16016 MORNINGSIDE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

Great Location in Northville, less than 10 mins from Downtwon. Clean and move in ready ranch style Condo. Open floor plan with Balcony off the dining area. Neutral colors throughout, including the kitchen. Granite counter tops in kitchen with vaulted ceiling in the living room. Both bedrooms can support a king sized bed, vaulted ceiling in the master bedroom. Large laundry room, direct access to 1 car garage. Northville schools, Mins away from M14 and 275. Vacant, move in asap. No pets no smoking. 1.5 Month Security Deposit, $250 non-refundable cleaning fee, $300 transaction fee paid by tenant.