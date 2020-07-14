Okemos Station Apartments

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal granite counters oven range recently renovated refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly carport dog park parking playground pool volleyball court cats allowed 24hr gym on-site laundry 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage cc payments clubhouse conference room courtyard e-payments green community guest parking lobby online portal package receiving

Okemos Station in Okemos, Michigan, offers convenient living in a truly unique park-like setting that boasts expansive green spaces and mature landscape. You can choose from 1, 2 and 3 bedroom floor plans to suit your specific needs including apartment and townhome styles.Inside Okemos Station, residents are happy to find thoughtfully designed apartments and townhomes with open floor plans, walk-in closets and private patios or balconies. All buildings feature common area washers and dryers for your convenience and the spacious townhomes feature in-home laundry connections. Our community offers a tranquil setting with a swimming pool, playground and sand volleyball court.Okemos Station is conveniently located minutes away from major freeways including I-96, I-69 and I-496. Residents can enjoy great shopping, dining and entertainment, while still savoring the serenity of our neighborhood.