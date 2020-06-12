/
/
/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:27 AM
15 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Okemos, MI
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 06:44am
9 Units Available
Club Meridian Apartments
4425 Heritage Drive, Okemos, MI
2 Bedrooms
$852
930 sqft
Great location in the Okemos School District and close to Michigan State University. Apartments feature one, two or three bedrooms, and modern amenities. Community has covered parking and a heated pool.
Verified
1 of 55
Last updated June 12 at 06:30am
11 Units Available
Central Park Apartments
5205 Madison Ave, Okemos, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
1105 sqft
Community includes gym, clubhouse, and heated pool. Close to schools, shopping, and restaurants. Units feature modern finishes, spacious living rooms, and high efficiency kitchen and laundry appliances.
Results within 5 miles of Okemos
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 06:23am
$
13 Units Available
Hunters Ridge
4060 Springer Way, East Lansing, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
1146 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Hunters Ridge in East Lansing. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 06:12am
16 Units Available
Midtown
3433 E Michigan Ave, Lansing, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,248
789 sqft
Midtown will function as an epicenter for multicultural dialogue and exchange. It will be home to a community of residents who want to engage with others around the world and have unique residential experiences.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
22 Units Available
Woodland Lakes
4320 Dell Rd, Lansing, MI
2 Bedrooms
$895
1125 sqft
Plenty of places to play, including playground, fitness center, pool and sauna. Enjoy volleyball, tennis and basketball courts. Set among trees near a man-made lake. Near Michigan State University campus and I-96.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 06:27am
Groesbeck Area
4 Units Available
Pine Lane Estates
2512 Lake Lansing Rd, Lansing, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,094
1049 sqft
On the east side of Lansing near Highway 127. Two-bedroom apartment homes feature gas fireplaces, walk-in closets and high ceilings. The park-like community amenities include a gym, a coffee bar and outdoor grills.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated June 12 at 06:45am
4 Units Available
The Vista at the Heights
2505 Showtime Dr, Lansing, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,506
947 sqft
Studio to three-bedroom homes featuring in-home laundry, quartz countertops and polished concrete or plank flooring. Community amenities include a 24-hour gym, an elevator and a fire pit. Next to Eastwood Towne Center off Highway 127.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated June 12 at 06:02am
8 Units Available
The Beaumont
3500 Beaumont Park Dr. #104, East Lansing, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,264
1154 sqft
The Beaumont combines the best of the suburbs with in-town sophistication and flair! Well-located between Coolidge and Chandler roads just north of downtown East Lansing, The Beaumont is a new community with contemporary floorplans and amenities.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 06:39am
14 Units Available
Somerset Park
14690 Abbey Ln, Bath, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,103
1081 sqft
Luxurious amenities include spacious floor plans, patio or balcony, and breathtaking views. Community includes fitness center, sauna, and pool. Great location close to multiple highways for easy commuting.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 12:45am
Contact for Availability
Hidden Tree Apartments
410 Pine Forest Dr, East Lansing, MI
2 Bedrooms
$775
964 sqft
Hiddentree Apartments offers spacious floor plans and access to the East Lansing school district.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated April 30 at 02:15pm
Forest View
5 Units Available
BLVD West
3113 Forest Rd, Lansing, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
1050 sqft
Near Michigan State University and I-96. Apartments offer energy-efficient appliances, open floor plans and gourmet kitchens. On-site resort-style pool, fitness center and Wi-Fi hotspots. Near the nature center.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Glencairn
1 Unit Available
419 W. Saginaw street
419 West Saginaw Street, East Lansing, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
912 sqft
419 W. Saginaw street Available 07/15/20 Lovely 2-BDR 2-BTH Plus Den w/ Basement & Garage - Lovely 2-bedroom, 2-bath house located in East Lansing, just East of Frandor. Hardwood floors throughout. Decorative fireplace in living room.
Results within 10 miles of Okemos
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 06:43am
The Stadium District
20 Units Available
Marketplace
313 N Cedar St, Lansing, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
881 sqft
In addition to the walkable location and ample onsite parking, Marketplace offers cutting edge amenities inside each unit.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 06:35am
The Stadium District
4 Units Available
Stadium District
500 East Michigan Avenue, Lansing, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1052 sqft
It can't get any better living right across the street from campus, and at The Gates apartments, that is exactly what you get. Our newly built, 4 story towers, are in the main hub of East Lansing life putting you in the middle of all the action.
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated February 22 at 12:02am
The Stadium District
Contact for Availability
Block 600
600 East Michigan Avenue, Lansing, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1150 sqft
BLOCK600, the highly anticipated development opening Summer of 2020, is situated on 150,590 square feet along Michigan Ave holding 40 residental apartments, a 37,000 square foot urban grocery store, and a 122 room Courtyard by Marriott hotel in
Similar Pages
Okemos Apartments with GymOkemos Apartments with Hardwood FloorsOkemos Apartments with ParkingOkemos Apartments with Pool