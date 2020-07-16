All apartments in Southfield
Last updated June 20 2020 at 7:17 AM

25322 SAINT JAMES

25322 Saint James · (248) 250-1192
Location

25322 Saint James, Southfield, MI 48075

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,695

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1539 sqft

Amenities

garage
walk in closets
gym
pool
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
Centrally located, beautiful condominium with plenty of living space and extra large kitchen and dining area. Featuring two bedrooms with two and a half baths. Each bedroom with full bathroom and walk in closets. Additional room in the lower level for use as an office, gym, bedroom, storage. Excellent location with easy access to all major highways and surrounded by several restaurants, grocery stores, city of Southfield (parks & rec, court, police, civic center, pool, library) and near local university. Perfect for those working in the city or in the suburbs. Well maintained property with LOTS of natural light. *** Available to move in August 1st, 2020 *** Option of leasing furnished available ***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25322 SAINT JAMES have any available units?
25322 SAINT JAMES has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Southfield, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Southfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 25322 SAINT JAMES have?
Some of 25322 SAINT JAMES's amenities include garage, walk in closets, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25322 SAINT JAMES currently offering any rent specials?
25322 SAINT JAMES is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25322 SAINT JAMES pet-friendly?
No, 25322 SAINT JAMES is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Southfield.
Does 25322 SAINT JAMES offer parking?
Yes, 25322 SAINT JAMES offers parking.
Does 25322 SAINT JAMES have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25322 SAINT JAMES does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25322 SAINT JAMES have a pool?
Yes, 25322 SAINT JAMES has a pool.
Does 25322 SAINT JAMES have accessible units?
No, 25322 SAINT JAMES does not have accessible units.
Does 25322 SAINT JAMES have units with dishwashers?
No, 25322 SAINT JAMES does not have units with dishwashers.
