All apartments in Okemos
Find more places like Okemos Station Apartments.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Okemos, MI
/
Okemos Station Apartments
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:52 PM

Okemos Station Apartments

4235 Southport Circle · (517) 236-7804
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Okemos
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

4235 Southport Circle, Okemos, MI 48864

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 205-3B · Avail. Sep 7

$860

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 825 sqft

Unit 215-2C · Avail. Sep 7

$860

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 825 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Okemos Station Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
dog park
parking
playground
pool
volleyball court
cats allowed
24hr gym
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
bike storage
cc payments
clubhouse
conference room
courtyard
e-payments
green community
guest parking
lobby
online portal
package receiving
Okemos Station in Okemos, Michigan, offers convenient living in a truly unique park-like setting that boasts expansive green spaces and mature landscape. You can choose from 1, 2 and 3 bedroom floor plans to suit your specific needs including apartment and townhome styles.Inside Okemos Station, residents are happy to find thoughtfully designed apartments and townhomes with open floor plans, walk-in closets and private patios or balconies. All buildings feature common area washers and dryers for your convenience and the spacious townhomes feature in-home laundry connections. Our community offers a tranquil setting with a swimming pool, playground and sand volleyball court.Okemos Station is conveniently located minutes away from major freeways including I-96, I-69 and I-496. Residents can enjoy great shopping, dining and entertainment, while still savoring the serenity of our neighborhood.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40
Deposit: $200
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $250
fee: $150
limit: 2
rent: $25
Cats
deposit: $250
fee: $150
rent: $25
Parking Details: Parking Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Okemos Station Apartments have any available units?
Okemos Station Apartments has 2 units available starting at $860 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Okemos Station Apartments have?
Some of Okemos Station Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Okemos Station Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Okemos Station Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Okemos Station Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Okemos Station Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Okemos Station Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Okemos Station Apartments offers parking.
Does Okemos Station Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Okemos Station Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Okemos Station Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Okemos Station Apartments has a pool.
Does Okemos Station Apartments have accessible units?
No, Okemos Station Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Okemos Station Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Okemos Station Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Okemos Station Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Okemos Station Apartments has units with air conditioning.
Interested in Okemos Station Apartments?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Club Meridian Apartments
4425 Heritage Drive
Okemos, MI 48864
Central Park Apartments
5205 Madison Ave
Okemos, MI 48864
Meridian Meadows
4555 Paddock Dr
Okemos, MI 48864

Similar Pages

Okemos 1 BedroomsOkemos 2 Bedrooms
Okemos Apartments with PoolOkemos Dog Friendly Apartments
Okemos Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Lansing, MIAnn Arbor, MIFlint, MIEast Lansing, MIJackson, MIHolt, MI
South Lyon, MIBrighton, MIHowell, MIDeWitt, MIDexter, MI
Portland, MIBath, MIHaslett, MIFenton, MIBurton, MI

Apartments Near Colleges

Mott Community CollegeConcordia University-Ann Arbor
University of Michigan-Ann ArborMichigan State University
University of Michigan-Flint
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity