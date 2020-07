Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup oven Property Amenities basketball court carport clubhouse on-site laundry parking playground pool bbq/grill bike storage package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance courtyard

Meridian Meadows in Okemos, Michigan, offers convenient living in a truly unique park-like setting that boasts beautiful and mature landscape. You can choose from five spacious floor plans to suit your specific needs including loft and townhome styles and some with private entry and basements. Meridian Meadows is a truly unique community with just the right amenities and tranquility to immediately make you feel right at home.Residents are happy to find thoughtfully designed apartments and townhomes with open floor plans, walk-in closets and private patios or balconies. All buildings feature common area washers and dryers for your convenience and the spacious townhomes feature in-home laundry connections. Meridian Meadows offers a tranquil setting with a swimming pool, expansive clubhouse and basketball court. Within biking or walking distance, our residents can enjoy great shopping, dining options and entertainment, while still savoring the serenity of our neighborhood.