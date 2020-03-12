430 N WASHINGTON Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Perfect location to downtown!! Great opportunity to lease a beautiful 2-bedroom unit in downtown Royal Oak. Great open floor plan, large living room with 12 foot ceilings and natural light coming in. Brand new kitchen with sit at breakfast bar with granite countertops and brand new stainless steel appliances. Unit has been freshly painted and remodeled. Ceramic tile surround in the bathroom with large vanity. Private storage unit in the building, 2 parking spaces and in-unit laundry. 10 x 10 storage closet with shelving. Ready for occupancy June 1st! 24 hour notice on all showings.