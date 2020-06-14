/
/
/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:28 PM
26 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Okemos, MI
Verified
1 of 55
Last updated June 14 at 06:08pm
11 Units Available
Central Park Apartments
5205 Madison Ave, Okemos, MI
1 Bedroom
$893
738 sqft
Community includes gym, clubhouse, and heated pool. Close to schools, shopping, and restaurants. Units feature modern finishes, spacious living rooms, and high efficiency kitchen and laundry appliances.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
8 Units Available
Meridian Meadows
4555 Paddock Dr, Okemos, MI
1 Bedroom
$740
663 sqft
Meridian Meadows in Okemos, Michigan, offers convenient living in a truly unique park-like setting that boasts beautiful and mature landscape.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 14 at 06:13pm
9 Units Available
Club Meridian Apartments
4425 Heritage Drive, Okemos, MI
1 Bedroom
$957
680 sqft
Great location in the Okemos School District and close to Michigan State University. Apartments feature one, two or three bedrooms, and modern amenities. Community has covered parking and a heated pool.
Results within 5 miles of Okemos
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated June 14 at 06:29pm
4 Units Available
The Vista at the Heights
2505 Showtime Dr, Lansing, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,310
717 sqft
Studio to three-bedroom homes featuring in-home laundry, quartz countertops and polished concrete or plank flooring. Community amenities include a 24-hour gym, an elevator and a fire pit. Next to Eastwood Towne Center off Highway 127.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated June 14 at 06:10pm
8 Units Available
The Beaumont
3500 Beaumont Park Dr. #104, East Lansing, MI
1 Bedroom
$916
722 sqft
The Beaumont combines the best of the suburbs with in-town sophistication and flair! Well-located between Coolidge and Chandler roads just north of downtown East Lansing, The Beaumont is a new community with contemporary floorplans and amenities.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated June 14 at 07:07pm
17 Units Available
Midtown
3433 E Michigan Ave, Lansing, MI
1 Bedroom
$952
504 sqft
Midtown will function as an epicenter for multicultural dialogue and exchange. It will be home to a community of residents who want to engage with others around the world and have unique residential experiences.
Verified
1 of 47
Last updated June 14 at 06:32pm
1 Unit Available
Aspen Lakes Estates
3879 Lone Pine Dr, Holt, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,198
868 sqft
Eclectic retro living in the renovated West Bend Company Factory building. Community features a rooftop terrace with a bocce ball court and an outdoor kitchen.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 14 at 06:29pm
13 Units Available
Somerset Park
14690 Abbey Ln, Bath, MI
1 Bedroom
$908
805 sqft
Luxurious amenities include spacious floor plans, patio or balcony, and breathtaking views. Community includes fitness center, sauna, and pool. Great location close to multiple highways for easy commuting.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 12:45am
Contact for Availability
Hidden Tree Apartments
410 Pine Forest Dr, East Lansing, MI
1 Bedroom
$705
766 sqft
Hiddentree Apartments offers spacious floor plans and access to the East Lansing school district.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 12:51am
Forest View
Contact for Availability
Briarcliffe
2305 E Jolly Rd, Lansing, MI
1 Bedroom
$672
790 sqft
Welcome home to Briarcliffe! Our spacious homes are set amid serene and manicured grounds in a location that is unbeatable. From Briarcliffe, you will have quick and easy access to every part of the greater Lansing area, East Lansing and Okemos.
1 of 28
Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
6150 Cobblers Dr Apt 117
6150 Cobblers Drive, Haslett, MI
1 Bedroom
$975
744 sqft
Wonderful updated 1 bedroom condo in East Lansing . This condo is located on the 3rd floor in the back of the building so it is very quiet. Surrounded with lots mature pine trees.
1 of 23
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Downtown East Lansing
1 Unit Available
600 Albert Ave
600 Albert Avenue, East Lansing, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,500
803 sqft
Welcome to a fabulous 2008 built one bedroom ranch style condominium located in East Lansing within walking distance to MSU, restaurants, and shopping. Enter the secure entrance to find an attractive lobby leading to the elevators.
1 of 10
Last updated June 14 at 08:50pm
1 Unit Available
5937 Shaw St. - 6
5937 Shaw Street, Haslett, MI
1 Bedroom
$2,395
750 sqft
Beautifully renovated luxury apartment with stunning lake views! No expense was spared in this home that is perfect for executive housing.
