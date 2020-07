Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony air conditioning in unit laundry fireplace microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities gym parking cats allowed dogs allowed pool pet friendly carport clubhouse hot tub sauna tennis court

Club Meridian is located just North of the Okemos Road and I-96 exit. We offer 1, 2, & 3 bedroom apartment homes. You will enjoy easy access to shopping, golfing, and a variety of entertainment. Club Meridian is in the Okemos school district and is close to Michigan State University. Every home comes with covered parking so no need to worry about scraping your car in the winter. Enjoy coming home to a picturesque setting, surrounded by nature preserves. It's time to start living better, it is time to make Club Meridian Apartments your home!