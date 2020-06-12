/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 3:26 PM
31 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Okemos, MI
11 Units Available
Central Park Apartments
5205 Madison Ave, Okemos, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,013
1267 sqft
Community includes gym, clubhouse, and heated pool. Close to schools, shopping, and restaurants. Units feature modern finishes, spacious living rooms, and high efficiency kitchen and laundry appliances.
9 Units Available
Meridian Meadows
4555 Paddock Dr, Okemos, MI
2 Bedrooms
$850
935 sqft
Meridian Meadows in Okemos, Michigan, offers convenient living in a truly unique park-like setting that boasts beautiful and mature landscape.
9 Units Available
Club Meridian Apartments
4425 Heritage Drive, Okemos, MI
2 Bedrooms
$852
930 sqft
Great location in the Okemos School District and close to Michigan State University. Apartments feature one, two or three bedrooms, and modern amenities. Community has covered parking and a heated pool.
3 Units Available
Okemos Station Apartments
4235 Southport Circle, Okemos, MI
2 Bedrooms
$860
866 sqft
Okemos Station in Okemos, Michigan, offers convenient living in a truly unique park-like setting that boasts expansive green spaces and mature landscape.
Results within 5 miles of Okemos
23 Units Available
Woodland Lakes
4320 Dell Rd, Lansing, MI
2 Bedrooms
$895
1125 sqft
Plenty of places to play, including playground, fitness center, pool and sauna. Enjoy volleyball, tennis and basketball courts. Set among trees near a man-made lake. Near Michigan State University campus and I-96.
Groesbeck Area
4 Units Available
Pine Lane Estates
2512 Lake Lansing Rd, Lansing, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,083
1049 sqft
On the east side of Lansing near Highway 127. Two-bedroom apartment homes feature gas fireplaces, walk-in closets and high ceilings. The park-like community amenities include a gym, a coffee bar and outdoor grills.
4 Units Available
The Vista at the Heights
2505 Showtime Dr, Lansing, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,476
947 sqft
Studio to three-bedroom homes featuring in-home laundry, quartz countertops and polished concrete or plank flooring. Community amenities include a 24-hour gym, an elevator and a fire pit. Next to Eastwood Towne Center off Highway 127.
13 Units Available
Hunters Ridge
4060 Springer Way, East Lansing, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
1146 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Hunters Ridge in East Lansing. View photos, descriptions and more!
16 Units Available
Midtown
3433 E Michigan Ave, Lansing, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,248
789 sqft
Midtown will function as an epicenter for multicultural dialogue and exchange. It will be home to a community of residents who want to engage with others around the world and have unique residential experiences.
8 Units Available
The Beaumont
3500 Beaumont Park Dr. #104, East Lansing, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,264
1050 sqft
The Beaumont combines the best of the suburbs with in-town sophistication and flair! Well-located between Coolidge and Chandler roads just north of downtown East Lansing, The Beaumont is a new community with contemporary floorplans and amenities.
14 Units Available
Somerset Park
14690 Abbey Ln, Bath, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,103
1081 sqft
Luxurious amenities include spacious floor plans, patio or balcony, and breathtaking views. Community includes fitness center, sauna, and pool. Great location close to multiple highways for easy commuting.
Contact for Availability
Hidden Tree Apartments
410 Pine Forest Dr, East Lansing, MI
2 Bedrooms
$775
964 sqft
Hiddentree Apartments offers spacious floor plans and access to the East Lansing school district.
Forest View
Contact for Availability
Briarcliffe
2305 E Jolly Rd, Lansing, MI
2 Bedrooms
$744
1065 sqft
Welcome home to Briarcliffe! Our spacious homes are set amid serene and manicured grounds in a location that is unbeatable. From Briarcliffe, you will have quick and easy access to every part of the greater Lansing area, East Lansing and Okemos.
Forest View
5 Units Available
BLVD West
3113 Forest Rd, Lansing, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
1050 sqft
Near Michigan State University and I-96. Apartments offer energy-efficient appliances, open floor plans and gourmet kitchens. On-site resort-style pool, fitness center and Wi-Fi hotspots. Near the nature center.
Hunter Park
1 Unit Available
321 Clifford St
321 Clifford Street, Lansing, MI
2 Bedrooms
$799
696 sqft
321 Clifford St Available 07/01/20 2-BDR 1-BTH House w/ Garage - Pet Friendly - UNDERGOING MAJOR RENOVATIONS - SHOWINGS TO BEGIN JUNE 23RD. Cozy 2-bedroom 1-bath art deco style house. Built in 1950 with 696 square feet of living space.
Glencairn
1 Unit Available
419 W. Saginaw street
419 West Saginaw Street, East Lansing, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
912 sqft
419 W. Saginaw street Available 07/15/20 Lovely 2-BDR 2-BTH Plus Den w/ Basement & Garage - Lovely 2-bedroom, 2-bath house located in East Lansing, just East of Frandor. Hardwood floors throughout. Decorative fireplace in living room.
1 Unit Available
2530 Selma Street
2530 Selma Street, Holt, MI
2 Bedrooms
$800
900 sqft
This recently renovated duplex is located in the city of Holt, where you conveniently are located to Walhalla Park, Meijer, Starbucks, many retail stores, Lowes, fast food chains, and great restaurants.
Holt
1 Unit Available
2180 Meadowlawn
2180 Meadowlawn Drive, Holt, MI
2 Bedrooms
$750
785 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2180 Meadowlawn in Holt. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 10 miles of Okemos
6 Units Available
Stonecrest
2411 Risdale Ave, Lansing, MI
2 Bedrooms
$750
745 sqft
Units are one, two or three-bedroom and feature hardwood floors, ceiling fans, and dishwashers. Located close to Lansing Mall, Michigan State University, and Siena Heights University. Community features 24-hour emergency maintenance, online rent, and more.
7 Units Available
Summerhill Estates
3313 W Mt Hope Ave, Lansing, MI
2 Bedrooms
$839
992 sqft
Summerhill Estates Apartments in Lansing, Michigan offer 1 and 2 bedroom luxury apartment homes for rent featuring at-home comforts including gas fireplaces, vaulted ceilings, washer & dryers and private patios or balconies.
The Stadium District
20 Units Available
Marketplace
313 N Cedar St, Lansing, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
881 sqft
In addition to the walkable location and ample onsite parking, Marketplace offers cutting edge amenities inside each unit.
The Stadium District
4 Units Available
Stadium District
500 East Michigan Avenue, Lansing, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1052 sqft
It can't get any better living right across the street from campus, and at The Gates apartments, that is exactly what you get. Our newly built, 4 story towers, are in the main hub of East Lansing life putting you in the middle of all the action.
The Stadium District
15 Units Available
The Outfield Ball Park Lofts
310 N Cedar St, Lansing, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
654 sqft
The Outfield is located within the stadium district of downtown Lansing, and directly in the outfield of Cooley Law School Stadium. Residents will be among a hearty entertainment district complete with bistros, breweries, concerts, art and culture.
9 Units Available
Autumn Ridge
900 Long Blvd, Lansing, MI
2 Bedrooms
$690
1199 sqft
Apartments include wireless internet access, oversize closets, and extra vanity space. Community has walking trails, swimming pool, and sundeck. Close to Lansing schools like North Elementary School and Everett High School.
