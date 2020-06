2421 Normandy Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters microwave stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly on-site laundry new construction

NEW CONSTRUCTION EXCEPT FOR THE EXTERIOR BRICK! Z ON CROOKS IS COMPRISED OF RANCH STYLE PRIVATE ENTRY UNITS & WITHIN STUMBLING DISTANCE TO DOZENS OF PUBS & CLUBS, & A VARIETY OF RETAIL SHOPS & SALONS IN DOWNTOWN ROYAL OAK. BRAND NEW ESPRESSO SHAKER CABS('18), NEW GRANITE COUNTERS('18) NEW STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES INCL BUILT-IN MICROWAVE('18), TWO TONE PAINTED INTERIOR('18)NEW TILED BACKSPLASH('18), NEW GRAY VINYL PLANK FLOORING('18), NEW SIX PANEL DOORS('18), RECESSED LIGHTING('18), CHAIR RAIL MOLDING('18), ALL NEW BATH W/NEW STAND UP SHOWER INCLUDING CALCATTA TILE SURROUND('18), NEW TOILET & VANITY('18) LAUNDRY FACILITY ON SITE. MUST SEE! MINIMUM 1 YEAR LEASE!