69 Apartments for rent in Lansing, MI📍
Because the city’s winter months are unforgiving, the bulk of Lansing’s daytime activities are best enjoyed between mid-March and early November. As long as cruel Old Man Winter cooperates, though, there are plenty of outdoors activities to go around. The River Walk along the Grand and Red Cedar Rivers is a popular haunt for walkers, bikers, and mellow meanderers alike. Numerous parks, museums, lakes, and festival grounds dot the area as well, so you won’t find any shortage of daytime destinations.
If you like bars, bars and more bars, you’ll like Lansing, Lansing, and more Lansing. From martini-sipping bistros and techno dance clubs to beer joints and live music hotspots, you’ll find plenty of places that wet your whistle in Lansing. Rule of thumb: It’s mostly watering holes and bars in downtown Lansing proper.
Of course, the pub ‘n club scene isn’t for all, but don’t worry, non-barflies: Lansing boasts thriving arts, theater, and music scenes as well.
People may not often think of Mid-Michigan as a model of effective public transportation, but it is, and we have the boring numbers to prove it. More than 300 percent more Michigan residents use public transit in Lansing than the rest of the state, and Lansing commuters use their city bus system (the Capital Area Transit Authority) nearly 50 percent more than the average American city. What does this mean for you? Well, it means that there’s a good chance you can survive in Lansing vehicle-free.
A vast fleet of taxis service the areas as well, but you should know that cabbies are much easier to come by in East Lansing, where they practically flood the streets (especially at night) than in the areas around the capital. Bike trails and paths are also more prevalent in East Lansing than in other parts of the city.
Good news: Just be sure to have proof of income and a recent bank statement (or a cosigner with these two nifty commodities) and you should be able to score an apartment, no problem. Occupancy rates tend to spike in the late summer months, but even then, units are almost always available at all the major rental properties on any side of the Grand or Red Cedar Rivers.
The average leasing cost is lingering at only $550, but rental prices vary depending on obvious X-factors like size, amenities, and location. In the recently re-juiced downtown area, for instance, the slew of recently remodeled lofts and apartments typically rent out from anywhere between $500 and $1100.
East Lansing rental units usually go for less than a grand, while lucky leasers can often find multi-BR townhouses, duplexes, and freestanding homes for less than $1100 or $1200.
Old Town Lansing (just north of downtown) is ripe with Victorian houses for rent (usually in the $700-$950 range), while other neighborhoods – REO Town and the suburban northwestern ‘hoods, for example – present viable renting options as well. Waiting lists are pretty much nonexistent in any Lansing neighborhood, so don’t rush into a lease unless you’re sure it’s your best option, and be sure to shop around for the best deal, because your options are plentiful.
Best of luck in Lansing, and happy hunting!
June 2020 Lansing Rent Report
Welcome to the June 2020 Lansing Rent Report. Lansing rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Lansing rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.
Lansing rents held steady over the past month
Lansing rents have increased 0.1% over the past month, but have been relatively flat at 0.4% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Lansing stand at $702 for a one-bedroom apartment and $868 for a two-bedroom. Lansing's year-over-year rent growth lags the state and national averages, which both stand at 0.8%.
Rents rising across cities in Michigan
Throughout the past year, rents have remained steady in the city of Lansing, but other cities across the entire state have seen rents increase. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Michigan, all of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.8% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.
- Looking throughout the state, Dearborn is the most expensive of all Michigan's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,382; of the 10 largest Michigan cities that we have data for, all have seen rents rise year-over-year, with Warren experiencing the fastest growth (+3.3%).
- Livonia, Dearborn, and Sterling Heights have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (1.2%, 1.2%, and 1.1%, respectively).
Lansing rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide
Rent growth in Lansing has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Lansing is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.
- Lansing's median two-bedroom rent of $868 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the stagnant growth in Lansing.
- While rents in Lansing remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), Denver (-0.4%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $3,071, $1,188, and $1,351 respectively.
- Renters will find more reasonable prices in Lansing than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three-and-a-half times the price in Lansing.
For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.
Methodology - Recent Updates:
Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.
Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.
Methodology:
Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.
Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.
Read more about our methodology here.
About Rent Reports:
Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.
We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.
Renter Confidence Survey
Apartment List has released Lansing's results from the first annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. The survey, which drew on responses from over 18,000 renters, provides new insights into what states and cities must do to meet the needs of the 105 million American renters nationwide.
"Lansing renters report general satisfaction with their city, but rank extremely low in plans ...
Here’s how Lansing ranks on:
Apartment List has released Lansing's results from the first annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. The survey, which drew on responses from over 18,000 renters, provides new insights into what states and cities must do to meet the needs of the 105 million American renters nationwide.
"Lansing renters report general satisfaction with their city, but rank extremely low in plans for homeownership," says Andrew Tam, Vice President of Data Science at Apartment List. "The US renter population is at its highest level in 20 years, and while Lansing does a good job of meeting the needs of this highly mobile demographic, its very low ranking in plans for homeownership may result in renters moving away in the long term."
Key findings in Lansing include the following:
- Lansing renters give a B for city satisfaction. This puts Lansing at #49 in our ranking of 100 cities nationwide.
- The city earned a B for its economy, with 27% of renters saying that they believe it's on the right track.
- Only 36% of Lansing respondents reported plans for purchasing an apartment or house in the future - the second lowest ranking in our study of 100 cities.
- Lansing's top grade was an A for quality of local schools, with 70% of respondents reporting that they are satisfied or very satisfied with schools in the area.
- Lansing received its second worst grade, a D, for access to recreational activities.
- Three Michigan cities ranked, with Grand Rapids earning an A+, Lansing following with a B, and Detroit earning a F.
- The top rated cities nationwide for city satisfaction were Plano, TX; Boston, MA; Arlington, VA; Austin, TX; and Torrance, CA. The lowest rated cities were Newark, NJ; New Haven, CT; Bridgeport, CT; Hartford, CT; and Columbia, SC.
A detailed report explaining the survey's methodology, analysis, and findings is available upon request. To obtain a copy, please email Andrew Tam, Apartment List's Vice President of Data Science, at andrew@apartmentlist.com.