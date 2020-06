Amenities

This is a Beautiful Condo within Walking distance to All of the shopping and Entertainment that City of Royal Oak Has to offer. Home has three large Bedrooms 2 full bathrooms upstairs. Wonderful kitchen with a lot of cabinet space with a really spacious dining room. Floors covered with a beautiful wood. Cozy Living room with tranquil fireplace. Finished basement with ample closet space for storage. A very large game room or theater possibly both. Basement also features a pool table and Half bath for convenience. Property Features a 2 car attached garage with a mud/laundry room when entering the home from the garage. Exterior Features are a balcony's off the Master bedroom as well as the second bedroom, A nicely fenced front yard with privacy fence through the side of the home.