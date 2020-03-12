All apartments in Royal Oak
Find more places like 430 N WASHINGTON Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Royal Oak, MI
/
430 N WASHINGTON Avenue
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

430 N WASHINGTON Avenue

430 North Washington Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Royal Oak
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

430 North Washington Avenue, Royal Oak, MI 48067
Royal Oak

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Perfect location to downtown!! Great opportunity to lease a beautiful 2-bedroom unit in downtown Royal Oak. Great open floor plan, large living room with 12 foot ceilings and natural light coming in. Brand new kitchen with sit at breakfast bar with granite countertops and brand new stainless steel appliances. Unit has been freshly painted and remodeled. Ceramic tile surround in the bathroom with large vanity. Private storage unit in the building, 2 parking spaces and in-unit laundry. 10 x 10 storage closet with shelving. Ready for occupancy June 1st! 24 hour notice on all showings.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 430 N WASHINGTON Avenue have any available units?
430 N WASHINGTON Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Royal Oak, MI.
How much is rent in Royal Oak, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Royal Oak Rent Report.
What amenities does 430 N WASHINGTON Avenue have?
Some of 430 N WASHINGTON Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 430 N WASHINGTON Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
430 N WASHINGTON Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 430 N WASHINGTON Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 430 N WASHINGTON Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Royal Oak.
Does 430 N WASHINGTON Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 430 N WASHINGTON Avenue does offer parking.
Does 430 N WASHINGTON Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 430 N WASHINGTON Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 430 N WASHINGTON Avenue have a pool?
No, 430 N WASHINGTON Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 430 N WASHINGTON Avenue have accessible units?
No, 430 N WASHINGTON Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 430 N WASHINGTON Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 430 N WASHINGTON Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Village Club of Royal Oak
1132 N Campbell Rd
Royal Oak, MI 48067
Metropolitan Lafayette Apartments
201 North Lafayette Avenue
Royal Oak, MI 48067
Metropolitan 13
4000 West 13 Mile Road
Royal Oak, MI 48073
Briarwood Park
2400 Parmenter Boulevard
Royal Oak, MI 48073
The Harrison
1210 Morse Ave
Royal Oak, MI 48067
Amber Apartments of Royal Oak
3807 Crooks Road
Royal Oak, MI 48073

Similar Pages

Royal Oak 1 BedroomsRoyal Oak 2 Bedrooms
Royal Oak Apartments with ParkingRoyal Oak Pet Friendly Places
Royal Oak Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Detroit, MIAnn Arbor, MIFarmington Hills, MISouthfield, MIWarren, MISterling Heights, MIWestland, MITroy, MI
Flint, MIDearborn, MINovi, MIRoseville, MIYpsilanti, MIRochester Hills, MIAuburn Hills, MIPontiac, MI
Madison Heights, MIDearborn Heights, MIOak Park, MIPlymouth, MIRomulus, MISouth Lyon, MIBrighton, MIMonroe, MI

Apartments Near Colleges

Mott Community CollegeConcordia University-Ann Arbor
College for Creative StudiesLawrence Technological University
University of Michigan-Ann Arbor