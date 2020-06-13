/
/
dewitt
Last updated June 13 2020 at 4:54 PM
54 Apartments for rent in DeWitt, MI📍
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
32 Units Available
The Quarry
3505 W Clark Rd, DeWitt, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,186
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,327
1117 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,380
1247 sqft
Newly constructed, this apartment community has a resort-style pool, a modern gym and a fire pit. Homes feature walk-in closets, in-home laundry and outdoor spaces. A short drive to Lansing, near Eastwood Towne Center.
Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
DeWitt
1 Unit Available
603 Wilson
603 Wilson Street, DeWitt, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1000 sqft
Available 06/15/20 Dewitt Schools Dewitt city. - Property Id: 300552 This home has a large master suite that goes out to the deck. Updated kitchen with new cabinets and counter tops. All new paint and plank flooring.
Last updated June 13 at 04:53pm
DeWitt
1 Unit Available
605 South Bridge Street - 2
605 S Bridge St, DeWitt, MI
2 Bedrooms
$850
850 sqft
Newly renovated 1 bedroom in Downtown DeWitt. This is a small multifamily building currently getting a facelift.
Results within 5 miles of DeWitt
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
15144 Via Carmella
15144 Via, Clinton County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1127 sqft
15144 Via Carmella Available 06/16/20 AVAILABLE MID-JUNE - 3-BDR 2-BTH Condo - Pet Friendly - Garage - 3-bedroom 2-bath condo located in DeWitt, MI. Lansing school district. First floor unit with tall ceilings. Built in 2007.
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Knollwood Willow
1 Unit Available
1043 Ontario St
1043 Ontario Street, Lansing, MI
4 Bedrooms
$750
1152 sqft
4 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath House in North Lansing. Nest door to Elementary School. Fresh Paint and New Carpet. Appliances Included. Fenced yard. Pets OK. Bus Route.
Results within 10 miles of DeWitt
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 01:08pm
4 Units Available
Verndale Apartments
829 Montevideo Dr, Lansing, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,114
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,259
1136 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Verndale Apartments in Lansing, Michigan offer 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent, just minutes from the Lansing mall. Our apartments feature in-home washer and dryer in select apartments and walk-in closets and unique courtyard entries.
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 12:50pm
8 Units Available
Delta Square Apartments
5332 W Michigan Ave, Lansing, MI
1 Bedroom
$741
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$882
934 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Delta Square apartments in Lansing, Michigan are near the Lansing Mall and offer spacious 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes for rent.
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 12:33pm
7 Units Available
Summerhill Estates
3313 W Mt Hope Ave, Lansing, MI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$647
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$836
992 sqft
Summerhill Estates Apartments in Lansing, Michigan offer 1 and 2 bedroom luxury apartment homes for rent featuring at-home comforts including gas fireplaces, vaulted ceilings, washer & dryers and private patios or balconies.
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 12:36pm
4 Units Available
The Vista at the Heights
2505 Showtime Dr, Lansing, MI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,306
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,476
947 sqft
Studio to three-bedroom homes featuring in-home laundry, quartz countertops and polished concrete or plank flooring. Community amenities include a 24-hour gym, an elevator and a fire pit. Next to Eastwood Towne Center off Highway 127.
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 12:31pm
Groesbeck Area
4 Units Available
Pine Lane Estates
2512 Lake Lansing Rd, Lansing, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
1049 sqft
On the east side of Lansing near Highway 127. Two-bedroom apartment homes feature gas fireplaces, walk-in closets and high ceilings. The park-like community amenities include a gym, a coffee bar and outdoor grills.
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 12:57pm
The Stadium District
6 Units Available
Stadium District
500 East Michigan Avenue, Lansing, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1052 sqft
It can't get any better living right across the street from campus, and at The Gates apartments, that is exactly what you get. Our newly built, 4 story towers, are in the main hub of East Lansing life putting you in the middle of all the action.
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 01:00pm
17 Units Available
Midtown
3433 E Michigan Ave, Lansing, MI
1 Bedroom
$952
504 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,248
789 sqft
Midtown will function as an epicenter for multicultural dialogue and exchange. It will be home to a community of residents who want to engage with others around the world and have unique residential experiences.
