Apartment List
/
MI
/
lansing
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:15 PM

69 Apartments for rent in Lansing, MI

📍
Forest View
The Stadium District
Downtown Lansing
See all neighborhoods
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 01:08pm
4 Units Available
Verndale Apartments
829 Montevideo Dr, Lansing, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,114
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,259
1136 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Verndale Apartments in Lansing, Michigan offer 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent, just minutes from the Lansing mall. Our apartments feature in-home washer and dryer in select apartments and walk-in closets and unique courtyard entries.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 12:50pm
8 Units Available
Delta Square Apartments
5332 W Michigan Ave, Lansing, MI
1 Bedroom
$741
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$882
934 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Delta Square apartments in Lansing, Michigan are near the Lansing Mall and offer spacious 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes for rent.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 12:33pm
7 Units Available
Summerhill Estates
3313 W Mt Hope Ave, Lansing, MI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$647
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$836
992 sqft
Summerhill Estates Apartments in Lansing, Michigan offer 1 and 2 bedroom luxury apartment homes for rent featuring at-home comforts including gas fireplaces, vaulted ceilings, washer & dryers and private patios or balconies.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 12:36pm
4 Units Available
The Vista at the Heights
2505 Showtime Dr, Lansing, MI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,306
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,476
947 sqft
Studio to three-bedroom homes featuring in-home laundry, quartz countertops and polished concrete or plank flooring. Community amenities include a 24-hour gym, an elevator and a fire pit. Next to Eastwood Towne Center off Highway 127.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 12:31pm
Groesbeck Area
4 Units Available
Pine Lane Estates
2512 Lake Lansing Rd, Lansing, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
1049 sqft
On the east side of Lansing near Highway 127. Two-bedroom apartment homes feature gas fireplaces, walk-in closets and high ceilings. The park-like community amenities include a gym, a coffee bar and outdoor grills.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 12:57pm
The Stadium District
6 Units Available
Stadium District
500 East Michigan Avenue, Lansing, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1052 sqft
It can't get any better living right across the street from campus, and at The Gates apartments, that is exactly what you get. Our newly built, 4 story towers, are in the main hub of East Lansing life putting you in the middle of all the action.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 01:00pm
17 Units Available
Midtown
3433 E Michigan Ave, Lansing, MI
1 Bedroom
$952
504 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,248
789 sqft
Midtown will function as an epicenter for multicultural dialogue and exchange. It will be home to a community of residents who want to engage with others around the world and have unique residential experiences.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 12:48pm
Old Town
6 Units Available
Prudden Place
620 May St. Suite 1, Lansing, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,051
954 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1216 sqft
Prudden Place gives residents the advantages of a slower-paced urban lifestyle next to a faster-paced downtown. Living in a contemporary building, while being surrounded by a revitalized area steeped in history.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 12:58pm
The Stadium District
15 Units Available
The Outfield Ball Park Lofts
310 N Cedar St, Lansing, MI
Studio
$980
548 sqft
1 Bedroom
$995
583 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
654 sqft
The Outfield is located within the stadium district of downtown Lansing, and directly in the outfield of Cooley Law School Stadium. Residents will be among a hearty entertainment district complete with bistros, breweries, concerts, art and culture.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 12:31pm
The Stadium District
20 Units Available
Marketplace
313 N Cedar St, Lansing, MI
Studio
$1,050
591 sqft
1 Bedroom
$859
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
881 sqft
In addition to the walkable location and ample onsite parking, Marketplace offers cutting edge amenities inside each unit.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
8 Units Available
Plumtree Apartments
229 Parkwood Dr, Lansing, MI
1 Bedroom
$725
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$802
934 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Westside Lansing in park-like setting with mature trees and professional landscaping. On-site gym, laundry, parking and pool. Patio/balcony, dishwasher, garbage disposal, air conditioning. Pet-friendly. Carport.
Verified

