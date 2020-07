Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly carport walk in closets gym pool

Unit Amenities in unit laundry bathtub fireplace microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool cats allowed dogs allowed parking pet friendly carport cc payments e-payments internet access online portal racquetball court sauna tennis court

Located in the heart of Okemos, Central Park is close to everything you need. We offer 1, 2, & 3 bedroom apartment homes. From shopping to restaurants and nightlife, there is plenty of entertainment for everyone. We are also within minutes of Lake Lansing, two major highways and Michigan State University. You'll love coming home to the relaxed setting, surrounded by nature or utilizing one of the many active exercise opportunities. Start living better today at Central Park Apartments!