units Available
18 Units Available
The Preserve at Commerce
13600 Commerce Blvd, Rogers, MN
Studio
$1,213
541 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,395
907 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,453
1239 sqft
Spacious, air-conditioned units with walk-in closets and washers and dryers. Round-the-clock maintenance and gym. Complex contains playground and pool. Right off Main Street and minutes to I-94. Shopping, entertainment and eating options within walking distance.
1 Unit Available
Lakeland Park
1 Unit Available
Garden Gates
6390 Douglas Dr N, Brooklyn Park, MN
1 Bedroom
$939
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
6392 DOUGLAS DRIVE #105 Available 08/01/20 Garden Gates Apartments - At Garden Gates Apartments you will experience all of the great benefits to apartment living Outdoor Swimming Pool to the convenience of living in an apartment where we pay your
3 Units Available
3 Units Available
Royal Oaks Apts.
245 99th Ave NE, Blaine, MN
1 Bedroom
$995
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
875 sqft
Located in a tranquil residential neighborhood, these affordable, pet-friendly units feature hardwood floors and stainless-steel appliances. Gym and laundry room located on site. Easy access to I-10 and Highway 610.
10 Units Available
Broadway
10 Units Available
Bass Lake Crossing
5701 Quebec Ave N, New Hope, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,081
1000 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1200 sqft
Studio and one-bedroom apartments one mile from Highway 169 and close to downtown bus line. Third-floor units have wood burning fireplaces, and all units have dining areas and spacious kitchens and bathrooms.
City Guide for Anoka, MN

Renting in Anoka is like paying for two lifestyles in one: the quiet, calm of 'burby living mixed with a dash of Minneapolis madness. So, if you're looking for a great two-for-one deal on your next hometown, welcome home!

Anoka renters are a lucky bunch. They step out of their homes and onto the trails that run along the Mississippi and Rum Rivers and connect to hiking and biking paths that lead all the way to Minneapolis. Of course, the hike to Minneapolis might be a little much, but a normal commute is nothing sweat over. Just a short drive or a hassle-free ride on the Northstar Commuter Rail will get you there in no time.

Within the city, there are plenty of local shops and dining, as well as the 23-acres of parkland at the Mississippi River Park. Cheap apartments can be found all over town, ranging from $500 - $700. Rental homes and riverside apartments can get much more pricey, with rates ranging from $800 - $2,000. There are some beautiful craftsman-style townhomes along the Rum River, as well as plenty of apartments right on the Mississippi River Park, a favorite local spot for fishing, playing a round of horseshoes, or just having a good old fashioned BBQ.

As far as amenities go, you can pick and choose for the best views, conveniences, and luxuries. Many of the cheap apartment rentals in Anoka, MN feature on-site laundry facilities, 24-hour maintenance, and free parking. There are also some affordable places with more entertaining amenities, such as volleyball courts, playgrounds, and BBQ areas. Or, you can rent a ritzier place on the Mississippi River park, with luxuries such as heated underground parking, swimming pools, tennis courts, and clubhouses.

Those concerned about finding affordable pet-friendly apartment rentals will be happy to know that there are a handful of cat and dog friendly places to stay. Rental homes are the best for dog owners, though different landlords will have different opinions on breeds and sizes. In apartments and townhomes, you will see the common restrictions on so-called "aggressive breeds". So, before making the move make sure to call and check for the pet policy at your potential new home. Upfront pet fees usually add up to $250 - $300, and some places will charge an additional pet rent around $25 per month.

Anoka is a beautiful place to be in this part of your life, so have a scroll through those listings and you’ll be ready to rent like a local Anokan-Minnesotan in no time.

-By Katy Comal See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Anoka, MN

Anoka apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

