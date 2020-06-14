Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 3:30 PM

128 Apartments for rent in Southfield, MI with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Southfield renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
13 Units Available
Chimney Hill Apartments
6834 Chimney Hill Dr, Southfield, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
1079 sqft
A stunning community near M-10 and I-696. This pet-friendly community offers spacious floor plans with attached garages, private entrances, and a private balcony or patio. On-site fitness center, business center and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
6 Units Available
Riverstone Apartments
25740 Shiawassee Rd, Southfield, MI
1 Bedroom
$875
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$935
900 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartment homes have lots of light and appliances included. Controlled access entry to the community, a beautiful courtyard and lots of parking. Located close to highways and malls.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
8 Units Available
Park Lane Apartments
23344 Park Place Dr, Southfield, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,165
881 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1181 sqft
Seize your chance to live in one of the premier, luxury apartment communities in Southfield, MI. Picture coming home every day to the warm embrace of meticulous landscaping, comfortable homes, and thoughtful amenities tailored to enhance your life.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
26248 Franklin Pointe Dr Unit 65
26248 Franklin Pointe Drive, Southfield, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
Wonderful opportunity to rent in southfield's franklin pointe condominuims. This complex boasts a common pool and conveniently close to expressways. Nestled just east of franklin road. This 3br 2.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
21550 Duns Scotus St.
21550 Duns Scotus Street, Southfield, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1284 sqft
Remodeled 3 bed/1.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
1 Unit Available
17252 Sunnybrook
17252 Sunnybrook Drive, Southfield, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1196 sqft
This 3 bedroom ranch is located on a dead end street & offers a secluded, private yard w/patio & shed. Absolutely MOVE IN Condition. Beautifullyrefinished hardwood floors, updated ceramic bath, white kitchen w/Euro cabinets.
Results within 1 mile of Southfield
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 12:06pm
Royal Oak
3 Units Available
Metropolitan 13
4000 West 13 Mile Road, Royal Oak, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,209
780 sqft
We get it. You want a cool location, a nice sized 2 br. apt, that's all character outside and new chic inside, with individuality written all over it.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
20491 Norborne
20491 Norborne, Wayne County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
906 sqft
906 sq. ft., 3 bedroom, 2 full bath Redford ranch (8 Mile and Beech Daly) with long driveway, detached garage, covered front porch and back patio. Beautiful first floor that includes hardwood floors, kitchen with bar area and dining room.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Evergreen
1 Unit Available
21500 W 7 Mile Rd 214
21500 W 7 Mile Rd, Detroit, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$750
875 sqft
Leasing Agent - Property Id: 181792 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/181792 Property Id 181792 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5819682)

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Greenfield
1 Unit Available
20000 Asbury Park
20000 Asbury Park, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$795
1000 sqft
Lovely brick ranch home located South of Eight Mile and East of Southfield.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Berkley
1 Unit Available
4228 Tyler Ave
4228 Tyler Avenue, Berkley, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
923 sqft
Great three bedroom bungalow located within walking distance to downtown Berkley and right next to Beaumont Hospital! Coved ceilings, arched doorways and glowing hardwood floors throughout! Spacious eat-in updated kitchen (all appliances included)

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
28838 Village Ln
28838 Village Lane, Farmington Hills, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
Rare 3-bedroom, 3-bath ranch with walk-out finished basement. Remodeled kitchen with skylights to allow in an abundance of sunshine. Hardwood floors throughout. New windows and installation in the attic to keep the energy bills low.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Evergreen
1 Unit Available
19496 Braile St
19496 Braile Street, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$765
1005 sqft
Beautiful brick 3 bedroom, 1 bath bungalow. Lovely hardwood floors throughout with a unfinished, clean basement. Click to Apply!

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Evergreen
1 Unit Available
19500 Westbrook St
19500 Westbrook Street, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$800
860 sqft
Check out this 2 bedroom/1 bathroom home! It has an updated Kitchen with beautiful hardwood floors! Just bring your family! You will not be disappointed!

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Franklin
1 Unit Available
18181 KIRKSHIRE Avenue
18181 Kirkshire Avenue, Beverly Hills, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1625 sqft
Bike or walk to town from this charming, updated west Beverly Hills Ranch on a large lot. Open floor plan and hardwood floors throughout. Living Room with large bay window, fireplace, and cove ceiling.

1 of 9

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Evergreen
1 Unit Available
19162 Patton
19162 Patton Street, Detroit, MI
Studio
$850
900 sqft
Charming 2 Bedroom - Section 8 Preferred Brick sided, 2 bedroom 1 and a half bathroom home for lease. Home is freshly painted and beautiful hardwood floors throughout.. Newer Kitchen.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Berkley
1 Unit Available
3446 Thomas Avenue
3446 Thomas Avenue, Berkley, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1063 sqft
Beautifully updated home and very clean three bedroom Berkley bungalow. Sunny eat-in kitchen with stainless appliances. The second floor master bedroom has two closets, newer carpeting, and a sitting/office area are the top of the stairs.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Berkley
1 Unit Available
3560 ELLWOOD Avenue
3560 Ellwood Avenue, Berkley, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
700 sqft
Very charming and freshly painted home in a great central location close to Beaumont Hospital and downtown Berkley. Updated and well-maintained with hardwood floors and all appliances included.

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Franklin
1 Unit Available
31356 E RUTLAND Street
31356 East Rutland Street, Beverly Hills, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1378 sqft
Welcome home to this pristine 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Beverly Hills ranch. Resting on a generous and private lot, this home offers 1,378 sq/ft plus an 1,100 sq/ft finished basement.

1 of 18

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
20760 SAINT FRANCIS ST
20760 Saint Francis Street, Farmington Hills, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
972 sqft
AVAILABLE MARCH 1 *** Attached Garage with Direct Access to the house *** -- New Kitchen - New Windows Throughout- All Appliances provided - dishwasher-stove-microwave-refrigerator-washer-dryer -- New Bath with new Tile-Tub-Fixtures-Vanity and
Results within 5 miles of Southfield
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 11:02am
Downtown Troy
39 Units Available
Regent’s Club of Troy
2751 Melcombe Cir, Troy, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,465
1063 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,765
1278 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,565
1994 sqft
Just minutes from Somerset Park Golf Course. Outstanding apartment upgrades including hardwood floors, granite countertops and walk-in closets. Available furnished. On-site game room, pool, playground and community garden. Guest suites available. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:32pm
11 Units Available
Summit Apartments
29925 Summit Drive, Farmington Hills, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1618 sqft
If you are looking for luxury, Summit Apartments is the place for you! Our stylishly designed floor plans, and multitude of amenities such as; a beautiful pool, manicured grounds, a fitness center, and a pet friendly policy; promote a comfortable
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 12:34pm
10 Units Available
Covington Club Apartments & Townhomes
33000 Covington Club Dr, Farmington Hills, MI
2 Bedrooms
$2,735
1813 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,720
1925 sqft
Vastly superior to other rental communities, Covington Club offers luxury condominium style living without the maintenance burden of home ownership. Covington offers open and bright floor plans, with cathedral ceilings in many units.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Royal Oak
5 Units Available
Amber Apartments of Royal Oak
3807 Crooks Road, Royal Oak, MI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$809
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$939
844 sqft
Amber Apartments invites you to live life on your own terms. Our communities offer several home advantages over the competition. Amber Apartments provides one of the most desirable and affordable communities in Royal Oak and Troy.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Southfield, MI

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Southfield renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

