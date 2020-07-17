2264 Berwick Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage internet access

SINGLE FAMILY IN CANTON Available 06/01/20 June 1 lease start date/spacious home in quiet middle of sub location next to sub park/commons - just redone 2018!!!! Kitchen, baths,paint,flooring,windows-3 large br's,master has access door to bath- family room has full wall brick fp ,florida room off fr-formal dining room & dinette w/doorwall to patio--nice corner lot-wider side entry garage- all ss kitchen appliances plus "samsung" washer/dryer-full unfinished basement w/laundry,storage areas,newer furnace/air/hwh-



earliest movein june 1st -1 yr minimum term-at movein 1st months rent/$2,850.Sec dep/$250 clean fee/$200. Pet fee if applicable-application, credit report,income proof required-decent credit and references needed-no smokers,pet allowed w/fee-tenant pays all utilities and does snow/lawn-renters insurance required- no showings till "stay at home " order has ended approx may 1-ask about application info/options prior to viewing-pics are from 2019 before current residents moved in-do not approach current residents if you driveby



(RLNE5726319)