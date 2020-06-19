432 S WASHINGTON AVE UNIT 1205

Amenities

Sophisticated and highly desirable condo for lease in downtown Royal Oak's prestigious THE FIFTH. This Lovely building features a doorman to ensure your safety and privacy along with an attached, heated garage with TWO assigned parking spaces. The building also boasts a private gym for it's residents! The condo is located on the 12th floor and is spacious with over 1500 square feet of light filled living space with floor to ceiling windows in the living and dining rooms. It features a master suite with walk in closet, master bath and balcony. The second bedroom has a murphy bed, large closet and also has access to the balcony. Laundry is in unit along with ample storage! The kitchen is updated and open concept to living and dining which makes this unit perfect for entertaining. Rent includes high speed internet, water and heat