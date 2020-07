6755 TIFFANY Circle

Amenities

OVER 2900 SF HURRY! PLY/CANTON SCHOOLS, EXECUTIVE COLONIAL GREAT FOR BIG FAMILIES, CORPORATE TRANSFEREES, READY TO MOVE-IN CANTON COLONIAL IN WHISPERING MEADOWS SUBDIVISION! TWO STORY FOYER W/HARDWOOD FLOOR, LIBRARY W/BAY WINDOWS, FORMAL LIVING & DINING ROOMS W/HARDWOOD FLOORS & BAY WINDOWS, GRANITET COUNTER TOPS LARGE KITCHEN W/CENTER ISLAND, LARGE PANTRY & BREAKFAST NOOK. OPEN FAMILY RM W/FIRE PLACE, HUGE MASTER BEDROOM W/LARGE WALK-IN CLOSET & MASTER BATHROOM W/GARDEN TUB, 1ST FL LAUNDRY, 2 CAR GARAGE W/CIRCLE DRIVEWAY, FRESH PAINT ON EXPANSIVE DECK, TENANTS TAKE CARE OF LANDSCAPING & SNOW REMOVAL *$75 APPLICATION FEE. 1.5 MONTHS SECURITY DEPOSIT. NO SMOKING, NO PETS. A COPY OF CURRENT CREDIT REPORT AND VERIFICATION OF EMPLOYMENT ARE REQUIRED WITH THE APPLICATION. ELEMENTARY SCHOOL IN SUB! 10 MIN TO DOWNTOWN PLYMOUTH! SELLER REVIEW APPLICATIONS 7-21-20