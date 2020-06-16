All apartments in Westland
Find more places like 7412 CENTRAL Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Westland, MI
/
7412 CENTRAL Street
Last updated June 12 2020 at 9:41 AM

7412 CENTRAL Street

7412 Central St · (734) 304-0000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Westland
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

7412 Central St, Westland, MI 48185
Westland

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 10 · Avail. now

$800

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 764 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
pool
guest parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
pool
guest parking
FOR LEASE. Westland 1 bedroom condo offering you just under 800 SQFT of living space (located on 2nd floor Unit 10), large bedroom w/lots of closet space, dining room, large living room, 1 full bath, inground pool, assigned parking, guest parking, immediate occupancy, UTILITIES INCLUDED: water, gas, tenant only pays electric, APPLIANCES: refrigerator, electric stove, microwave, dishwasher, washer/dryer combo, GENERAL LOCATION: North of Warren Rd and East of Middlebelt Rd, LEASE PET POLICY: no pets, APPLICATION FEE: $0, LEASE LENGTH: 13 months minimum lease, LEASE MONIES DUE AT SIGNING: 1st months rent, 1.5 months security deposit, $295 non-refundable cleaning fee, $99 processing fee, LEASE REQUIRED DOCUMENTS: Application, Credit Report with FICO score, Verification Of Employment, last 2 months bank statements, last 2 weeks of pay stubs, copy of driver's license, LEASE OTHER: no prior evictions, no prior car repossessions, call to schedule a private showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7412 CENTRAL Street have any available units?
7412 CENTRAL Street has a unit available for $800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Westland, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Westland Rent Report.
What amenities does 7412 CENTRAL Street have?
Some of 7412 CENTRAL Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7412 CENTRAL Street currently offering any rent specials?
7412 CENTRAL Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7412 CENTRAL Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 7412 CENTRAL Street is pet friendly.
Does 7412 CENTRAL Street offer parking?
Yes, 7412 CENTRAL Street does offer parking.
Does 7412 CENTRAL Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7412 CENTRAL Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7412 CENTRAL Street have a pool?
Yes, 7412 CENTRAL Street has a pool.
Does 7412 CENTRAL Street have accessible units?
No, 7412 CENTRAL Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7412 CENTRAL Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7412 CENTRAL Street has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 7412 CENTRAL Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Westwood Village Apartments
37830 Westwood Cir
Westland, MI 48185
Woodcrest Apartments
8300 Woodcrest Dr
Westland, MI 48185
The Meadows on Cherry Hill
332 S Hubbard Ct
Westland, MI 48185
Bedford Square
42256 Addison Ave
Westland, MI 48187
Newburgh Square
37670 Dale Dr
Westland, MI 48185

Similar Pages

Westland 1 BedroomsWestland 2 Bedrooms
Westland Apartments with BalconyWestland Pet Friendly Places
Westland Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Detroit, MIToledo, OHAnn Arbor, MIFarmington Hills, MISouthfield, MIWarren, MISterling Heights, MIRoyal Oak, MI
Troy, MIFlint, MIDearborn, MINovi, MIPerrysburg, OHRoseville, MIYpsilanti, MIRochester Hills, MI
Auburn Hills, MIPontiac, MIMadison Heights, MIDearborn Heights, MIOak Park, MIMaumee, OHPlymouth, MIRomulus, MI

Apartments Near Colleges

Mott Community CollegeConcordia University-Ann Arbor
College for Creative StudiesLawrence Technological University
University of Michigan-Ann Arbor
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity