All apartments in Wayne County
Find more places like 2264 Berwick Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Wayne County, MI
/
2264 Berwick Dr
Last updated April 29 2020 at 5:21 PM

2264 Berwick Dr

2264 Berwick Drive · (313) 300-3305
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

2264 Berwick Drive, Wayne County, MI 48188

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit SINGLE FAMILY IN CANTON · Avail. now

$1,900

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
internet access
SINGLE FAMILY IN CANTON Available 06/01/20 June 1 lease start date/spacious home in quiet middle of sub location next to sub park/commons - just redone 2018!!!! Kitchen, baths,paint,flooring,windows-3 large br's,master has access door to bath- family room has full wall brick fp ,florida room off fr-formal dining room & dinette w/doorwall to patio--nice corner lot-wider side entry garage- all ss kitchen appliances plus "samsung" washer/dryer-full unfinished basement w/laundry,storage areas,newer furnace/air/hwh-

earliest movein june 1st -1 yr minimum term-at movein 1st months rent/$2,850.Sec dep/$250 clean fee/$200. Pet fee if applicable-application, credit report,income proof required-decent credit and references needed-no smokers,pet allowed w/fee-tenant pays all utilities and does snow/lawn-renters insurance required- no showings till "stay at home " order has ended approx may 1-ask about application info/options prior to viewing-pics are from 2019 before current residents moved in-do not approach current residents if you driveby

(RLNE5726319)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2264 Berwick Dr have any available units?
2264 Berwick Dr has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2264 Berwick Dr have?
Some of 2264 Berwick Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2264 Berwick Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2264 Berwick Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2264 Berwick Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2264 Berwick Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2264 Berwick Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2264 Berwick Dr offers parking.
Does 2264 Berwick Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2264 Berwick Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2264 Berwick Dr have a pool?
No, 2264 Berwick Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2264 Berwick Dr have accessible units?
No, 2264 Berwick Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2264 Berwick Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2264 Berwick Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 2264 Berwick Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2264 Berwick Dr has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 2264 Berwick Dr?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Redwood Canton
2372 Monument Ln
Wayne County, MI 48188
Pavilion Apartments
1 Lafayette Plaisance St
Detroit, MI 48207
Village of Hyde Park
2 Lafayette Plaisance Street
Detroit, MI 48207
Gale Gardens Apartments
30 Gale Gardens Blvd #2
Melvindale, MI 48122
Park Place of Northville
43001 Northville Place Dr
Northville, MI 48167
Cathedral Tower
80 E Hancock St
Detroit, MI 48201
Woodcrest Apartments
8300 Woodcrest Dr
Westland, MI 48185
Plymouth Heritage
12811 Heritage
Plymouth, MI 48170

Similar Pages

Wayne County Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Detroit, MIToledo, OHAnn Arbor, MIFarmington Hills, MIWarren, MISouthfield, MIWestland, MISterling Heights, MIRoyal Oak, MITroy, MIFlint, MIDearborn, MI
Perrysburg, OHNovi, MIRoseville, MIMadison Heights, MIYpsilanti, MIRochester Hills, MIFerndale, MIOak Park, MIHazel Park, MIFarmington, MISt. Clair Shores, MIEastpointe, MI
Wyandotte, MILivonia, MIRiverview, MIWoodhaven, MITaylor, MILincoln Park, MINorthville, MIWayne, MIRomulus, MIMelvindale, MIAllen Park, MIDearborn Heights, MI

Apartments Near Colleges

Mott Community CollegeConcordia University-Ann Arbor
College for Creative StudiesLawrence Technological University
University of Michigan-Ann Arbor
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity