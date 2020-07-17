34051 Viceroy

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Beautiful Tri Level Brick Home in Sterling Heights - Clean, ready to move in 3 bedroom, 2 bath, brick home conveniently located in popular Sterling Heights neighborhood. Updated kitchen with re-stained cabinetry, tile backsplash, new flooring and counter tops, and all appliances included. Living room with recessed lighting & bow window. Newer carpeting with hardwood floors underneath. Family room with gas fireplace. Family bath with dual sinks. New furnace 2014, new garage door and opener 2016. Walk to Nelson Park. Immediate occupancy!



(RLNE5862202)