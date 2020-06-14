Apartment List
31 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Anoka, MN

Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
3 Units Available
Meadowview
650 Garfield St E, Anoka, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,055
660 sqft
Quaint, comfortable living in spacious apartments surrounded by nature. Relax inside with central air conditioning or enjoy the outdoors from your private patio or balcony. Community includes green courtyards and space to barbecue.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
7 Units Available
Cutters Grove
2903 Cutters Grove Ave, Anoka, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,400
875 sqft
Make your home on the bank of the Mississippi River. Friendly complex with basketball court and outdoor pool. Homes feature custom closets and natural light. Underground heated parking available. Free internet.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 06:42pm
1 Unit Available
1721 Ferry Street - 2
1721 South Ferry Street, Anoka, MN
1 Bedroom
$825
690 sqft
Spacious 2 BR Property is has dishwasher, car parking, (garage space is available with additional cost), balcony, washer and dryer in the building. We DO NOT Allow Pets
Results within 1 mile of Anoka
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
9 Units Available
Wedgewood Park Apartments
3393 Northdale Blvd NW, Coon Rapids, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,175
774 sqft
Wedgewood Park offers all there is to be desired in convenience. Our community is nestled in a quiet residential setting with all the conveniences of shopping, entertainment, parks and trails within walking distance.
Results within 5 miles of Anoka
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
17 Units Available
The Residence at The COR
7700 Sunwood Dr NW, Ramsey, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,175
768 sqft
Furnished one- and two- bedroom apartments featuring state-of-the-art kitchens with granite worktops. Minneapolis is a short drive on I-94, but the community is so packed with features, including gym, pool, and clubhouse, you may never leave.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
7 Units Available
Elm Creek Apartments
11719 Champlin Dr, Champlin, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,121
635 sqft
Great things are happening at Elm Creek Apartments! We offer spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes at affordable prices.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
4 Units Available
Greenway Terrace
7562 146th Avenue Northwest, Ramsey, MN
1 Bedroom
$807
724 sqft
New Home in a Newer community! 1-,2, 3- and 4-bedroom apartments available in Ramsey, MN. Blocks from shopping, daycare centers, health clinics, city offices and the Northstar Commuter Rail - Ramsey Station.
Results within 10 miles of Anoka
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 03:33pm
River Park
7 Units Available
Riverview Apartments
8150 W River Rd, Brooklyn Park, MN
1 Bedroom
$900
700 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes with fully equipped kitchens and ceiling fans. Ample onsite offerings, including a playground, barbecue area, and clubhouse. Near gorgeous River Park and the Mississippi River. Easy access to Minnesota SR 252.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
$
Meadow Lake Park
10 Units Available
Ironwood Apartments
8400 Bass Lake Rd., New Hope, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,597
762 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Ironwood offers upscale apartments that let you dream bigger.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Edinburgh
14 Units Available
The Fairways Apartments At Edinburgh
8617 Edinbrook Xing, Brooklyn Park, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,445
838 sqft
Located on the Edinburgh USA golf course and within 15 minutes of downtown Minneapolis. Models include walk-in closets and full-size washer and dryer. Outdoor amenities include pool and beautiful landscaping.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Village Creek
3 Units Available
Huntington Place
5805 73rd Ave N, Brooklyn Park, MN
1 Bedroom
$949
685 sqft
Just off the I-694 and conveniently located near bus lines, schools and shopping. On-site laundry, clubhouse, courtyard and dog park. The recently renovated units feature all appliances, extra storage and large closets.
Verified

