29082 BRODY Avenue

3 bedroom brick ranch in Livonia School District. Open layout, hardwood floors, large bedrooms, eat-in kitchen with appliances (as-is, landlord will not repair or replace). Finished basement with laundry and extra room for storage. Large back yard with shed for storage. Nicely landscaped, extra wide driveway for off-street parking. No smoking, no pets. Central AC to be added after lease is signed. Please use attached forms and provide credit report and references; 1-1/2 months security deposit required. All dimensions approximate, a licensed agent must be present for all physical showings. Please wear masks, sanitize hands, and remove shoes or wear covers.