Last updated July 7 2020 at 5:54 AM

4810 BRIARWOOD-3 Avenue

4810 Briarwood Avenue · (248) 278-0080
Location

4810 Briarwood Avenue, Royal Oak, MI 48073
Royal Oak

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$850

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 589 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
Updated 1 Bedroom condominium with Heat and Water included. Granite Countertop with all appliances including European style washer dryer in Kitchen. Great Location near 14 & Coolidge and the new Whole Foods Market, Kroger, Meijer, Target, and Kohls. Just a few minutes drive to Somerset Collection and Downtown Birmingham and Royal Oak. Front doors of entry to building are to be replaced by association. Pets Negotiable with $300.00 NON-Refundable Pet Fee (15 lb limit on pets per association). 1.5 Security Deposit $250 Non-Refundable Cleaning Fee $40 Non-Refundable Application fee per person Prospective Tenant to verify all information. Minimum credit score of 625 for all applicants before the owner will consider.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4810 BRIARWOOD-3 Avenue have any available units?
4810 BRIARWOOD-3 Avenue has a unit available for $850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Royal Oak, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Royal Oak Rent Report.
What amenities does 4810 BRIARWOOD-3 Avenue have?
Some of 4810 BRIARWOOD-3 Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4810 BRIARWOOD-3 Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4810 BRIARWOOD-3 Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4810 BRIARWOOD-3 Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4810 BRIARWOOD-3 Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4810 BRIARWOOD-3 Avenue offer parking?
No, 4810 BRIARWOOD-3 Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4810 BRIARWOOD-3 Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4810 BRIARWOOD-3 Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4810 BRIARWOOD-3 Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 4810 BRIARWOOD-3 Avenue has a pool.
Does 4810 BRIARWOOD-3 Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4810 BRIARWOOD-3 Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4810 BRIARWOOD-3 Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4810 BRIARWOOD-3 Avenue has units with dishwashers.
