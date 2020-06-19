22447 Oaklane Street

Amenities

Cute 3 bedroom bungalow on a corner lot. Recently updated with fresh paint, new carpet, blinds and lighting. Fenced in backyard. Close to Main Roads and Shopping and Auto Plants. $55 Application Fee. $130 Admin. Fee. $275 Cleaning Fee. No Pets, No Smoking.Masks, gloves, and removal of shoes or shoe covers are REQUIRED. Please follow ALL instructions provided upon entry to the premises.



Rental Terms: Rent: $899, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $1,348.50, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.