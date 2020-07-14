Okemos Station Apartments

Amenities
Okemos Station in Okemos, Michigan, offers convenient living in a truly unique park-like setting that boasts expansive green spaces and mature landscape. You can choose from 1, 2 and 3 bedroom floor plans to suit your specific needs including apartment and townhome styles.Inside Okemos Station, residents are happy to find thoughtfully designed apartments and townhomes with open floor plans, walk-in closets and private patios or balconies. All buildings feature common area washers and dryers for your convenience and the spacious townhomes feature in-home laundry connections. Our community offers a tranquil setting with a swimming pool, playground and sand volleyball court.Okemos Station is conveniently located minutes away from major freeways including I-96, I-69 and I-496. Residents can enjoy great shopping, dining and entertainment, while still savoring the serenity of our neighborhood.