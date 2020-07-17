All apartments in Sterling Heights
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

34051 Viceroy

34051 Viceroy Drive · (248) 266-4267 ext. 4
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

34051 Viceroy Drive, Sterling Heights, MI 48310

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 34051 Viceroy · Avail. now

$1,650

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1560 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful Tri Level Brick Home in Sterling Heights - Clean, ready to move in 3 bedroom, 2 bath, brick home conveniently located in popular Sterling Heights neighborhood. Updated kitchen with re-stained cabinetry, tile backsplash, new flooring and counter tops, and all appliances included. Living room with recessed lighting & bow window. Newer carpeting with hardwood floors underneath. Family room with gas fireplace. Family bath with dual sinks. New furnace 2014, new garage door and opener 2016. Walk to Nelson Park. Immediate occupancy!

(RLNE5862202)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 34051 Viceroy have any available units?
34051 Viceroy has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Sterling Heights, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sterling Heights Rent Report.
What amenities does 34051 Viceroy have?
Some of 34051 Viceroy's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 34051 Viceroy currently offering any rent specials?
34051 Viceroy is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 34051 Viceroy pet-friendly?
Yes, 34051 Viceroy is pet friendly.
Does 34051 Viceroy offer parking?
Yes, 34051 Viceroy offers parking.
Does 34051 Viceroy have units with washers and dryers?
No, 34051 Viceroy does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 34051 Viceroy have a pool?
No, 34051 Viceroy does not have a pool.
Does 34051 Viceroy have accessible units?
No, 34051 Viceroy does not have accessible units.
Does 34051 Viceroy have units with dishwashers?
No, 34051 Viceroy does not have units with dishwashers.
