All apartments in Royal Oak
Find more places like 432 S WASHINGTON AVE UNIT 1205.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Royal Oak, MI
/
432 S WASHINGTON AVE UNIT 1205
Last updated April 29 2020 at 6:36 AM

432 S WASHINGTON AVE UNIT 1205

432 South Washington Avenue · (248) 590-0800
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Royal Oak
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

432 South Washington Avenue, Royal Oak, MI 48067
Royal Oak

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,995

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1557 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
doorman
elevator
gym
parking
garage
internet access
Sophisticated and highly desirable condo for lease in downtown Royal Oak's prestigious THE FIFTH. This Lovely building features a doorman to ensure your safety and privacy along with an attached, heated garage with TWO assigned parking spaces. The building also boasts a private gym for it's residents! The condo is located on the 12th floor and is spacious with over 1500 square feet of light filled living space with floor to ceiling windows in the living and dining rooms. It features a master suite with walk in closet, master bath and balcony. The second bedroom has a murphy bed, large closet and also has access to the balcony. Laundry is in unit along with ample storage! The kitchen is updated and open concept to living and dining which makes this unit perfect for entertaining. Rent includes high speed internet, water and heat

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 432 S WASHINGTON AVE UNIT 1205 have any available units?
432 S WASHINGTON AVE UNIT 1205 has a unit available for $2,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Royal Oak, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Royal Oak Rent Report.
What amenities does 432 S WASHINGTON AVE UNIT 1205 have?
Some of 432 S WASHINGTON AVE UNIT 1205's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 432 S WASHINGTON AVE UNIT 1205 currently offering any rent specials?
432 S WASHINGTON AVE UNIT 1205 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 432 S WASHINGTON AVE UNIT 1205 pet-friendly?
No, 432 S WASHINGTON AVE UNIT 1205 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Royal Oak.
Does 432 S WASHINGTON AVE UNIT 1205 offer parking?
Yes, 432 S WASHINGTON AVE UNIT 1205 does offer parking.
Does 432 S WASHINGTON AVE UNIT 1205 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 432 S WASHINGTON AVE UNIT 1205 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 432 S WASHINGTON AVE UNIT 1205 have a pool?
No, 432 S WASHINGTON AVE UNIT 1205 does not have a pool.
Does 432 S WASHINGTON AVE UNIT 1205 have accessible units?
No, 432 S WASHINGTON AVE UNIT 1205 does not have accessible units.
Does 432 S WASHINGTON AVE UNIT 1205 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 432 S WASHINGTON AVE UNIT 1205 has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 432 S WASHINGTON AVE UNIT 1205?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Amber Apartments of Royal Oak
3807 Crooks Road
Royal Oak, MI 48073
Village Club of Royal Oak
1132 N Campbell Rd
Royal Oak, MI 48067
The Harrison
1210 Morse Ave
Royal Oak, MI 48067
Briarwood Park
2400 Parmenter Boulevard
Royal Oak, MI 48073
Metropolitan Lafayette Apartments
201 North Lafayette Avenue
Royal Oak, MI 48067
Metropolitan 13
4000 West 13 Mile Road
Royal Oak, MI 48073

Similar Pages

Royal Oak 1 BedroomsRoyal Oak 2 Bedrooms
Royal Oak Apartments with ParkingRoyal Oak Pet Friendly Places
Royal Oak Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Detroit, MIAnn Arbor, MIFarmington Hills, MISouthfield, MIWarren, MISterling Heights, MIWestland, MITroy, MI
Flint, MIDearborn, MINovi, MIRoseville, MIYpsilanti, MIRochester Hills, MIAuburn Hills, MIPontiac, MI
Madison Heights, MIDearborn Heights, MIOak Park, MIPlymouth, MIRomulus, MISouth Lyon, MIBrighton, MIMonroe, MI

Apartments Near Colleges

Mott Community CollegeConcordia University-Ann Arbor
College for Creative StudiesLawrence Technological University
University of Michigan-Ann Arbor
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity