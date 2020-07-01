Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony w/d hookup bathtub carpet microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly car wash area clubhouse dog park elevator parking playground pool 24hr maintenance garage guest parking internet access cats allowed gym basketball court bbq/grill bike storage courtyard hot tub

Your lifestyle will flow with the serenity of the Mississippi River when you make your home at Cutters Grove Apartments in Anoka, Minnesota. Cutters Grove offers pet friendly apartments for rent. We welcome your cats and your dogs. Observe nature with the unsurpassed beauty of the trees, unruffled wildlife and acres of parkland as your neighbor. Fishing docks, picnic gazebos, walking trails, horseshoe pits and a private dog park are as close as your own backdoor. We are also located only 1.5 miles from the new Northstar Light Rail so getting to Downtown Minneapolis just become even easier! We are also pleased to announce we have installed high-speed Wi-Fi through-out the community! The Wi-Fi amenity will deliver Internet to your apartment free of charge.