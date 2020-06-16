7412 CENTRAL Street

Amenities

FOR LEASE. Westland 1 bedroom condo offering you just under 800 SQFT of living space (located on 2nd floor Unit 10), large bedroom w/lots of closet space, dining room, large living room, 1 full bath, inground pool, assigned parking, guest parking, immediate occupancy, UTILITIES INCLUDED: water, gas, tenant only pays electric, APPLIANCES: refrigerator, electric stove, microwave, dishwasher, washer/dryer combo, GENERAL LOCATION: North of Warren Rd and East of Middlebelt Rd, LEASE PET POLICY: no pets, APPLICATION FEE: $0, LEASE LENGTH: 13 months minimum lease, LEASE MONIES DUE AT SIGNING: 1st months rent, 1.5 months security deposit, $295 non-refundable cleaning fee, $99 processing fee, LEASE REQUIRED DOCUMENTS: Application, Credit Report with FICO score, Verification Of Employment, last 2 months bank statements, last 2 weeks of pay stubs, copy of driver's license, LEASE OTHER: no prior evictions, no prior car repossessions, call to schedule a private showing today!