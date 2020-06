Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated

UPDATED TWO BEDROOM APARTMENT IN GREAT ROYAL OAK LOCATION. LARGE LIVING ROOM, OPEN FLOOR PLAN WITH DINING ROOM AND CERAMIC TILE BATHROOM. RENOVATED KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTERTOPS AND STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. TWO ASSIGNED PARKING SPOTS, PRIVATE STORAGE LOCKER IN BASEMENT AND INDIVIDUAL WASHER AND DRYER INCLUDED. REFINISHED HARDWOOD FLOORS AND FRESH INTERIOR PAINT. CATS ALLOWED WITH $100 PET FEE. NO DOGS ALLOWED. MINIMUM CREDIT SCORE OF 650. OWNER IS OPEN TO A TWO YEAR LEASE. ONE MONTH SECURITY DEPOSIT. VERY CLEAN.