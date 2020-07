Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning cable included carpet dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated furnished bathtub oven range walk in closets Property Amenities carport clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking playground pool 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly sauna tennis court volleyball court accessible elevator cc payments dog park e-payments internet access online portal

One step onto Muirwood in Farmington Hills, MI and you’ll instantly realize why living here is different than any other community in town. With more than 130 acres of rolling terrain and two ponds on the property, our residents are able to experience the wonder of the countryside while enjoying all of the high-end perks a luxury apartment community has to offer!Chase away the chills with our indoor pool, heated hot tub and steaming sauna in the winter and spend those hot summer days lounging by our Olympic-sized swimming pool or playing doubles on one of our tennis courts. At Muirwood, even the kids and family pet have something to look forward to with a playground on site and miles of walking trails. When it’s time to head indoors, our residents are happy to learn that our open, spacious rooms offer name brand appliances, private balconies and patios and extra storage space. There’s so much to explore at Muirwood, why wait? Call to hold one of our 23 floor plans today!