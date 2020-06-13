Apartment List
MI
/
Holt
Last updated June 13 2020

68 Apartments for rent in Holt, MI

Last updated June 13 at 01:10pm
1 Unit Available
Aspen Lakes Estates
3879 Lone Pine Dr, Holt, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,198
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Eclectic retro living in the renovated West Bend Company Factory building. Community features a rooftop terrace with a bocce ball court and an outdoor kitchen.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1874 Schoolcraft St
1874 Schoolcraft Street, Holt, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
3164 sqft
Luxurious 3 bedroom 2 bath house with a bonus room and all appliances over 3,164 sq ft living space. Appliances includes Fridge, Stove, Microwave, Dishwasher, Washer & Dryer. Full Finished basement. 2 Car attached garage.

Last updated June 13 at 12:39pm
1 Unit Available
2530 Selma Street
2530 Selma Street, Holt, MI
2 Bedrooms
$800
900 sqft
This recently renovated duplex is located in the city of Holt, where you conveniently are located to Walhalla Park, Meijer, Starbucks, many retail stores, Lowes, fast food chains, and great restaurants.

Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
1 Unit Available
1601 Grayfriars Ave
1601 Grayfriars Avenue, Holt, MI
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
994 sqft
1601 Grayfriars Ave Available 05/30/20 Updated 4-BDR 2-BTH Ranch - Fenced Yard/Garage/Finished Basement - Welcome to 1601 Grayfriars Ave. 4 bedroom, 2 full bath ranch home located in the desirable Holt school district. Many updates throughout.
Results within 1 mile of Holt
Last updated June 9 at 02:11pm
4 Units Available
Capitol Village
315 E Edgewood Blvd, Lansing, MI
Studio
$580
420 sqft
1 Bedroom
$635
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$835
810 sqft
Luxurious homes have new windows, private entries, and king-size closets. Community has parklike atmosphere, on-site management, and 24-hour emergency maintenance. Located close to Cooley Law School, I-96, and Steak n' Shake.
Last updated May 4 at 03:10pm
9 Units Available
Autumn Ridge
900 Long Blvd, Lansing, MI
1 Bedroom
$590
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$690
1199 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,007
1366 sqft
Apartments include wireless internet access, oversize closets, and extra vanity space. Community has walking trails, swimming pool, and sundeck. Close to Lansing schools like North Elementary School and Everett High School.
Last updated June 12 at 12:51am
Forest View
Contact for Availability
Briarcliffe
2305 E Jolly Rd, Lansing, MI
1 Bedroom
$672
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$744
1065 sqft
Welcome home to Briarcliffe! Our spacious homes are set amid serene and manicured grounds in a location that is unbeatable. From Briarcliffe, you will have quick and easy access to every part of the greater Lansing area, East Lansing and Okemos.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
1311 Mark Twain Dr
1311 Mark Twain Drive, Lansing, MI
3 Bedrooms
$800
1000 sqft
3 Bedroom Ranch in South Lansing. Appliances Included. Fenced Yard. Pets OK. Close to Holt and I96 Exit. Drive by and check it out

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
6009 Hughes Rd
6009 Hughes Road, Lansing, MI
4 Bedrooms
$775
1100 sqft
4 Bedroom Ranch in South Lansing. Appliances Included. Patio in Rear. Carport. Fenced Yard. Pets OK. 3 Sheds.
Results within 5 miles of Holt
Last updated June 13 at 12:33pm
7 Units Available
Summerhill Estates
3313 W Mt Hope Ave, Lansing, MI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$647
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$836
992 sqft
Summerhill Estates Apartments in Lansing, Michigan offer 1 and 2 bedroom luxury apartment homes for rent featuring at-home comforts including gas fireplaces, vaulted ceilings, washer & dryers and private patios or balconies.
Last updated June 13 at 12:06pm
9 Units Available
Club Meridian Apartments
4425 Heritage Drive, Okemos, MI
1 Bedroom
$957
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$852
930 sqft
Great location in the Okemos School District and close to Michigan State University. Apartments feature one, two or three bedrooms, and modern amenities. Community has covered parking and a heated pool.
Last updated June 13 at 12:57pm
The Stadium District
6 Units Available
Stadium District
500 East Michigan Avenue, Lansing, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1052 sqft
It can't get any better living right across the street from campus, and at The Gates apartments, that is exactly what you get. Our newly built, 4 story towers, are in the main hub of East Lansing life putting you in the middle of all the action.
Last updated June 13 at 01:00pm
17 Units Available
Midtown
3433 E Michigan Ave, Lansing, MI
1 Bedroom
$952
504 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,248
789 sqft
Midtown will function as an epicenter for multicultural dialogue and exchange. It will be home to a community of residents who want to engage with others around the world and have unique residential experiences.
Last updated June 13 at 12:48pm
Old Town
6 Units Available
Prudden Place
620 May St. Suite 1, Lansing, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,051
954 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1216 sqft
Prudden Place gives residents the advantages of a slower-paced urban lifestyle next to a faster-paced downtown. Living in a contemporary building, while being surrounded by a revitalized area steeped in history.
Last updated June 13 at 12:58pm
The Stadium District
15 Units Available
The Outfield Ball Park Lofts
310 N Cedar St, Lansing, MI
Studio
$980
548 sqft
1 Bedroom
$995
583 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
654 sqft
The Outfield is located within the stadium district of downtown Lansing, and directly in the outfield of Cooley Law School Stadium. Residents will be among a hearty entertainment district complete with bistros, breweries, concerts, art and culture.
Last updated June 13 at 12:31pm
The Stadium District
20 Units Available
Marketplace
313 N Cedar St, Lansing, MI
Studio
$1,050
591 sqft
1 Bedroom
$859
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
881 sqft
In addition to the walkable location and ample onsite parking, Marketplace offers cutting edge amenities inside each unit.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
6 Units Available
Stonecrest
2411 Risdale Ave, Lansing, MI
1 Bedroom
$640
545 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$750
745 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$900
900 sqft
Units are one, two or three-bedroom and feature hardwood floors, ceiling fans, and dishwashers. Located close to Lansing Mall, Michigan State University, and Siena Heights University. Community features 24-hour emergency maintenance, online rent, and more.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
3 Units Available
Okemos Station Apartments
4235 Southport Circle, Okemos, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$860
866 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Okemos Station in Okemos, Michigan, offers convenient living in a truly unique park-like setting that boasts expansive green spaces and mature landscape.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Downtown Lansing
3 Units Available
Capital Manor Apartments
515 S Chestnut St, Lansing, MI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$640
483 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location, close to Michigan State and Cooley Law School. Residents enjoy units with air conditioner and disposal. Community offers BBQ area, free parking, laundry facilities, and short-term lease options.
Last updated April 30 at 02:15pm
Forest View
5 Units Available
BLVD West
3113 Forest Rd, Lansing, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,470
1182 sqft
Near Michigan State University and I-96. Apartments offer energy-efficient appliances, open floor plans and gourmet kitchens. On-site resort-style pool, fitness center and Wi-Fi hotspots. Near the nature center.
Last updated February 22 at 12:02am
The Stadium District
Contact for Availability
Block 600
600 East Michigan Avenue, Lansing, MI
Studio
$870
485 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,170
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1150 sqft
BLOCK600, the highly anticipated development opening Summer of 2020, is situated on 150,590 square feet along Michigan Ave holding 40 residental apartments, a 37,000 square foot urban grocery store, and a 122 room Courtyard by Marriott hotel in

