68 Apartments for rent in Holt, MI📍
Holt is not technically an actual city. It is part of the Delhi Charter Township, however it does manage to retain its own unique charm and personality. The area of Holt has a population of just under 24,000 residents, according to the 2010 United States Census. The area itself is considered an outlying suburb of Detroit, and it is just a few miles from Lansing. Holt's growth is closely monitored and guided by a group of local citizens, in order to provide a community with all of the infrastructure and logistical needs of a growing suburb. If you are looking for a close-knit rural community with gorgeous transitions from season to season, Holt might be the perfect place.
If you are looking for a great home in Michigan, Holt is the perfect place to begin your search. The demand for rental properties and housing for rent in Holt is on the rise. If you are considering a move to Holt, be sure to start your apartment search well enough in advance so you can find apartments that will suit your specific needs. One other important thing to consider is the fact that Holt is in Central Michigan, which means that the weather is quite cold for almost half of the year. Keep the seasons in mind when deciding on when to make the big move -- you wouldn't want to get caught in the snow with all your unmentionables!
As a fairly small area that is not technically a city, there are only a few neighborhoods in Holt. This makes it easy to distinguish between each neighborhood to find exactly the right place for you.
Downtown Holt: Downtown Holt is the place to find great value on rental properties, as the real estate market has lagged here relative to the rest of Holt.
Willoughby Road and Aurelius Road: If you are looking for larger properties than you'll commonly find in Downtown Holt, this neighborhood is worth taking a look at. The Willoughby Road area is filled with larger homes that still offer a great value considering their size.
Hearthside Drive and Thornwood Drive: This is the easternmost part of Holt, and is where many of the commuters to Detroit can be found, thanks to the adjacent access to Highway 96.
Holt Road and Grovenburg Road: This is the westernmost part of the city, and was one of the first places to be developed decades ago. If you enjoy older buildings and classic architecture, be sure to check this neighborhood out.
As a small unincorporated area, residents tend to head the larger cities nearby to get their dose of fun. The nearby city of Lansing is where many residents of Holt go when they want to enjoy some nightlife. Favorites include Harem Urban Lounge, Rum Runners, Tavern On the Square and Macs Bar. If you want to skip the drive, spend your night at Buddies Grill! After your night of festivities, grab yourself a hot meal at the Delhi Cafe. Get a gyro sandwich or a Greek burger in the morning. If you're looking for more variety, try Fat Boys Pizza or INGcredible for Chinese fare.