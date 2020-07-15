Apartment List
9 Apartments For Rent Near MSU

Last updated July 15 at 06:38 AM
14 Units Available
Midtown
3433 E Michigan Ave, Lansing, MI
1 Bedroom
$952
504 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,248
789 sqft
Midtown will function as an epicenter for multicultural dialogue and exchange. It will be home to a community of residents who want to engage with others around the world and have unique residential experiences.
Last updated July 9 at 09:03 PM
Contact for Availability
Hidden Tree Apartments
410 Pine Forest Dr, East Lansing, MI
1 Bedroom
$705
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$775
964 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,261
1375 sqft
Hiddentree Apartments offers spacious floor plans and access to the East Lansing school district.

Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Whitehills
1535 Stanlake Drive
1535 Stanlake Drive, East Lansing, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,995
2889 sqft
Executive 4-BDR 4-BTH Duplex in Whitehills - Welcome to 1535 Stanlake. This is an executive 4-bedroom, 4-bath, duplex located in the desirable Whitehills Subdivision in East Lansing. Nearly 3,000 square feet of living space.

Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
4659 Liverance St
4659 Liverance Street, Okemos, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,999
1430 sqft
Okemos 3 Bedroom Historic Home is a Okemos House located at 4659 Liverance St. The property features a 3 BR rental unit available starting at $2100. Amenities include Dogs Ok, Cats Ok, In-Unit Laundry, and Pet Friendly Community.

Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Glencairn
419 W. Saginaw street
419 West Saginaw Street, East Lansing, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
912 sqft
419 W. Saginaw street Available 08/19/20 Lovely 2-BDR 2-BTH Plus Den w/ Basement & Garage - Lovely 2-bedroom, 2-bath house located in East Lansing, just East of Frandor. Hardwood floors throughout. Decorative fireplace in living room.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
Towar Gardens
6044 Hardy Ave
6044 Hardy Avenue, Haslett, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1100 sqft
This cozy Home is nestled in a quiet neighborhood on the edge of East Lansing and is in Meridian Charter township.

Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
530 Bainbridge Drive
530 Bainbridge Drive, East Lansing, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1300 sqft
530 Bainbridge Drive Available 07/25/20 3-BDR 1.5-BTH Duplex with Basement & Garage - East Lansing - Well maintained 3-bedroom, 1.5-bath duplex located in the desirable East Lansing school district.

Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Downtown East Lansing
102 Albert Ave
102 Albert Ave, East Lansing, MI
Studio
$820
1 Bedroom
Ask
This has a main room with huge closet, hardwood floors big bright windows, the apartment has a separate Kitchenette, and third room suitable as a computer room. and a full bath with tub and shower. LIC. for one or two people @ no additional charge.

Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Towar Gardens
6036 Porter Ave
6036 Porter Avenue, Haslett, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1100 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Porter Ave House - Property Id: 309945 Welcome home to this 3 bedroom ranch in East Lansing schools. House is located in a great neighborhood! Great deal for student or young couple.

