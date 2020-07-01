All apartments in Anoka
Find more places like Cutters Grove.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Anoka, MN
/
Cutters Grove
Last updated July 15 2020 at 4:29 AM

Cutters Grove

2903 Cutters Grove Ave · (858) 683-6774
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Anoka
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

2903 Cutters Grove Ave, Anoka, MN 55303

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 2811-005 · Avail. Sep 2

$1,455

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 945 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2811-204 · Avail. Sep 2

$1,510

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1050 sqft

Unit 2811-203 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,640

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1050 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Cutters Grove.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
car wash area
clubhouse
dog park
elevator
parking
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
garage
guest parking
internet access
cats allowed
gym
basketball court
bbq/grill
bike storage
courtyard
hot tub
Your lifestyle will flow with the serenity of the Mississippi River when you make your home at Cutters Grove Apartments in Anoka, Minnesota. Cutters Grove offers pet friendly apartments for rent. We welcome your cats and your dogs. Observe nature with the unsurpassed beauty of the trees, unruffled wildlife and acres of parkland as your neighbor. Fishing docks, picnic gazebos, walking trails, horseshoe pits and a private dog park are as close as your own backdoor. We are also located only 1.5 miles from the new Northstar Light Rail so getting to Downtown Minneapolis just become even easier! We are also pleased to announce we have installed high-speed Wi-Fi through-out the community! The Wi-Fi amenity will deliver Internet to your apartment free of charge.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $25 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Move-in Fees: None
Additional: No
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $350 per pet
fee: $150 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: Breed restrictions apply; call for details
Dogs
restrictions: No aggressive breeds (Pit-bulls, Rottweilers, German Shepherd, Doberman Pincher)
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Storage Details: $15/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Cutters Grove have any available units?
Cutters Grove has 3 units available starting at $1,455 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Cutters Grove have?
Some of Cutters Grove's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Cutters Grove currently offering any rent specials?
Cutters Grove is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Cutters Grove pet-friendly?
Yes, Cutters Grove is pet friendly.
Does Cutters Grove offer parking?
Yes, Cutters Grove offers parking.
Does Cutters Grove have units with washers and dryers?
No, Cutters Grove does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Cutters Grove have a pool?
Yes, Cutters Grove has a pool.
Does Cutters Grove have accessible units?
No, Cutters Grove does not have accessible units.
Does Cutters Grove have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Cutters Grove has units with dishwashers.
Does Cutters Grove have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Cutters Grove has units with air conditioning.
Interested in Cutters Grove?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Woodland Park Apartments
2614 Cutters Grove Ave
Anoka, MN 55303
Meadowview
650 Garfield St E
Anoka, MN 55303

Similar Pages

Anoka 1 BedroomsAnoka 2 Bedrooms
Anoka Apartments with BalconyAnoka Apartments with Parking
Anoka Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MNEdina, MNSt. Cloud, MNMinnetonka, MN
Maplewood, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNApple Valley, MNRamsey, MNNorth St. Paul, MNCrystal, MNLittle Canada, MNBuffalo, MNRobbinsdale, MN
Oakdale, MNMonticello, MNWhite Bear Lake, MNChamplin, MNPrior Lake, MNFarmington, MNHudson, WIVadnais Heights, MNMendota Heights, MNWaconia, MNFalcon Heights, MNIsanti, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Anoka Technical CollegeConcordia University-Saint Paul
Hamline UniversityHennepin Technical College
Metropolitan State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity