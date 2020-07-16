All apartments in Wayne County
Find more places like 192 N VILLAGE Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Wayne County, MI
/
192 N VILLAGE Way
Last updated July 7 2020 at 5:54 AM

192 N VILLAGE Way

192 N Village Way · (734) 459-9898
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

192 N Village Way, Wayne County, MI 48188

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,000

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 2188 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Picture perfect 2188 square foot, all brick 2 story condo located in Cherry Hill Gardens. This unit has it all features included are: Entire main floor - Hardwood floors, large great room & dining area combo w/gas fireplace. Kitchen boasts crowned cherry raised panel cabinets, glass tile backsplash, granite counters & island. Stainless steel appliances, first floor laundry, 1000 sq ft basement, master bedroom w/panned ceilings & gas fireplace. Master bath w/ceramic floors & shower, granite counters & separate ceramic wrapped soaker tub. Large loft area for open air feeling. New ring door bell for added security. All this located w/in walking distance to Cherry Hill Village, close to shopping, the Summit on the Park & across from very large common area/park. This one is a beauty! All occupants over the age of 18 must submit attached application, copy of driver's license, proof of income, full credit report including all payment history & tradelines. No smoking, no pets, no exceptions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 192 N VILLAGE Way have any available units?
192 N VILLAGE Way has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 192 N VILLAGE Way have?
Some of 192 N VILLAGE Way's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 192 N VILLAGE Way currently offering any rent specials?
192 N VILLAGE Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 192 N VILLAGE Way pet-friendly?
No, 192 N VILLAGE Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wayne County.
Does 192 N VILLAGE Way offer parking?
Yes, 192 N VILLAGE Way offers parking.
Does 192 N VILLAGE Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 192 N VILLAGE Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 192 N VILLAGE Way have a pool?
No, 192 N VILLAGE Way does not have a pool.
Does 192 N VILLAGE Way have accessible units?
No, 192 N VILLAGE Way does not have accessible units.
Does 192 N VILLAGE Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 192 N VILLAGE Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 192 N VILLAGE Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 192 N VILLAGE Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 192 N VILLAGE Way?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Redwood Canton
2372 Monument Ln
Wayne County, MI 48188
Redwood Brownstown West Road South
24881 Redwood Boulevard
Detroit, MI 48134
Riverfront Towers
250 Riverfront Dr
Detroit, MI 48226
Trilogy Apartments
10910 Independence Ln
Belleville, MI 48111
Cathedral Tower
80 E Hancock St
Detroit, MI 48201
Plymouth Heritage
12811 Heritage
Plymouth, MI 48170
Harbour Club
49000 Denton Rd
Belleville, MI 48111
Detroit City Club Apartments
1431 Washington Blvd
Detroit, MI 48226

Similar Pages

Wayne County Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Detroit, MIToledo, OHAnn Arbor, MIFarmington Hills, MIWarren, MISouthfield, MIWestland, MISterling Heights, MIRoyal Oak, MITroy, MIFlint, MIDearborn, MI
Perrysburg, OHNovi, MIRoseville, MIMadison Heights, MIYpsilanti, MIRochester Hills, MIFerndale, MIOak Park, MIHazel Park, MIFarmington, MISt. Clair Shores, MIEastpointe, MI
Wyandotte, MILivonia, MIRiverview, MIWoodhaven, MITaylor, MILincoln Park, MINorthville, MIWayne, MIRomulus, MIMelvindale, MIAllen Park, MIDearborn Heights, MI

Apartments Near Colleges

Mott Community CollegeConcordia University-Ann Arbor
College for Creative StudiesLawrence Technological University
University of Michigan-Ann Arbor
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity