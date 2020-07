Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry Property Amenities parking garage

Welcome to your new rental home! This cozy 3 bedroom bungalow with a full unfinished basement is ready for you to move-in today! Centrally located within minutes of Royal Oak Beaumont Hospital and Woodward Ave. This home features a fenced back yard and a detached two car garage. All appliances are included. One year lease term with $2000 security deposit. No pets allowed.