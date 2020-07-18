All apartments in Warren
Find more places like 23724 Mac Arthur Blvd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Warren, MI
/
23724 Mac Arthur Blvd
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

23724 Mac Arthur Blvd

23724 Mac Arthur Avenue · (248) 289-5871
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Warren
See all
Southeast Warren
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

23724 Mac Arthur Avenue, Warren, MI 48089
Southeast Warren

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $900 · Avail. Jul 22

$900

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 847 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Available 07/22/20 This 2 Bedroom Ranch is minutes away from groceries, restaurants, shopping and is only a 10 minute walk away from Jaycee Park!

The updated kitchen has newer cherrywood cabinets, newer faux granite countertops, ceramic floors, and a stainless steel sink. The appliances include a dishwasher, stove, fridge and microwave. You'll love it!

The bathroom is crisply done in all white tile, with newer large vanity you can set all types of hygiene stuff on, pewter accents and there's extra cabinet spaces for toiletries.

The living room and bedrooms have refinished hardwood floors and new paint, 6-panel doors and drapes.

A bonus room, with tiled floors, chair rail and cool painted walls, can be used for dining, an office area or family room.

Even the laundry room has tiled floor and cherrywood cabinets!

Both the 2 bedrooms share the same excellent hard wood flooring all throughout with built-in closets.

Outside, you've got a super wide front porch that'll hold a couple of chairs and small table, so you can chill on a great summer evening. The fence yard provides plenty of space for backyard activities and a pet, but if you need a bigger space Jaycee Park is only a 10 minute walk away. There's even a storage shed for lawn stuff, bikes, etc.

Rent is $900 per month and the security deposit required is 1 to 1 1/2 months depending on qualifications.

Viewing is by appointment only and you can move in immediately. Accepts Section 8.

(RLNE4943925)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23724 Mac Arthur Blvd have any available units?
23724 Mac Arthur Blvd has a unit available for $900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Warren, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Warren Rent Report.
What amenities does 23724 Mac Arthur Blvd have?
Some of 23724 Mac Arthur Blvd's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23724 Mac Arthur Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
23724 Mac Arthur Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23724 Mac Arthur Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 23724 Mac Arthur Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 23724 Mac Arthur Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 23724 Mac Arthur Blvd offers parking.
Does 23724 Mac Arthur Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23724 Mac Arthur Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23724 Mac Arthur Blvd have a pool?
No, 23724 Mac Arthur Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 23724 Mac Arthur Blvd have accessible units?
No, 23724 Mac Arthur Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 23724 Mac Arthur Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23724 Mac Arthur Blvd has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 23724 Mac Arthur Blvd?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Meadows on Ten
25108 Hoover Rd
Warren, MI 48089
Warren Woods Apartments
4385 Frazho Rd
Warren, MI 48091
Huntington Club Apartments
28801 Imperial Dr
Warren, MI 48093
Silverstone Apartments
5800 Streefkerk Rd
Warren, MI 48092
Harlo Apartments
31499 Mound Rd
Warren, MI 48092
Warren Manor Apartments
21516 Dequindre Rd
Warren, MI 48091

Similar Pages

Warren 1 BedroomsWarren 2 Bedrooms
Warren Apartments with ParkingWarren Pet Friendly Places
Warren Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Detroit, MIAnn Arbor, MIFarmington Hills, MISouthfield, MIWestland, MISterling Heights, MIRoyal Oak, MITroy, MI
Flint, MIDearborn, MINovi, MIRoseville, MIMadison Heights, MIYpsilanti, MIRochester Hills, MIAuburn Hills, MI
Pontiac, MIOak Park, MIPlymouth, MIRomulus, MIMonroe, MIBerkley, MIBrighton, MIHarper Woods, MI

Nearby Neighborhoods

Southwest WarrenNortheast Warren
Southeast Warren
Northwest Warren

Apartments Near Colleges

Mott Community CollegeConcordia University-Ann Arbor
College for Creative StudiesLawrence Technological University
University of Michigan-Ann Arbor
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity