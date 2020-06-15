111 N MAIN Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking gym

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator gym parking

***BEST VALUED UNIT Smack dab in the heart of downtown Royal Oak. This striking 2 bedroom 2 bath loft features extra tall ceilings, exposed ductwork, natural lighting from the large windows, gas fireplace and large master bedroom with on suite bathroom and walk in closest. In addition the open floor plan with its contemporary designed kitchen with island and concrete countertops that will provide you with lots of entertainment space to host your friends. The epoxy coated concrete floors give the space that industrial feel you have been looking for. Unit also has a private balcony, in suite washer and dryer, spacious same floor storage area, covered parking, guest bedroom / office with an additional full bathroom and 4th floor exercise facility. This is your opportunity to reside in the heart of it all and enjoy the benefits from such living. ***DISCOUNT FOR MULTI YEAR LEASE***** Bring all offers.

WELCOME HOME! Dog's neg with pet fee.