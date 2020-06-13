/
okemos
Last updated June 13 2020 at 3:29 PM
60 Apartments for rent in Okemos, MI📍
Verified
1 of 55
Last updated June 13 at 12:06pm
11 Units Available
Central Park Apartments
5205 Madison Ave, Okemos, MI
1 Bedroom
$893
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,013
1267 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Community includes gym, clubhouse, and heated pool. Close to schools, shopping, and restaurants. Units feature modern finishes, spacious living rooms, and high efficiency kitchen and laundry appliances.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 12:06pm
9 Units Available
Club Meridian Apartments
4425 Heritage Drive, Okemos, MI
1 Bedroom
$957
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$852
930 sqft
Great location in the Okemos School District and close to Michigan State University. Apartments feature one, two or three bedrooms, and modern amenities. Community has covered parking and a heated pool.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
8 Units Available
Meridian Meadows
4555 Paddock Dr, Okemos, MI
1 Bedroom
$740
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$850
935 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Meridian Meadows in Okemos, Michigan, offers convenient living in a truly unique park-like setting that boasts beautiful and mature landscape.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
3 Units Available
Okemos Station Apartments
4235 Southport Circle, Okemos, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$860
866 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Okemos Station in Okemos, Michigan, offers convenient living in a truly unique park-like setting that boasts expansive green spaces and mature landscape.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2308 Fieldstone Drive
2308 Fieldstone Drive, Okemos, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
Newer townhouse condos in Okemos - 2308 Fieldstone Drive is available for rent. 4 bed / 3.5 baths. 2 year old townhouse. Okemos Schools.
Results within 5 miles of Okemos
Verified
1 of 47
Last updated June 13 at 01:10pm
1 Unit Available
Aspen Lakes Estates
3879 Lone Pine Dr, Holt, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,198
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Eclectic retro living in the renovated West Bend Company Factory building. Community features a rooftop terrace with a bocce ball court and an outdoor kitchen.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated June 13 at 12:36pm
4 Units Available
The Vista at the Heights
2505 Showtime Dr, Lansing, MI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,306
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,476
947 sqft
Studio to three-bedroom homes featuring in-home laundry, quartz countertops and polished concrete or plank flooring. Community amenities include a 24-hour gym, an elevator and a fire pit. Next to Eastwood Towne Center off Highway 127.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 12:31pm
Groesbeck Area
4 Units Available
Pine Lane Estates
2512 Lake Lansing Rd, Lansing, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
1049 sqft
On the east side of Lansing near Highway 127. Two-bedroom apartment homes feature gas fireplaces, walk-in closets and high ceilings. The park-like community amenities include a gym, a coffee bar and outdoor grills.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 01:00pm
17 Units Available
Midtown
3433 E Michigan Ave, Lansing, MI
1 Bedroom
$952
504 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,248
789 sqft
Midtown will function as an epicenter for multicultural dialogue and exchange. It will be home to a community of residents who want to engage with others around the world and have unique residential experiences.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated June 13 at 12:26pm
8 Units Available
The Beaumont
3500 Beaumont Park Dr. #104, East Lansing, MI
1 Bedroom
$916
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,264
1050 sqft
The Beaumont combines the best of the suburbs with in-town sophistication and flair! Well-located between Coolidge and Chandler roads just north of downtown East Lansing, The Beaumont is a new community with contemporary floorplans and amenities.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 12:51pm
12 Units Available
Hunters Ridge
4060 Springer Way, East Lansing, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
1146 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1555 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Hunters Ridge in East Lansing. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 12:35pm
13 Units Available
Somerset Park
14690 Abbey Ln, Bath, MI
1 Bedroom
$908
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,103
1081 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,459
1345 sqft
Luxurious amenities include spacious floor plans, patio or balcony, and breathtaking views. Community includes fitness center, sauna, and pool. Great location close to multiple highways for easy commuting.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
21 Units Available
Woodland Lakes
4320 Dell Rd, Lansing, MI
2 Bedrooms
$895
1125 sqft
Plenty of places to play, including playground, fitness center, pool and sauna. Enjoy volleyball, tennis and basketball courts. Set among trees near a man-made lake. Near Michigan State University campus and I-96.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 12:45am
Contact for Availability
Hidden Tree Apartments
410 Pine Forest Dr, East Lansing, MI
1 Bedroom
$705
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$775
964 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,261
1375 sqft
Hiddentree Apartments offers spacious floor plans and access to the East Lansing school district.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 12:51am
Forest View
Contact for Availability
Briarcliffe
2305 E Jolly Rd, Lansing, MI
1 Bedroom
$672
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$744
1065 sqft
Welcome home to Briarcliffe! Our spacious homes are set amid serene and manicured grounds in a location that is unbeatable. From Briarcliffe, you will have quick and easy access to every part of the greater Lansing area, East Lansing and Okemos.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated April 30 at 02:15pm
Forest View
5 Units Available
BLVD West
3113 Forest Rd, Lansing, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,470
1182 sqft
Near Michigan State University and I-96. Apartments offer energy-efficient appliances, open floor plans and gourmet kitchens. On-site resort-style pool, fitness center and Wi-Fi hotspots. Near the nature center.