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 12:48pm
Old Town
6 Units Available
Prudden Place
620 May St. Suite 1, Lansing, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,051
954 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1216 sqft
Prudden Place gives residents the advantages of a slower-paced urban lifestyle next to a faster-paced downtown. Living in a contemporary building, while being surrounded by a revitalized area steeped in history.
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 12:26pm
8 Units Available
The Beaumont
3500 Beaumont Park Dr. #104, East Lansing, MI
1 Bedroom
$916
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,264
1050 sqft
The Beaumont combines the best of the suburbs with in-town sophistication and flair! Well-located between Coolidge and Chandler roads just north of downtown East Lansing, The Beaumont is a new community with contemporary floorplans and amenities.
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 12:58pm
The Stadium District
15 Units Available
The Outfield Ball Park Lofts
310 N Cedar St, Lansing, MI
Studio
$980
548 sqft
1 Bedroom
$995
583 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
654 sqft
The Outfield is located within the stadium district of downtown Lansing, and directly in the outfield of Cooley Law School Stadium. Residents will be among a hearty entertainment district complete with bistros, breweries, concerts, art and culture.
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 12:31pm
The Stadium District
20 Units Available
Marketplace
313 N Cedar St, Lansing, MI
Studio
$1,050
591 sqft
1 Bedroom
$859
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
881 sqft
In addition to the walkable location and ample onsite parking, Marketplace offers cutting edge amenities inside each unit.
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 12:51pm
$
12 Units Available
Hunters Ridge
4060 Springer Way, East Lansing, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
1146 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1555 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Hunters Ridge in East Lansing. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
8 Units Available
Plumtree Apartments
229 Parkwood Dr, Lansing, MI
1 Bedroom
$725
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$802
934 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Westside Lansing in park-like setting with mature trees and professional landscaping. On-site gym, laundry, parking and pool. Patio/balcony, dishwasher, garbage disposal, air conditioning. Pet-friendly. Carport.
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 12:59pm
6 Units Available
Runaway Bay Apartments
1011 Runaway Bay Dr, Lansing, MI
1 Bedroom
$900
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,022
955 sqft
Great location close parks, shopping, and multiple interstates. Community includes tennis courts, volleyball, and dog park. Units have washer and dryer, generous storage, and walk-in closets.
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
6 Units Available
Stonecrest
2411 Risdale Ave, Lansing, MI
1 Bedroom
$640
545 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$750
745 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$900
900 sqft
Units are one, two or three-bedroom and feature hardwood floors, ceiling fans, and dishwashers. Located close to Lansing Mall, Michigan State University, and Siena Heights University. Community features 24-hour emergency maintenance, online rent, and more.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
Contact for Availability
Redwood Delta Township
8156 Roslyn Hill, Lansing, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
1362 sqft
A fantastic community with an efficient apartment design. Each home features a den space, two-car garage attached, and a spacious living space. On-site green space. Pet-friendly for dogs and cats.
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 12:35pm
13 Units Available
Somerset Park
14690 Abbey Ln, Bath, MI
1 Bedroom
$908
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,103
1081 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,459
1345 sqft
Luxurious amenities include spacious floor plans, patio or balcony, and breathtaking views. Community includes fitness center, sauna, and pool. Great location close to multiple highways for easy commuting.
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
$
Downtown Lansing
3 Units Available
Capital Manor Apartments
515 S Chestnut St, Lansing, MI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$640
483 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location, close to Michigan State and Cooley Law School. Residents enjoy units with air conditioner and disposal. Community offers BBQ area, free parking, laundry facilities, and short-term lease options.
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
1 Unit Available
Westwind Townhomes
225 Spinnaker Dr, Lansing, MI
1 Bedroom
$910
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Units have private entrance, patio, and washer dryer hookup. Community features private garages, online payments, and is pet friendly. Located just off of CATA bus line and US-496.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In DeWitt, the median rent is $694 for a studio, $859 for a 1-bedroom, $1,063 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,424 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in DeWitt, check out our monthly DeWitt Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the DeWitt area include Kellogg Community College, Michigan State University, Western Michigan University-Thomas M. Cooley Law School, and Lansing Community College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to DeWitt from include Lansing, Battle Creek, East Lansing, Okemos, and Jackson.