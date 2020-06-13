69 Apartments for rent in Lansing, MI

The Lansing Leaser’s Life

Good news: Just be sure to have proof of income and a recent bank statement (or a cosigner with these two nifty commodities) and you should be able to score an apartment, no problem. Occupancy rates tend to spike in the late summer months, but even then, units are almost always available at all the major rental properties on any side of the Grand or Red Cedar Rivers.

The average leasing cost is lingering at only $550, but rental prices vary depending on obvious X-factors like size, amenities, and location. In the recently re-juiced downtown area, for instance, the slew of recently remodeled lofts and apartments typically rent out from anywhere between $500 and $1100.

East Lansing rental units usually go for less than a grand, while lucky leasers can often find multi-BR townhouses, duplexes, and freestanding homes for less than $1100 or $1200.

Old Town Lansing (just north of downtown) is ripe with Victorian houses for rent (usually in the $700-$950 range), while other neighborhoods – REO Town and the suburban northwestern ‘hoods, for example – present viable renting options as well. Waiting lists are pretty much nonexistent in any Lansing neighborhood, so don’t rush into a lease unless you’re sure it’s your best option, and be sure to shop around for the best deal, because your options are plentiful.

Best of luck in Lansing, and happy hunting!