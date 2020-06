Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Spacious very updated ranch with huge private lot, loads of parking and Troy schools. Updated eat in kitchen with all appliances included. 2 bedrooms on one side of house with newer built in closet organizers and a huge master bedroom on the other side with cathedral ceiling and fireplace. All easy clean newer flooring throughout. Enjoy summer and dining on the beautiful large stamped concrete patios. No smoking. Pets negotiable.