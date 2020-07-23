/
ingham county
80 Apartments for rent in Ingham County, MI📍
8 Units Available
Meridian Meadows
4555 Paddock Dr, Okemos, MI
1 Bedroom
$800
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$875
935 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,180
1107 sqft
Meridian Meadows in Okemos, Michigan, offers convenient living in a truly unique park-like setting that boasts beautiful and mature landscape.
5 Units Available
Okemos Station Apartments
4235 Southport Circle, Okemos, MI
1 Bedroom
$915
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$860
866 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Okemos Station in Okemos, Michigan, offers convenient living in a truly unique park-like setting that boasts expansive green spaces and mature landscape.
5 Units Available
Downtown Lansing
Capital Manor Apartments
515 S Chestnut St, Lansing, MI
Studio
$570
392 sqft
1 Bedroom
$640
483 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$760
850 sqft
Great location, close to Michigan State and Cooley Law School. Residents enjoy units with air conditioner and disposal. Community offers BBQ area, free parking, laundry facilities, and short-term lease options.
4 Units Available
Stonecrest
2411 Risdale Ave, Lansing, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$750
745 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$900
900 sqft
Units are one, two or three-bedroom and feature hardwood floors, ceiling fans, and dishwashers. Located close to Lansing Mall, Michigan State University, and Siena Heights University. Community features 24-hour emergency maintenance, online rent, and more.
11 Units Available
Woodland Lakes
4320 Dell Rd, Lansing, MI
2 Bedrooms
$920
1125 sqft
Plenty of places to play, including playground, fitness center, pool and sauna. Enjoy volleyball, tennis and basketball courts. Set among trees near a man-made lake. Near Michigan State University campus and I-96.
11 Units Available
Midtown
3433 E Michigan Ave, Lansing, MI
1 Bedroom
$952
507 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,248
801 sqft
Midtown will function as an epicenter for multicultural dialogue and exchange. It will be home to a community of residents who want to engage with others around the world and have unique residential experiences.
11 Units Available
Summerhill Estates
3313 W Mt Hope Ave, Lansing, MI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$658
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$994
992 sqft
Summerhill Estates Apartments in Lansing, Michigan offer 1 and 2 bedroom luxury apartment homes for rent featuring at-home comforts including gas fireplaces, vaulted ceilings, washer & dryers and private patios or balconies.
4 Units Available
The Vista at the Heights
2505 Showtime Dr, Lansing, MI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,394
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,661
947 sqft
Studio to three-bedroom homes featuring in-home laundry, quartz countertops and polished concrete or plank flooring. Community amenities include a 24-hour gym, an elevator and a fire pit. Next to Eastwood Towne Center off Highway 127.
6 Units Available
Aspen Lakes Estates
3879 Lone Pine Dr, Holt, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,238
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,659
1561 sqft
Eclectic retro living in the renovated West Bend Company Factory building. Community features a rooftop terrace with a bocce ball court and an outdoor kitchen.
9 Units Available
Central Park Apartments
5205 Madison Ave, Okemos, MI
1 Bedroom
$954
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1267 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Community includes gym, clubhouse, and heated pool. Close to schools, shopping, and restaurants. Units feature modern finishes, spacious living rooms, and high efficiency kitchen and laundry appliances.
9 Units Available
Club Meridian Apartments
4425 Heritage Drive, Okemos, MI
1 Bedroom
$992
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$982
930 sqft
Great location in the Okemos School District and close to Michigan State University. Apartments feature one, two or three bedrooms, and modern amenities. Community has covered parking and a heated pool.
12 Units Available
The Stadium District
The Outfield Ball Park Lofts
310 N Cedar St, Lansing, MI
Studio
$950
549 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,095
587 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
719 sqft
The Outfield is located within the stadium district of downtown Lansing, and directly in the outfield of Cooley Law School Stadium. Residents will be among a hearty entertainment district complete with bistros, breweries, concerts, art and culture.
8 Units Available
The Stadium District
Marketplace
313 N Cedar St, Lansing, MI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$859
576 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
809 sqft
In addition to the walkable location and ample onsite parking, Marketplace offers cutting edge amenities inside each unit.
4 Units Available
Groesbeck Area
Pine Lane Estates
2512 Lake Lansing Rd, Lansing, MI
2 Bedrooms
$982
1049 sqft
On the east side of Lansing near Highway 127. Two-bedroom apartment homes feature gas fireplaces, walk-in closets and high ceilings. The park-like community amenities include a gym, a coffee bar and outdoor grills.
Contact for Availability
Holt
Redwood Holt
1673 Leaview Road, Holt, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1393 sqft
Redwood Holt is where you’ll find the single-story apartment you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom, pet-friendly apartment rental home with an attached garage.
1 Unit Available
Old Town
Prudden Place
620 May St. Suite 1, Lansing, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,051
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Prudden Place gives residents the advantages of a slower-paced urban lifestyle next to a faster-paced downtown. Living in a contemporary building, while being surrounded by a revitalized area steeped in history.
1 Unit Available
The Stadium District
Stadium District
500 East Michigan Avenue, Lansing, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
910 sqft
It can't get any better living right across the street from campus, and at The Gates apartments, that is exactly what you get. Our newly built, 4 story towers, are in the main hub of East Lansing life putting you in the middle of all the action.
Contact for Availability
Hidden Tree Apartments
410 Pine Forest Dr, East Lansing, MI
1 Bedroom
$705
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$775
964 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,261
1375 sqft
Hiddentree Apartments offers spacious floor plans and access to the East Lansing school district.
Contact for Availability
Forest View
Briarcliffe
2305 E Jolly Rd, Lansing, MI
1 Bedroom
$672
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$744
1065 sqft
Welcome home to Briarcliffe! Our spacious homes are set amid serene and manicured grounds in a location that is unbeatable. From Briarcliffe, you will have quick and easy access to every part of the greater Lansing area, East Lansing and Okemos.
Contact for Availability
The Stadium District
Block 600
600 East Michigan Avenue, Lansing, MI
Studio
$870
485 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,170
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1150 sqft
BLOCK600, the highly anticipated development opening Summer of 2020, is situated on 150,590 square feet along Michigan Ave holding 40 residental apartments, a 37,000 square foot urban grocery store, and a 122 room Courtyard by Marriott hotel in
1 Unit Available
Downtown Lansing
319 E Hillsdale - 3
319 East Hillsdale Street, Lansing, MI
2 Bedrooms
$850
800 sqft
Nice and spacious 2 Bed/1 Bath apartment in Downtown Lansing! Garden level unit. Tile throughout, A/C, and fiber optic internet! Located in the Cherry Hill Neighborhood, right next to a huge park on the river with kayak and boat launch.
1 Unit Available
Northtown
1138 Porter Street
1138 Porter Street, Lansing, MI
2 Bedrooms
$795
594 sqft
Great 2 bedroom home with updated flooring in the kitchen and bathroom. Ready for immediate occupancy Located close to downtown and bus line. Schedule a showing today at www.dshubergroup.
1 Unit Available
2524 Selma Street
2524 Selma Street, Holt, MI
2 Bedrooms
$700
800 sqft
This recently renovated duplex is located in the city of Holt, where you conveniently are located to Walhalla Park, Meijer, Starbucks, many retail stores, Lowes, fast food chains, and great restaurants.
1 Unit Available
2530 Selma Street
2530 Selma Street, Holt, MI
2 Bedrooms
$800
900 sqft
This recently renovated duplex is located in the city of Holt, where you conveniently are located to Walhalla Park, Meijer, Starbucks, many retail stores, Lowes, fast food chains, and great restaurants.
