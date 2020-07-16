25322 SAINT JAMES

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished walk in closets Property Amenities gym parking pool garage

Centrally located, beautiful condominium with plenty of living space and extra large kitchen and dining area. Featuring two bedrooms with two and a half baths. Each bedroom with full bathroom and walk in closets. Additional room in the lower level for use as an office, gym, bedroom, storage. Excellent location with easy access to all major highways and surrounded by several restaurants, grocery stores, city of Southfield (parks & rec, court, police, civic center, pool, library) and near local university. Perfect for those working in the city or in the suburbs. Well maintained property with LOTS of natural light. *** Available to move in August 1st, 2020 *** Option of leasing furnished available ***