Results within 10 miles of Okemos
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 14 at 06:44pm
7 Units Available
Summerhill Estates
3313 W Mt Hope Ave, Lansing, MI
1 Bedroom
$649
734 sqft
Summerhill Estates Apartments in Lansing, Michigan offer 1 and 2 bedroom luxury apartment homes for rent featuring at-home comforts including gas fireplaces, vaulted ceilings, washer & dryers and private patios or balconies.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 14 at 06:21pm
The Stadium District
20 Units Available
Marketplace
313 N Cedar St, Lansing, MI
1 Bedroom
$859
600 sqft
In addition to the walkable location and ample onsite parking, Marketplace offers cutting edge amenities inside each unit.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 14 at 06:31pm
Old Town
6 Units Available
Prudden Place
620 May St. Suite 1, Lansing, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,051
954 sqft
Prudden Place gives residents the advantages of a slower-paced urban lifestyle next to a faster-paced downtown. Living in a contemporary building, while being surrounded by a revitalized area steeped in history.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated June 14 at 06:21pm
The Stadium District
15 Units Available
The Outfield Ball Park Lofts
310 N Cedar St, Lansing, MI
1 Bedroom
$995
583 sqft
The Outfield is located within the stadium district of downtown Lansing, and directly in the outfield of Cooley Law School Stadium. Residents will be among a hearty entertainment district complete with bistros, breweries, concerts, art and culture.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
6 Units Available
Stonecrest
2411 Risdale Ave, Lansing, MI
1 Bedroom
$640
545 sqft
Units are one, two or three-bedroom and feature hardwood floors, ceiling fans, and dishwashers. Located close to Lansing Mall, Michigan State University, and Siena Heights University. Community features 24-hour emergency maintenance, online rent, and more.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Downtown Lansing
3 Units Available
Capital Manor Apartments
515 S Chestnut St, Lansing, MI
1 Bedroom
$640
483 sqft
Great location, close to Michigan State and Cooley Law School. Residents enjoy units with air conditioner and disposal. Community offers BBQ area, free parking, laundry facilities, and short-term lease options.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated June 9 at 02:11pm
4 Units Available
Capitol Village
315 E Edgewood Blvd, Lansing, MI
1 Bedroom
$635
610 sqft
Luxurious homes have new windows, private entries, and king-size closets. Community has parklike atmosphere, on-site management, and 24-hour emergency maintenance. Located close to Cooley Law School, I-96, and Steak n' Shake.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated May 4 at 03:10pm
9 Units Available
Autumn Ridge
900 Long Blvd, Lansing, MI
1 Bedroom
$590
739 sqft
Apartments include wireless internet access, oversize closets, and extra vanity space. Community has walking trails, swimming pool, and sundeck. Close to Lansing schools like North Elementary School and Everett High School.
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated February 22 at 12:02am
The Stadium District
Contact for Availability
Block 600
600 East Michigan Avenue, Lansing, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,170
750 sqft
BLOCK600, the highly anticipated development opening Summer of 2020, is situated on 150,590 square feet along Michigan Ave holding 40 residental apartments, a 37,000 square foot urban grocery store, and a 122 room Courtyard by Marriott hotel in
1 of 9
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Old Forest
1 Unit Available
1023-1 N. Walnut
1023 N Walnut St, Lansing, MI
1 Bedroom
$599
1023-1 N. Walnut Available 07/15/20 1-BDR Apartment - 1st Floor - Pet Friendly - 1-bedroom 1-bath apartment on the first floor of a 4-unit building. Private entrance with a covered back porch. Shared parking behind complex with plenty of space.
1 of 4
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Old Town
1 Unit Available
Adorable One Bedroom Apt....Just Take a Look
1117 N Capitol Ave, Lansing, MI
1 Bedroom
$600
600 sqft
This adorable 1-bdrm apartment is located in between Old Town and Downtown in a very quite neighborhood. Awesome location, you can walk to everything. There is also a large parking lot and private yard in the back.
Similar Pages
Okemos Apartments with BalconyOkemos Apartments with GymOkemos Apartments with Hardwood FloorsOkemos Apartments with Parking