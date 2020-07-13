All apartments in Wayne County
Find more places like 16016 MORNINGSIDE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Wayne County, MI
/
16016 MORNINGSIDE
Last updated April 29 2020 at 6:36 AM

16016 MORNINGSIDE

16016 Morningside · (248) 956-0757
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

16016 Morningside, Wayne County, MI 48168

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,595

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1380 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Great Location in Northville, less than 10 mins from Downtwon. Clean and move in ready ranch style Condo. Open floor plan with Balcony off the dining area. Neutral colors throughout, including the kitchen. Granite counter tops in kitchen with vaulted ceiling in the living room. Both bedrooms can support a king sized bed, vaulted ceiling in the master bedroom. Large laundry room, direct access to 1 car garage. Northville schools, Mins away from M14 and 275. Vacant, move in asap. No pets no smoking. 1.5 Month Security Deposit, $250 non-refundable cleaning fee, $300 transaction fee paid by tenant.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16016 MORNINGSIDE have any available units?
16016 MORNINGSIDE has a unit available for $1,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 16016 MORNINGSIDE have?
Some of 16016 MORNINGSIDE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16016 MORNINGSIDE currently offering any rent specials?
16016 MORNINGSIDE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16016 MORNINGSIDE pet-friendly?
No, 16016 MORNINGSIDE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wayne County.
Does 16016 MORNINGSIDE offer parking?
Yes, 16016 MORNINGSIDE offers parking.
Does 16016 MORNINGSIDE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16016 MORNINGSIDE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16016 MORNINGSIDE have a pool?
Yes, 16016 MORNINGSIDE has a pool.
Does 16016 MORNINGSIDE have accessible units?
No, 16016 MORNINGSIDE does not have accessible units.
Does 16016 MORNINGSIDE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16016 MORNINGSIDE has units with dishwashers.
Does 16016 MORNINGSIDE have units with air conditioning?
No, 16016 MORNINGSIDE does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 16016 MORNINGSIDE?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

DuCharme Place
1544 East Lafayette Street
Detroit, MI 48207
Westwood Village Apartments
37830 Westwood Cir
Westland, MI 48185
Bedford Square
42256 Addison Ave
Westland, MI 48187
Gale Gardens Apartments
30 Gale Gardens Blvd #2
Melvindale, MI 48122
Riverfront Towers
250 Riverfront Dr
Detroit, MI 48226
Concorde Club
7080 Niagara St
Romulus, MI 48174
Cathedral Tower
80 E Hancock St
Detroit, MI 48201
Crossings at Canton
8375 Honeytree Blvd
Canton, OH 48187

Similar Pages

Wayne County Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Detroit, MIToledo, OHAnn Arbor, MIFarmington Hills, MIWarren, MISouthfield, MIWestland, MISterling Heights, MIRoyal Oak, MITroy, MIFlint, MIDearborn, MI
Perrysburg, OHNovi, MIRoseville, MIMadison Heights, MIYpsilanti, MIRochester Hills, MIFerndale, MIOak Park, MIHazel Park, MIFarmington, MISt. Clair Shores, MIEastpointe, MI
Wyandotte, MILivonia, MIRiverview, MIWoodhaven, MITaylor, MILincoln Park, MINorthville, MIWayne, MIRomulus, MIMelvindale, MIAllen Park, MIDearborn Heights, MI

Apartments Near Colleges

Mott Community CollegeConcordia University-Ann Arbor
College for Creative StudiesLawrence Technological University
University of Michigan-Ann Arbor
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity