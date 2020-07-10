/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:50 PM
27 Apartments for rent in Okemos, MI with washer-dryer
Verified
1 of 55
Last updated July 10 at 06:29pm
13 Units Available
Central Park Apartments
5205 Madison Ave, Okemos, MI
1 Bedroom
$911
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,086
1267 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Community includes gym, clubhouse, and heated pool. Close to schools, shopping, and restaurants. Units feature modern finishes, spacious living rooms, and high efficiency kitchen and laundry appliances.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
9 Units Available
Club Meridian Apartments
4425 Heritage Drive, Okemos, MI
1 Bedroom
$973
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
930 sqft
Great location in the Okemos School District and close to Michigan State University. Apartments feature one, two or three bedrooms, and modern amenities. Community has covered parking and a heated pool.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
10 Units Available
Meridian Meadows
4555 Paddock Dr, Okemos, MI
1 Bedroom
$740
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$850
935 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1107 sqft
Meridian Meadows in Okemos, Michigan, offers convenient living in a truly unique park-like setting that boasts beautiful and mature landscape.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
2 Units Available
Okemos Station Apartments
4235 Southport Circle, Okemos, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$860
866 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Okemos Station in Okemos, Michigan, offers convenient living in a truly unique park-like setting that boasts expansive green spaces and mature landscape.
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
2308 Fieldstone Drive
2308 Fieldstone Drive, Okemos, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
Newer townhouse condos in Okemos - 2308 Fieldstone Drive is available for rent. 4 bed / 3.5 baths. 2 year old townhouse. Okemos Schools.
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
4659 Liverance St
4659 Liverance Street, Okemos, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,999
1430 sqft
Okemos 3 Bedroom Historic Home is a Okemos House located at 4659 Liverance St. The property features a 3 BR rental unit available starting at $2100. Amenities include Dogs Ok, Cats Ok, In-Unit Laundry, and Pet Friendly Community.
Results within 1 mile of Okemos
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
1264 Haslett Rd
1264 Haslett Road, Haslett, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1122 sqft
3 Bedroom 1-1/2 Bath Duplex, 1264 Haslett Rd. - Property Id: 304967 Newly Renovated, Move-in Ready, Laminate flooring on the first floor, Freshly painted spacious 3-bedrooms, 1 & 1/2 Bath Duplex located in Meridian Township.
Results within 5 miles of Okemos
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 10 at 06:36pm
5 Units Available
Groesbeck Area
Pine Lane Estates
2512 Lake Lansing Rd, Lansing, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,009
1049 sqft
On the east side of Lansing near Highway 127. Two-bedroom apartment homes feature gas fireplaces, walk-in closets and high ceilings. The park-like community amenities include a gym, a coffee bar and outdoor grills.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 06:27pm
13 Units Available
Somerset Park
14690 Abbey Ln, Bath, MI
1 Bedroom
$896
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,196
1081 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,246
1345 sqft
Luxurious amenities include spacious floor plans, patio or balcony, and breathtaking views. Community includes fitness center, sauna, and pool. Great location close to multiple highways for easy commuting.
Verified
1 of 47
Last updated July 10 at 06:41pm
7 Units Available
Aspen Lakes Estates
3879 Lone Pine Dr, Holt, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,229
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,805
1242 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,653
1561 sqft
Eclectic retro living in the renovated West Bend Company Factory building. Community features a rooftop terrace with a bocce ball court and an outdoor kitchen.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 10 at 06:42pm
8 Units Available
The Beaumont
3500 Beaumont Park Dr. #104, East Lansing, MI
1 Bedroom
$916
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,264
1050 sqft
The Beaumont combines the best of the suburbs with in-town sophistication and flair! Well-located between Coolidge and Chandler roads just north of downtown East Lansing, The Beaumont is a new community with contemporary floorplans and amenities.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated July 10 at 06:33pm
17 Units Available
Midtown
3433 E Michigan Ave, Lansing, MI
1 Bedroom
$952
504 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,248
789 sqft
Midtown will function as an epicenter for multicultural dialogue and exchange. It will be home to a community of residents who want to engage with others around the world and have unique residential experiences.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 10 at 06:21pm
5 Units Available
The Vista at the Heights
2505 Showtime Dr, Lansing, MI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,373
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,605
947 sqft
Studio to three-bedroom homes featuring in-home laundry, quartz countertops and polished concrete or plank flooring. Community amenities include a 24-hour gym, an elevator and a fire pit. Next to Eastwood Towne Center off Highway 127.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 9 at 09:04pm
Contact for Availability
Forest View
Briarcliffe
2305 E Jolly Rd, Lansing, MI
1 Bedroom
$672
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$744
1065 sqft
Welcome home to Briarcliffe! Our spacious homes are set amid serene and manicured grounds in a location that is unbeatable. From Briarcliffe, you will have quick and easy access to every part of the greater Lansing area, East Lansing and Okemos.
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Glencairn
419 W. Saginaw street
419 West Saginaw Street, East Lansing, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
912 sqft
419 W. Saginaw street Available 08/19/20 Lovely 2-BDR 2-BTH Plus Den w/ Basement & Garage - Lovely 2-bedroom, 2-bath house located in East Lansing, just East of Frandor. Hardwood floors throughout. Decorative fireplace in living room.
1 of 9
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Towar Gardens
6036 Porter Ave
6036 Porter Avenue, Haslett, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1100 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Porter Ave House - Property Id: 309945 Welcome home to this 3 bedroom ranch in East Lansing schools. House is located in a great neighborhood! Great deal for student or young couple.
1 of 36
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Whitehills
1535 Stanlake Drive
1535 Stanlake Drive, East Lansing, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,995
2889 sqft
Executive 4-BDR 4-BTH Duplex in Whitehills - Welcome to 1535 Stanlake. This is an executive 4-bedroom, 4-bath, duplex located in the desirable Whitehills Subdivision in East Lansing. Nearly 3,000 square feet of living space.
Results within 10 miles of Okemos
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 10 at 06:11pm
12 Units Available
Summerhill Estates
3313 W Mt Hope Ave, Lansing, MI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$647
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,046
992 sqft
Summerhill Estates Apartments in Lansing, Michigan offer 1 and 2 bedroom luxury apartment homes for rent featuring at-home comforts including gas fireplaces, vaulted ceilings, washer & dryers and private patios or balconies.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 06:23pm
2 Units Available
The Stadium District
Stadium District
500 East Michigan Avenue, Lansing, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1052 sqft
It can't get any better living right across the street from campus, and at The Gates apartments, that is exactly what you get. Our newly built, 4 story towers, are in the main hub of East Lansing life putting you in the middle of all the action.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated May 4 at 03:10pm
9 Units Available
Autumn Ridge
900 Long Blvd, Lansing, MI
1 Bedroom
$590
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$690
1199 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,007
1366 sqft
Apartments include wireless internet access, oversize closets, and extra vanity space. Community has walking trails, swimming pool, and sundeck. Close to Lansing schools like North Elementary School and Everett High School.
1 of 7
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
2 Units Available
Moores Park
1614 S Washington Ave
1614 South Washington Avenue, Lansing, MI
Studio
$595
1 Bedroom
$595
In REO Town! I have 2 efficiency/studio units available. Both units are newly renovated and on the main floor. Please inquire for details. The owner is planning to add additional parking and coin-operated laundry in the near future.
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Old Town
1115 N Capitol Ave
1115 North Capitol Avenue, Lansing, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1500 sqft
This large and open 3 bedroom unit is finished and ready to move in! Hardwood & tile floors with high ceilings, tons of windows, lots of character. Easy walk to both Old Town & Downtown & just a short ride to East Lansing.
1 of 12
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
Old Everett
333 E Hodge Ave
333 East Hodge Avenue, Lansing, MI
2 Bedrooms
$750
900 sqft
2 Bedroom Ranch on Southside Near Cedar Appliances With Washer/Dryer Included. Bath with Shower Only. Fenced Yard. Porch. Shed.
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 09:24pm
1 Unit Available
1200 Maryland Ave
1200 Maryland Avenue, Lansing, MI
3 Bedrooms
$950
864 sqft
Bright, fresh, and updated, this attractive home is situated on a large corner lot and is just waiting for you to move right in. A necessity for these summer days, stay cool inside and beat the extreme heat with central A/C.
Similar Pages
Okemos Apartments with BalconyOkemos Apartments with GymOkemos Apartments with Hardwood FloorsOkemos Apartments with Parking