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Downtown East Lansing
1 Unit Available
600 Albert Ave
600 Albert Avenue, East Lansing, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,500
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to a fabulous 2008 built one bedroom ranch style condominium located in East Lansing within walking distance to MSU, restaurants, and shopping. Enter the secure entrance to find an attractive lobby leading to the elevators.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Hunter Park
1 Unit Available
1229 Bement St.
1229 Bement St, Lansing, MI
2 Bedrooms
$750
852 sqft
2-BDR 1-BTH House w/ Basement - 2-bedroom, 1-bath house. Living room, dining room and kitchen on the first floor. Bedrooms and bathroom upstairs. Covered front porch. Unfinished basement with washer/dryer hook-ups. Small yard. No garage.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2308 Fieldstone Drive
2308 Fieldstone Drive, Okemos, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
Newer townhouse condos in Okemos - 2308 Fieldstone Drive is available for rent. 4 bed / 3.5 baths. 2 year old townhouse. Okemos Schools.

Median Rent in Holt

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Holt is $714, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $883.
Studio
$576
1 Bed
$714
2 Beds
$883
3+ Beds
$1,182
City GuideHolt
In another life, Holt, Michigan, was originally the Delhi Center, part of the Delhi Township, the fifth largest municipatlity in Metro Lansing, and part of the Lansing Urban Area.

Holt is not technically an actual city. It is part of the Delhi Charter Township, however it does manage to retain its own unique charm and personality. The area of Holt has a population of just under 24,000 residents, according to the 2010 United States Census. The area itself is considered an outlying suburb of Detroit, and it is just a few miles from Lansing. Holt's growth is closely monitored and guided by a group of local citizens, in order to provide a community with all of the infrastructure and logistical needs of a growing suburb. If you are looking for a close-knit rural community with gorgeous transitions from season to season, Holt might be the perfect place.

Moving to Holt

If you are looking for a great home in Michigan, Holt is the perfect place to begin your search. The demand for rental properties and housing for rent in Holt is on the rise. If you are considering a move to Holt, be sure to start your apartment search well enough in advance so you can find apartments that will suit your specific needs. One other important thing to consider is the fact that Holt is in Central Michigan, which means that the weather is quite cold for almost half of the year. Keep the seasons in mind when deciding on when to make the big move -- you wouldn't want to get caught in the snow with all your unmentionables!

Neighborhoods in Holt

As a fairly small area that is not technically a city, there are only a few neighborhoods in Holt. This makes it easy to distinguish between each neighborhood to find exactly the right place for you.

Downtown Holt: Downtown Holt is the place to find great value on rental properties, as the real estate market has lagged here relative to the rest of Holt.

Willoughby Road and Aurelius Road: If you are looking for larger properties than you'll commonly find in Downtown Holt, this neighborhood is worth taking a look at. The Willoughby Road area is filled with larger homes that still offer a great value considering their size.

Hearthside Drive and Thornwood Drive: This is the easternmost part of Holt, and is where many of the commuters to Detroit can be found, thanks to the adjacent access to Highway 96.

Holt Road and Grovenburg Road: This is the westernmost part of the city, and was one of the first places to be developed decades ago. If you enjoy older buildings and classic architecture, be sure to check this neighborhood out.

Things to do in Holt

As a small unincorporated area, residents tend to head the larger cities nearby to get their dose of fun. The nearby city of Lansing is where many residents of Holt go when they want to enjoy some nightlife. Favorites include Harem Urban Lounge, Rum Runners, Tavern On the Square and Macs Bar. If you want to skip the drive, spend your night at Buddies Grill! After your night of festivities, grab yourself a hot meal at the Delhi Cafe. Get a gyro sandwich or a Greek burger in the morning. If you're looking for more variety, try Fat Boys Pizza or INGcredible for Chinese fare.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Holt?
In Holt, the median rent is $576 for a studio, $714 for a 1-bedroom, $883 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,182 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Holt, check out our monthly Holt Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Holt?
Some of the colleges located in the Holt area include Kellogg Community College, Michigan State University, Western Michigan University-Thomas M. Cooley Law School, and Lansing Community College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Holt?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Holt from include Lansing, Battle Creek, East Lansing, Okemos, and Jackson.