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Downtown East Lansing
1 Unit Available
600 Albert Ave
600 Albert Avenue, East Lansing, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,500
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to a fabulous 2008 built one bedroom ranch style condominium located in East Lansing within walking distance to MSU, restaurants, and shopping. Enter the secure entrance to find an attractive lobby leading to the elevators.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
530 Bainbridge Drive
530 Bainbridge Drive, East Lansing, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1300 sqft
530 Bainbridge Drive Available 07/15/20 3-BDR 1.5-BTH Duplex with Basement & Garage - East Lansing - Well maintained 3-bedroom, 1.5-bath duplex located in the desirable East Lansing school district.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Holt
1 Unit Available
1874 Schoolcraft St
1874 Schoolcraft Street, Holt, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
3164 sqft
Luxurious 3 bedroom 2 bath house with a bonus room and all appliances over 3,164 sq ft living space. Appliances includes Fridge, Stove, Microwave, Dishwasher, Washer & Dryer. Full Finished basement. 2 Car attached garage.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Glencairn
1 Unit Available
419 W. Saginaw street
419 West Saginaw Street, East Lansing, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
912 sqft
419 W. Saginaw street Available 07/15/20 Lovely 2-BDR 2-BTH Plus Den w/ Basement & Garage - Lovely 2-bedroom, 2-bath house located in East Lansing, just East of Frandor. Hardwood floors throughout. Decorative fireplace in living room.
1 of 36
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Whitehills
1 Unit Available
1535 Stanlake Drive
1535 Stanlake Drive, East Lansing, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,995
2889 sqft
1535 Stanlake Drive Available 06/14/20 Executive 4-BDR 4-BTH Duplex in Whitehills - Welcome to 1535 Stanlake. This is an executive 4-bedroom, 4-bath, duplex located in the desirable Whitehills Subdivision in East Lansing.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
6212 Birch Row Dr
6212 Birch Row Dr, Haslett, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
6212 Birch Row Dr Available 06/17/20 Well Maintained 3-BDR 1.5-BTH Duplex w/ Garage, Basement, Fenced Yard - Well maintained 3 bedroom, 1.5 duplex located in the desirable East Lansing school district. Fully equipped kitchen.
1 of 3
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Downtown East Lansing
1 Unit Available
102 Albert Ave
102 Albert Ave, East Lansing, MI
Studio
$820
1 Bedroom
Ask
This has a main room with huge closet, hardwood floors big bright windows, the apartment has a separate Kitchenette, and third room suitable as a computer room. and a full bath with tub and shower. LIC. for one or two people @ no additional charge.
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
1794 Sherbrook Way
1794 Sherbrook Way, Haslett, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1008 sqft
Ranch home, attached 2-car garage in the heart of Haslett near schools next to Community Park on a beautiful corner lot. Featuring a large living room with wood burning fireplace and mantle.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Okemos, the median rent is $690 for a studio, $855 for a 1-bedroom, $1,058 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,417 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Okemos, check out our monthly Okemos Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Okemos area include Mott Community College, Concordia University-Ann Arbor, University of Michigan-Ann Arbor, Michigan State University, and University of Michigan-Flint. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Okemos from include Lansing, Ann Arbor, Flint, East Lansing, and Jackson.