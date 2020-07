4576 WAGON WHEEL Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

5 BEDROOMS, BLOOMFIELD SCHOOLS, AND A GREAT YARD FOR PLENTY OF FUN AND ENTERTAINMENT! THIS COLONIAL FEATURES A COMPLETELY REMODELED KITCHEN WHICH INCLUDES GORGEOUS QUARTZ COUNTERTOPS, TILE BACKSPLASH, AND STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. REMODELED HALF BATH AND BEAUTIFUL NEW NATURAL HARDWOOD FLOORS ON MAIN LEVEL. FAMILY ROOM HAS A NATURAL FIREPLACE AND DOORWALL TO PATIO. FRESH PAINT, NEW LIGHT FIXTURES, AND GENEROUSLY SIZED ROOMS THROUGHOUT THE HOUSE. PARTIALLY FINISHED BASEMENT AND 2.5 CAR GARAGE. APPLICATION AND CREDIT REPORT REQUIRED. $300 CLEANING FEE.