1 of 61

Last updated June 13 at 12:59pm
6 Units Available
Runaway Bay Apartments
1011 Runaway Bay Dr, Lansing, MI
1 Bedroom
$900
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,022
955 sqft
Great location close parks, shopping, and multiple interstates. Community includes tennis courts, volleyball, and dog park. Units have washer and dryer, generous storage, and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
6 Units Available
Stonecrest
2411 Risdale Ave, Lansing, MI
1 Bedroom
$640
545 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$750
745 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$900
900 sqft
Units are one, two or three-bedroom and feature hardwood floors, ceiling fans, and dishwashers. Located close to Lansing Mall, Michigan State University, and Siena Heights University. Community features 24-hour emergency maintenance, online rent, and more.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
Contact for Availability
Redwood Delta Township
8156 Roslyn Hill, Lansing, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
1362 sqft
A fantastic community with an efficient apartment design. Each home features a den space, two-car garage attached, and a spacious living space. On-site green space. Pet-friendly for dogs and cats.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
21 Units Available
Woodland Lakes
4320 Dell Rd, Lansing, MI
2 Bedrooms
$895
1125 sqft
Plenty of places to play, including playground, fitness center, pool and sauna. Enjoy volleyball, tennis and basketball courts. Set among trees near a man-made lake. Near Michigan State University campus and I-96.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
$
Downtown Lansing
3 Units Available
Capital Manor Apartments
515 S Chestnut St, Lansing, MI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$640
483 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location, close to Michigan State and Cooley Law School. Residents enjoy units with air conditioner and disposal. Community offers BBQ area, free parking, laundry facilities, and short-term lease options.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 9 at 02:11pm
4 Units Available
Capitol Village
315 E Edgewood Blvd, Lansing, MI
Studio
$580
420 sqft
1 Bedroom
$635
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$835
810 sqft
Luxurious homes have new windows, private entries, and king-size closets. Community has parklike atmosphere, on-site management, and 24-hour emergency maintenance. Located close to Cooley Law School, I-96, and Steak n' Shake.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
1 Unit Available
Westwind Townhomes
225 Spinnaker Dr, Lansing, MI
1 Bedroom
$910
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Units have private entrance, patio, and washer dryer hookup. Community features private garages, online payments, and is pet friendly. Located just off of CATA bus line and US-496.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated May 4 at 03:10pm
9 Units Available
Autumn Ridge
900 Long Blvd, Lansing, MI
1 Bedroom
$590
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$690
1199 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,007
1366 sqft
Apartments include wireless internet access, oversize closets, and extra vanity space. Community has walking trails, swimming pool, and sundeck. Close to Lansing schools like North Elementary School and Everett High School.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 12:51am
Forest View
Contact for Availability
Briarcliffe
2305 E Jolly Rd, Lansing, MI
1 Bedroom
$672
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$744
1065 sqft
Welcome home to Briarcliffe! Our spacious homes are set amid serene and manicured grounds in a location that is unbeatable. From Briarcliffe, you will have quick and easy access to every part of the greater Lansing area, East Lansing and Okemos.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated April 30 at 02:15pm
Forest View
5 Units Available
BLVD West
3113 Forest Rd, Lansing, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,470
1182 sqft
Near Michigan State University and I-96. Apartments offer energy-efficient appliances, open floor plans and gourmet kitchens. On-site resort-style pool, fitness center and Wi-Fi hotspots. Near the nature center.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated February 22 at 12:02am
The Stadium District
Contact for Availability
Block 600
600 East Michigan Avenue, Lansing, MI
Studio
$870
485 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,170
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1150 sqft
BLOCK600, the highly anticipated development opening Summer of 2020, is situated on 150,590 square feet along Michigan Ave holding 40 residental apartments, a 37,000 square foot urban grocery store, and a 122 room Courtyard by Marriott hotel in

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Hunter Park
1 Unit Available
1229 Bement St.
1229 Bement St, Lansing, MI
2 Bedrooms
$750
852 sqft
2-BDR 1-BTH House w/ Basement - 2-bedroom, 1-bath house. Living room, dining room and kitchen on the first floor. Bedrooms and bathroom upstairs. Covered front porch. Unfinished basement with washer/dryer hook-ups. Small yard. No garage.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Downtown Lansing
1 Unit Available
4 Savoy Court
4 Savoy Court, Lansing, MI
3 Bedrooms
$899
1504 sqft
4 Savoy Court Available 07/18/20 3-BDR 1.5-BTH 2-Story House w/ Office Located 1/2 Mile from Cooley, 1 Mile from LCC - 3-bedroom, 1.5-bath 2-story house located on a quiet cul de sac in Downtown Lansing.

