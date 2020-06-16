All apartments in Troy
3182 Camden Dr
3182 Camden Dr

3182 Camden Drive · (313) 799-2048
Location

3182 Camden Drive, Troy, MI 48084
The Transit Center

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3182 Camden Dr · Avail. Jul 3

$2,000

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1480 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
garage
internet access
3182 Camden Dr Available 07/03/20 Modern condo in perfect condition for rent by owner. Never inhabited by a smoker or pets (no odors!). Carpets steam cleaned for new renter, walls repainted.

* Ultra-modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors and granite counters
* Washer, dryer, dishwasher in unit
* Comfortable open living space
* First floor master suite with dual sinks in master bathroom, separate shower
* Energy efficient lighting
* Three-way gas fireplace
* Two-car attached garage - no shoveling snow!
* Included utilities: Water, sewer, trash pickup, curbside recycling, snow removal, association dues. You only pay gas & electricity.
* Birmingham School District
* Convenient, online rent payment option
* Extremely attentive owner/manager, I'll make every effort to keep you happy!

Amazing location! Whole Foods flagship store, LA Fitness, Target, Kroger Grocery, Griffin Claw Brewery, Home Depot, Panera, Five Guys Burgers, FedEx and multiple restaurants within 1/2 mile. One mile from the exclusive Somerset Mall, 2 miles from downtown Birmingham, 4 miles from Troy Community Center (discount fitness club membership), 5 miles from Beaumont Hospital. Amtrak station (easy ride to Chicago) one block away!

Close access to I-75 or Woodward highway, 30-minute drive to downtown Detroit in peak traffic.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE49121)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3182 Camden Dr have any available units?
3182 Camden Dr has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3182 Camden Dr have?
Some of 3182 Camden Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3182 Camden Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3182 Camden Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3182 Camden Dr pet-friendly?
No, 3182 Camden Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Troy.
Does 3182 Camden Dr offer parking?
Yes, 3182 Camden Dr does offer parking.
Does 3182 Camden Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3182 Camden Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3182 Camden Dr have a pool?
No, 3182 Camden Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3182 Camden Dr have accessible units?
No, 3182 Camden Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3182 Camden Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3182 Camden Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 3182 Camden Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3182 Camden Dr has units with air conditioning.
