605 North Dorchester Avenue

Here is your chance to live close to downtown Royal Oak! Bike or walk to local restaurants and night life! Charming home has stunning dark wood floors, newer kitchen with gas stove, and SS appliances. One large bedroom with walkout on first floor has cozy carpeting. One more first floor bedroom too! Upstairs is a huge bedroom with his & hers closets, wood floor.. Enjoy the partially finished basement with easy to clean laminate flooring, tv hook up, storage room with shelving, and half bath. Great fenced yard too! Walk less than 1/2 block to Kenwood Park playground, baseball field. $55 Application Fee per Adult. $300.00 Cleaning Fee. $130 Admin. Fee. Schedule a showing appointment by going to the website www.rently.com



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,900, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $2,850, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.