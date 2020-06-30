All apartments in Royal Oak
605 North Dorchester Avenue

605 North Dorchester Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

605 North Dorchester Avenue, Royal Oak, MI 48067
Royal Oak

Amenities

hardwood floors
dogs allowed
playground
carpet
range
Here is your chance to live close to downtown Royal Oak! Bike or walk to local restaurants and night life! Charming home has stunning dark wood floors, newer kitchen with gas stove, and SS appliances. One large bedroom with walkout on first floor has cozy carpeting. One more first floor bedroom too! Upstairs is a huge bedroom with his & hers closets, wood floor.. Enjoy the partially finished basement with easy to clean laminate flooring, tv hook up, storage room with shelving, and half bath. Great fenced yard too! Walk less than 1/2 block to Kenwood Park playground, baseball field. $55 Application Fee per Adult. $300.00 Cleaning Fee. $130 Admin. Fee. Schedule a showing appointment by going to the website www.rently.com

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,900, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $2,850, Available Now

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 605 North Dorchester Avenue have any available units?
605 North Dorchester Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Royal Oak, MI.
How much is rent in Royal Oak, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Royal Oak Rent Report.
What amenities does 605 North Dorchester Avenue have?
Some of 605 North Dorchester Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, dogs allowed, and playground. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 605 North Dorchester Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
605 North Dorchester Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 605 North Dorchester Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 605 North Dorchester Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 605 North Dorchester Avenue offer parking?
No, 605 North Dorchester Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 605 North Dorchester Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 605 North Dorchester Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 605 North Dorchester Avenue have a pool?
No, 605 North Dorchester Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 605 North Dorchester Avenue have accessible units?
No, 605 North Dorchester Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 605 North Dorchester Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 605 North Dorchester Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