Median Rent in Lansing

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Lansing is $701, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $867.
Studio
$566
1 Bed
$701
2 Beds
$867
3+ Beds
$1,162
City GuideLansing
Greetings, ladies and gents! A little birdie told us you were in the market for a killer crash pad in Lansing. Good call! It's arguably Central Michigan’s most aesthetic and affordable community. Sound like your cup of tea? Then journey on, because your dream apartment is just a hop, skip, and a jump (or a few simple clicks) away…
Lansing under the Sun

Because the city’s winter months are unforgiving, the bulk of Lansing’s daytime activities are best enjoyed between mid-March and early November. As long as cruel Old Man Winter cooperates, though, there are plenty of outdoors activities to go around. The River Walk along the Grand and Red Cedar Rivers is a popular haunt for walkers, bikers, and mellow meanderers alike. Numerous parks, museums, lakes, and festival grounds dot the area as well, so you won’t find any shortage of daytime destinations.

Dancing In Lansing (And Some Other Nighttime Activities That Don’t Rhyme)

If you like bars, bars and more bars, you’ll like Lansing, Lansing, and more Lansing. From martini-sipping bistros and techno dance clubs to beer joints and live music hotspots, you’ll find plenty of places that wet your whistle in Lansing. Rule of thumb: It’s mostly watering holes and bars in downtown Lansing proper.

Of course, the pub ‘n club scene isn’t for all, but don’t worry, non-barflies: Lansing boasts thriving arts, theater, and music scenes as well.

Who Knows (And Who Cares?) How High Gas Prices Are?

People may not often think of Mid-Michigan as a model of effective public transportation, but it is, and we have the boring numbers to prove it. More than 300 percent more Michigan residents use public transit in Lansing than the rest of the state, and Lansing commuters use their city bus system (the Capital Area Transit Authority) nearly 50 percent more than the average American city. What does this mean for you? Well, it means that there’s a good chance you can survive in Lansing vehicle-free.

A vast fleet of taxis service the areas as well, but you should know that cabbies are much easier to come by in East Lansing, where they practically flood the streets (especially at night) than in the areas around the capital. Bike trails and paths are also more prevalent in East Lansing than in other parts of the city.

The Lansing Leaser’s Life

Good news: Just be sure to have proof of income and a recent bank statement (or a cosigner with these two nifty commodities) and you should be able to score an apartment, no problem. Occupancy rates tend to spike in the late summer months, but even then, units are almost always available at all the major rental properties on any side of the Grand or Red Cedar Rivers.

The average leasing cost is lingering at only $550, but rental prices vary depending on obvious X-factors like size, amenities, and location. In the recently re-juiced downtown area, for instance, the slew of recently remodeled lofts and apartments typically rent out from anywhere between $500 and $1100.

East Lansing rental units usually go for less than a grand, while lucky leasers can often find multi-BR townhouses, duplexes, and freestanding homes for less than $1100 or $1200.

Old Town Lansing (just north of downtown) is ripe with Victorian houses for rent (usually in the $700-$950 range), while other neighborhoods – REO Town and the suburban northwestern ‘hoods, for example – present viable renting options as well. Waiting lists are pretty much nonexistent in any Lansing neighborhood, so don’t rush into a lease unless you’re sure it’s your best option, and be sure to shop around for the best deal, because your options are plentiful.

Best of luck in Lansing, and happy hunting!

June 2020 Lansing Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Lansing Rent Report. Lansing rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Lansing rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Lansing Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Lansing Rent Report. Lansing rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Lansing rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Lansing rents held steady over the past month

Lansing rents have increased 0.1% over the past month, but have been relatively flat at 0.4% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Lansing stand at $702 for a one-bedroom apartment and $868 for a two-bedroom. Lansing's year-over-year rent growth lags the state and national averages, which both stand at 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Michigan

    Throughout the past year, rents have remained steady in the city of Lansing, but other cities across the entire state have seen rents increase. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Michigan, all of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.8% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Dearborn is the most expensive of all Michigan's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,382; of the 10 largest Michigan cities that we have data for, all have seen rents rise year-over-year, with Warren experiencing the fastest growth (+3.3%).
    • Livonia, Dearborn, and Sterling Heights have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (1.2%, 1.2%, and 1.1%, respectively).

