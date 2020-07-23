/
genesee county
72 Apartments for rent in Genesee County, MI📍
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood Grand Blanc
2339 Blakely Drive, Genesee County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1406 sqft
Redwood(R) Grand Blanc is where you’ll find the single-story, pet friendly apartment rentals you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom home with an attached garage that welcomes up to three pets.
3 Units Available
Lions Gate Apartments
1255 Main Gate Dr, Davison, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
1257 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently situated off of I-69, just minutes from Grand Blanc. Residents live in homes with stainless steel appliances, washer and dryer, and expansive floor plans. Community has swimming pool, gym, and more.
2 Units Available
Evergreen Estates
Carriage House Apartments
902 Burlington Dr, Flint, MI
1 Bedroom
$635
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$875
1050 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments have central air, large closets and private patio/balcony. Located near I-69 and I-475 and close to Courtland Center Mall. Community has covered parking and laundry facilities.
Contact for Availability
Cambridge Square Of Flint
4490 Brendenshire Ct, Flint, MI
1 Bedroom
$560
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$660
1238 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$805
1677 sqft
Welcome to Cambridge Square Apartments & Townhomes, an affordable community on the west side of Flint, Michiagn, offering one, two and three bedroom apartments and townhomes.
1 Unit Available
1115 Green Meadow Dr
1115 Green Meadows Drive, Genesee County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$875
770 sqft
Available Now! Grand Blanc Schools! - Available Now! Grand Blanc Schools! Beautiful 2 bedroom, 1 bath condo in Grand Blanc Twp. Beautiful Wood floors. Ample closet space. 1 Car attached garage.
1 Unit Available
320 Hidden Pine Rd 320
320 Hidden Pine Rd, Genesee County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$835
1216 sqft
Unit 320 Available 08/31/20 COMING SOON ! 3 Bedroom/ 2 Bath Manufactured Home - Property Id: 297965 COMING SOON ! Safety is our #1 concern. We are experts at working with folks online. Home availability is pending.
1 Unit Available
582 Burr Oak Ct 582
582 Burr Oak Ct, Genesee County, MI
4 Bedrooms
$999
1568 sqft
Unit 582 Available 08/31/20 4 Bedroom/ 2 Bathroom Manufactured Home - Property Id: 298036 COMING SOON ! We are dedicated to provide the best home buying experience no matter the circumstance ! Safety is our #1 concern.
1 Unit Available
999 Estate Dr 999
999 Estate Dr, Genesee County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$949
1344 sqft
Unit 999 Available 08/31/20 COMING SOON ! 3 Bedroom/ 2 Bath Manufactured Home - Property Id: 298028 COMING SOON ! Safety is our #1 concern. We are experts at working with folks online.
1 Unit Available
588 Red Beech Dr 588
588 Red Beech Dr, Genesee County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$949
1344 sqft
Unit 588 Available 09/30/20 COMING SOON ! 3 Bedroom/ 2 Bath Manufactured Home - Property Id: 313017 COMING SOON ! Safety is our #1 concern. We are experts at working with folks online.
1 Unit Available
564 Linden Ct 564
564 Linden Ct, Genesee County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$949
1344 sqft
Unit 564 Available 09/30/20 COMING SOON ! 3 Bedroom/ 2 Bath Manufactured Home - Property Id: 313013 COMING SOON ! Safety is our #1 concern. We are experts at working with folks online.
1 Unit Available
524 Red Beech Dr 524
524 Red Beech Dr, Genesee County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$949
1344 sqft
Unit 524 Available 09/30/20 COMING SOON ! 3 Bedroom/ 2 Bath Manufactured Home - Property Id: 313015 COMING SOON ! Safety is our #1 concern. We are experts at working with folks online.
1 Unit Available
330 Hidden Pine Rd 330
330 Hidden Pine Rd, Genesee County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$835
1216 sqft
Unit 330 Available 08/31/20 COMING SOON ! 3 Bedroom/ 2 Bath Manufactured Home - Property Id: 297971 COMING SOON ! Safety is our #1 concern. We are experts at working with folks online. Home availability is pending.
