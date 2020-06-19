All apartments in Warren
Last updated May 28 2020 at 12:55 AM

22447 Oaklane Street

22447 Oaklane Street · (248) 237-7600
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

22447 Oaklane Street, Warren, MI 48089
Southeast Warren

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$899

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 956 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Cute 3 bedroom bungalow on a corner lot. Recently updated with fresh paint, new carpet, blinds and lighting. Fenced in backyard. Close to Main Roads and Shopping and Auto Plants. $55 Application Fee. $130 Admin. Fee. $275 Cleaning Fee. No Pets, No Smoking.Masks, gloves, and removal of shoes or shoe covers are REQUIRED. Please follow ALL instructions provided upon entry to the premises.

Rental Terms: Rent: $899, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $1,348.50, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22447 Oaklane Street have any available units?
22447 Oaklane Street has a unit available for $899 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Warren, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Warren Rent Report.
Is 22447 Oaklane Street currently offering any rent specials?
22447 Oaklane Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22447 Oaklane Street pet-friendly?
No, 22447 Oaklane Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Warren.
Does 22447 Oaklane Street offer parking?
No, 22447 Oaklane Street does not offer parking.
Does 22447 Oaklane Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22447 Oaklane Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22447 Oaklane Street have a pool?
No, 22447 Oaklane Street does not have a pool.
Does 22447 Oaklane Street have accessible units?
No, 22447 Oaklane Street does not have accessible units.
Does 22447 Oaklane Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 22447 Oaklane Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 22447 Oaklane Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 22447 Oaklane Street does not have units with air conditioning.