    Lansing rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    Rent growth in Lansing has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Lansing is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Lansing's median two-bedroom rent of $868 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the stagnant growth in Lansing.
    • While rents in Lansing remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), Denver (-0.4%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $3,071, $1,188, and $1,351 respectively.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Lansing than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three-and-a-half times the price in Lansing.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Lansing
    $700
    $870
    0.1%
    0.4%
    East Lansing
    $800
    $990
    0.1%
    0.4%
    Holt
    $710
    $880
    -0.3%
    -0.7%
    Okemos
    $860
    $1,060
    0.1%
    0.2%
    Haslett
    $630
    $780
    0.5%
    1.2%
    DeWitt
    $860
    $1,060
    -0.3%
    -2.1%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Renter Confidence Survey

    Apartment List has released Lansing's results from the first annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. The survey, which drew on responses from over 18,000 renters, provides new insights into what states and cities must do to meet the needs of the 105 million American renters nationwide.

    "Lansing renters report general satisfaction with their city, but rank extremely low in plans ...

    View full Lansing Renter Survey

    Here’s how Lansing ranks on:

    B
    Overall satisfaction
    B
    Safety and crime rate
    B
    Confidence in the local economy
    D
    Recreational activities
    A
    Quality of schools
    A-
    Commute time
    D
    State and local taxes
    Overview of Findings

    Apartment List has released Lansing's results from the first annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. The survey, which drew on responses from over 18,000 renters, provides new insights into what states and cities must do to meet the needs of the 105 million American renters nationwide.

    "Lansing renters report general satisfaction with their city, but rank extremely low in plans for homeownership," says Andrew Tam, Vice President of Data Science at Apartment List. "The US renter population is at its highest level in 20 years, and while Lansing does a good job of meeting the needs of this highly mobile demographic, its very low ranking in plans for homeownership may result in renters moving away in the long term."

    Key findings in Lansing include the following:

    • Lansing renters give a B for city satisfaction. This puts Lansing at #49 in our ranking of 100 cities nationwide.
    • The city earned a B for its economy, with 27% of renters saying that they believe it's on the right track.
    • Only 36% of Lansing respondents reported plans for purchasing an apartment or house in the future - the second lowest ranking in our study of 100 cities.
    • Lansing's top grade was an A for quality of local schools, with 70% of respondents reporting that they are satisfied or very satisfied with schools in the area.
    • Lansing received its second worst grade, a D, for access to recreational activities.
    • Three Michigan cities ranked, with Grand Rapids earning an A+, Lansing following with a B, and Detroit earning a F.
    • The top rated cities nationwide for city satisfaction were Plano, TX; Boston, MA; Arlington, VA; Austin, TX; and Torrance, CA. The lowest rated cities were Newark, NJ; New Haven, CT; Bridgeport, CT; Hartford, CT; and Columbia, SC.

    A detailed report explaining the survey's methodology, analysis, and findings is available upon request. To obtain a copy, please email Andrew Tam, Apartment List's Vice President of Data Science, at andrew@apartmentlist.com.

    View our national survey results here.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Lansing?
    In Lansing, the median rent is $566 for a studio, $701 for a 1-bedroom, $867 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,162 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Lansing, check out our monthly Lansing Rent Report.
    What are the most popular neighborhoods in Lansing?
    Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Lansing include Forest View, The Stadium District, and Downtown Lansing.
    How good are the schools in Lansing?
    Lansing renters gave their city a letter grade of A when asked to rate their satisfaction with schools in the area. To see how Lansing did in other categories, check out the results of our Annual Renter Survey.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Lansing?
    Some of the colleges located in the Lansing area include Western Michigan University-Thomas M. Cooley Law School, Lansing Community College, Mott Community College, Concordia University-Ann Arbor, and Kellogg Community College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Lansing?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Lansing from include Ann Arbor, Battle Creek, Flint, Saginaw, and East Lansing.

    Similar Pages

    Lansing 1 BedroomsLansing 2 Bedrooms
    Lansing Apartments with ParkingLansing Dog Friendly Apartments
    Lansing Pet Friendly Places