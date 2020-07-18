23724 Mac Arthur Blvd

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 on-site laundry parking garage

Available 07/22/20 This 2 Bedroom Ranch is minutes away from groceries, restaurants, shopping and is only a 10 minute walk away from Jaycee Park!



The updated kitchen has newer cherrywood cabinets, newer faux granite countertops, ceramic floors, and a stainless steel sink. The appliances include a dishwasher, stove, fridge and microwave. You'll love it!



The bathroom is crisply done in all white tile, with newer large vanity you can set all types of hygiene stuff on, pewter accents and there's extra cabinet spaces for toiletries.



The living room and bedrooms have refinished hardwood floors and new paint, 6-panel doors and drapes.



A bonus room, with tiled floors, chair rail and cool painted walls, can be used for dining, an office area or family room.



Even the laundry room has tiled floor and cherrywood cabinets!



Both the 2 bedrooms share the same excellent hard wood flooring all throughout with built-in closets.



Outside, you've got a super wide front porch that'll hold a couple of chairs and small table, so you can chill on a great summer evening. The fence yard provides plenty of space for backyard activities and a pet, but if you need a bigger space Jaycee Park is only a 10 minute walk away. There's even a storage shed for lawn stuff, bikes, etc.



Rent is $900 per month and the security deposit required is 1 to 1 1/2 months depending on qualifications.



Viewing is by appointment only and you can move in immediately. Accepts Section 8.



(RLNE4943925)