1 Unit Available
Southside Business District
137 E Lakeview Ave
137 East Lakeview Avenue, Flint, MI
4 Bedrooms
$925
1522 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Nice 2 story 4 bed/2 bath with curbside appeal. House has updated kitchen with appliances & sunroom .Currently being painted & will be available 1st week of August. Kitchen leads to nice deck on back of house .
1 Unit Available
Circle Neighborhood
3510 Cherokee Ave
3510 Cherokee Avenue, Flint, MI
3 Bedrooms
$825
1092 sqft
Available 08/10/20 Beautiful 3 bedroom well maintained all brick home. House has updated kitchen and updated bathroom, with large sunroom off the back and fully fenced in backyard.
1 Unit Available
960 Salisbury Ave
960 Salisbury Avenue, Flint, MI
2 Bedrooms
$650
720 sqft
Available Now! Carman Ainsworth Schools - Available Now! Carman-Ainsworth Schools Cute 2 bedroom, 1 bath ranch home located in Flint Twp., Carman-Ainsworth Schools.
1 Unit Available
Ballenger Park
1805 Stevenson St
1805 Stevenson Street, Flint, MI
3 Bedrooms
$750
Great property for rent on Stevenson St, 3 bedroom, 1 full bath, Large kitchen. 1 car detached garage, front porch. Rent is: $750/ deposit; $750 buyer has to provide proof on income & copy of recent credit report. (RLNE5891805)
1 Unit Available
Mott Park
1900 Cadillac St
1900 Cadillac Street, Flint, MI
2 Bedrooms
$700
Nice property for rent on Cadillac St, two bedrooms, 1 full bath, original wood flooring and vinyl flooring throughout, and a large detached garage. Entire lot is fenced in and features a large, private backyard with tons of potential and security.
1 Unit Available
4049 Beryl
4049 Beryl Road, Genesee County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$895
964 sqft
Mt. Morris Twp. house but Flint 48504 mailing. 3 bed, 1 bath, L.R. with ceiling fan/light; 2 archways; kitchen with ceiling light + dining area with ceiling light/fan; 964 sf ranch; 400 sf basement; larger 2 car att.
1 Unit Available
Civic Park
2218 Milbourne Ave
2218 Milbourne Avenue, Flint, MI
4 Bedrooms
$825
Available Now! - Available Now! 2-story home with 4 bedrooms and 2 baths. Basement and partially fenced yard. $335 City of Flint water affidavit fee (RLNE5788706)
1 Unit Available
Central Park
915 E Court St Apt. #107
915 East Court Street, Flint, MI
2 Bedrooms
$975
1246 sqft
Available Now For Rent! College Cultural Area Parkview Condominium - Available Now For Rent! College Cultural Area Parkview Condominium Just a little bit of New York City located right here in the College Cultural Area of Flint.
1 Unit Available
Chevrolet
3909 Hogarth Ave
3909 Hogarth Avenue, Flint, MI
4 Bedrooms
$825
1600 sqft
Call, don't email. pics not up to date. VERY NICE house.
1 Unit Available
Bunche
606 E Stewart Ave
606 East Stewart Avenue, Flint, MI
4 Bedrooms
$650
2078 sqft
Owner Finance No Credit Check Loan NO FOR RENT - Asking $24,500 Owner Financing is Available 3 beds 4 baths 2079 sqft Home features 3 bedrooms & 2 full bathrooms 606 E Stewart Ave is a house in Flint, MI 48505.
1 Unit Available
Eastside
2616 Maplewood Ave
2616 Maplewood Avenue, Flint, MI
3 Bedrooms
$600
977 sqft
OWNER Finance Home with 10% DOWN - 2616 Maplewood Ave, Flint, MI 3 beds 2 baths 977 sqft with 977 sq. ft. Down payment $1,900, but if you have an amount close, I can work with you on the balance.
1 Unit Available
Mott Park
963 Perry St
963 Perry Street, Flint, MI
3 Bedrooms
$650
1000 sqft
OCCUPIED!! 3 Bed w TWO FULL BATHS - Call MR MARK 24 hrs a day 810-407-5600 - 3 bed, 2 full bath, basement, garage, fenced yard. upstairs is 2 bedrooms 1 bath, and downstairs is 1 bed 1 bath, kitchen, dining room. basement too.