1 of 58

Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
26 Units Available
The Quinn at Plymouth
6110 Quinwood Lane N, Plymouth, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,380
754 sqft
Luxury apartments in a 16-acre, landscaped neighborhood where nature and convenience coexist. Superbly appointed apartment homes with nine-foot ceilings, kitchen islands, triple-crown molding, walk-in closets and much more. Located just 10 miles northwest of Minneapolis.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
17 Units Available
Skye at Arbor Lakes
11851 81st Ave N, Maple Grove, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,466
930 sqft
A stylish community with high-end fixtures. Numerous floor plan options, all with ample storage and great views. Nine-foot ceilings, custom cabinetry and energy-efficient appliances. Outdoor courtyard. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Lakeland Park
6 Units Available
Eden Park
6455 Zane Ave N, Brooklyn Park, MN
1 Bedroom
$920
670 sqft
Located in the heart of Brooklyn, NY, this complex is close to major highways and public transportation. This complex comes with perks such as high-speed internet, dishwashers, patios/balconies and much more.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Lakeland Park
1 Unit Available
Garden Gates
6390 Douglas Dr N, Brooklyn Park, MN
1 Bedroom
$939
750 sqft
6392 DOUGLAS DRIVE #105 Available 08/01/20 Garden Gates Apartments - At Garden Gates Apartments you will experience all of the great benefits to apartment living Outdoor Swimming Pool to the convenience of living in an apartment where we pay your
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 05:24am
3 Units Available
Royal Oaks Apts.
245 99th Ave NE, Blaine, MN
1 Bedroom
$995
610 sqft
Located in a tranquil residential neighborhood, these affordable, pet-friendly units feature hardwood floors and stainless-steel appliances. Gym and laundry room located on site. Easy access to I-10 and Highway 610.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Broadway
10 Units Available
Bass Lake Crossing
5701 Quebec Ave N, New Hope, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,081
1000 sqft
Studio and one-bedroom apartments one mile from Highway 169 and close to downtown bus line. Third-floor units have wood burning fireplaces, and all units have dining areas and spacious kitchens and bathrooms.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Central Brooklyn
3 Units Available
Point of America
7870 Zane Ave N, Brooklyn Park, MN
1 Bedroom
$865
690 sqft
Our Virtual Leasing Doors are Open! We take pride in providing quality, well-maintained, clean, and economical apartments in Brooklyn Park! Our 1 and 2 bedroom apartments feature large closets, galley-style kitchens, gas cooking ranges, spacious
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 07:06pm
Village Creek
8 Units Available
Pebble Creek North
5625 69th Ave N, Brooklyn Park, MN
1 Bedroom
$885
625 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Pebble Creek North in Brooklyn Park. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
8 Units Available
Mallard Ridge
13301 Maple Knoll Way, Maple Grove, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,397
920 sqft
Relaxing community with a sparkling pool and sitting area. Located conveniently just off Fernbrook Lane. Comfortable apartments feature walk-in closets, private patio/balcony and 24-hour on-site maintenance.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Spring Lake Park
4 Units Available
Northtown Village
7899 University Ave NE, Fridley, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,065
720 sqft
A pet-friendly community in Spring Lake Park, Northtown Village offers 1- and 2-bedroom apartments for your growing family. Affordable, close to malls, schools and fitness centers, this is a convenient complex for everyone.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
East Palmer Lake
3 Units Available
Lynwood Pointe Apartments
6925 Humboldt Ave N, Brooklyn Center, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,081
1100 sqft
This property's amenities include a community garden, on-site laundry and garage parking. Apartments feature window coverings, walk-in closets and patios/balconies. Evergreen Park and the Shingle Creek Center are both conveniently nearby.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
18 Units Available
The Preserve at Commerce
13600 Commerce Blvd, Rogers, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,395
907 sqft
Spacious, air-conditioned units with walk-in closets and washers and dryers. Round-the-clock maintenance and gym. Complex contains playground and pool. Right off Main Street and minutes to I-94. Shopping, entertainment and eating options within walking distance.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 06:34pm
Centennial
4 Units Available
The Crest Apartments
6221 Shingle Creek Pky, Brooklyn Center, MN
1 Bedroom
$755
575 sqft
The Crest Apartments offers affordable, spacious apartment homes for both the active and the easygoing lifestyles.

Welcome to the June 2020 Anoka Rent Report. Anoka rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Anoka rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Anoka Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Anoka Rent Report. Anoka rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Anoka rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Anoka rent trends were flat over the past month

Anoka rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they have increased slightly by 1.2% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Anoka stand at $968 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,221 for a two-bedroom. Anoka's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Minnesota

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Anoka, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Minnesota, 8 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Eden Prairie is the most expensive of all Minnesota's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,826; of the 10 largest cities in Minnesota that we have data for, Forest Lake and St. Cloud, where two-bedrooms go for $1,098 and $872, are the only two major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.7% and -1.3%).
    • Burnsville and Rochester have both experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.9% and 1.1%, respectively).

    Anoka rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Anoka, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Anoka is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Anoka's median two-bedroom rent of $1,221 is slightly above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.2% increase in Anoka.
    • While Anoka's rents rose slightly over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including Atlanta (-0.8%) and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Anoka than most large cities. For example, Miami has a median 2BR rent of $1,376.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Minneapolis
    $910
    $1,150
    -0.2%
    0.5%
    St. Paul
    $980
    $1,240
    -0.1%
    0.1%
    Eden Prairie
    $1,450
    $1,830
    -0.4%
    0.5%
    Burnsville
    $1,140
    $1,440
    -0.3%
    2.9%
    Minnetonka
    $1,200
    $1,510
    -0.5%
    0.5%
    Shakopee
    $1,120
    $1,410
    0
    0.3%
    Forest Lake
    $870
    $1,100
    0.1%
    -1.7%
    Hopkins
    $1,160
    $1,460
    0.1%
    1.3%
    Anoka
    $970
    $1,220
    0
    1.2%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

