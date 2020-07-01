Cutters Grove

Lease Length: 3-12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $25 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Move-in Fees: None
Additional: No
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $350 per pet
fee: $150 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: Breed restrictions apply; call for details
Dogs
restrictions: No aggressive breeds (Pit-bulls, Rottweilers, German Shepherd, Doberman Pincher)
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Storage Details: $15/month