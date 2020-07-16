192 N VILLAGE Way

Amenities
Picture perfect 2188 square foot, all brick 2 story condo located in Cherry Hill Gardens. This unit has it all features included are: Entire main floor - Hardwood floors, large great room & dining area combo w/gas fireplace. Kitchen boasts crowned cherry raised panel cabinets, glass tile backsplash, granite counters & island. Stainless steel appliances, first floor laundry, 1000 sq ft basement, master bedroom w/panned ceilings & gas fireplace. Master bath w/ceramic floors & shower, granite counters & separate ceramic wrapped soaker tub. Large loft area for open air feeling. New ring door bell for added security. All this located w/in walking distance to Cherry Hill Village, close to shopping, the Summit on the Park & across from very large common area/park. This one is a beauty! All occupants over the age of 18 must submit attached application, copy of driver's license, proof of income, full credit report including all payment history & tradelines. No smoking, no pets, no exceptions.