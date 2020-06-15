All apartments in Royal Oak
Last updated May 10 2020 at 4:38 AM

111 N MAIN Street

111 North Main Street · (248) 506-6177
Location

111 North Main Street, Royal Oak, MI 48067
Royal Oak

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 209 · Avail. now

$2,195

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1081 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
gym
parking
***BEST VALUED UNIT Smack dab in the heart of downtown Royal Oak. This striking 2 bedroom 2 bath loft features extra tall ceilings, exposed ductwork, natural lighting from the large windows, gas fireplace and large master bedroom with on suite bathroom and walk in closest. In addition the open floor plan with its contemporary designed kitchen with island and concrete countertops that will provide you with lots of entertainment space to host your friends. The epoxy coated concrete floors give the space that industrial feel you have been looking for. Unit also has a private balcony, in suite washer and dryer, spacious same floor storage area, covered parking, guest bedroom / office with an additional full bathroom and 4th floor exercise facility. This is your opportunity to reside in the heart of it all and enjoy the benefits from such living. ***DISCOUNT FOR MULTI YEAR LEASE***** Bring all offers.
WELCOME HOME! Dog's neg with pet fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 111 N MAIN Street have any available units?
111 N MAIN Street has a unit available for $2,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Royal Oak, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Royal Oak Rent Report.
What amenities does 111 N MAIN Street have?
Some of 111 N MAIN Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 111 N MAIN Street currently offering any rent specials?
111 N MAIN Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 111 N MAIN Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 111 N MAIN Street is pet friendly.
Does 111 N MAIN Street offer parking?
Yes, 111 N MAIN Street does offer parking.
Does 111 N MAIN Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 111 N MAIN Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 111 N MAIN Street have a pool?
No, 111 N MAIN Street does not have a pool.
Does 111 N MAIN Street have accessible units?
No, 111 N MAIN Street does not have accessible units.
Does 111 N MAIN Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 111 N MAIN Street has units with dishwashers.
