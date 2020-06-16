Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking garage internet access

3182 Camden Dr Available 07/03/20 Modern condo in perfect condition for rent by owner. Never inhabited by a smoker or pets (no odors!). Carpets steam cleaned for new renter, walls repainted.



* Ultra-modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors and granite counters

* Washer, dryer, dishwasher in unit

* Comfortable open living space

* First floor master suite with dual sinks in master bathroom, separate shower

* Energy efficient lighting

* Three-way gas fireplace

* Two-car attached garage - no shoveling snow!

* Included utilities: Water, sewer, trash pickup, curbside recycling, snow removal, association dues. You only pay gas & electricity.

* Birmingham School District

* Convenient, online rent payment option

* Extremely attentive owner/manager, I'll make every effort to keep you happy!



Amazing location! Whole Foods flagship store, LA Fitness, Target, Kroger Grocery, Griffin Claw Brewery, Home Depot, Panera, Five Guys Burgers, FedEx and multiple restaurants within 1/2 mile. One mile from the exclusive Somerset Mall, 2 miles from downtown Birmingham, 4 miles from Troy Community Center (discount fitness club membership), 5 miles from Beaumont Hospital. Amtrak station (easy ride to Chicago) one block away!



Close access to I-75 or Woodward highway, 30-minute drive to downtown Detroit in peak traffic.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE49121)