Westland, MI
29082 BRODY Avenue
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:59 PM

29082 BRODY Avenue

29082 Brody Avenue · (313) 274-7200
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

29082 Brody Avenue, Westland, MI 48185
Westland

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,200

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1007 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
3 bedroom brick ranch in Livonia School District. Open layout, hardwood floors, large bedrooms, eat-in kitchen with appliances (as-is, landlord will not repair or replace). Finished basement with laundry and extra room for storage. Large back yard with shed for storage. Nicely landscaped, extra wide driveway for off-street parking. No smoking, no pets. Central AC to be added after lease is signed. Please use attached forms and provide credit report and references; 1-1/2 months security deposit required. All dimensions approximate, a licensed agent must be present for all physical showings. Please wear masks, sanitize hands, and remove shoes or wear covers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 29082 BRODY Avenue have any available units?
29082 BRODY Avenue has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Westland, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Westland Rent Report.
What amenities does 29082 BRODY Avenue have?
Some of 29082 BRODY Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 29082 BRODY Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
29082 BRODY Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 29082 BRODY Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 29082 BRODY Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Westland.
Does 29082 BRODY Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 29082 BRODY Avenue does offer parking.
Does 29082 BRODY Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 29082 BRODY Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 29082 BRODY Avenue have a pool?
No, 29082 BRODY Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 29082 BRODY Avenue have accessible units?
No, 29082 BRODY Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 29082 BRODY Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 29082 BRODY Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
