Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated dishwasher bathtub carpet garbage disposal oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym on-site laundry parking pool tennis court accessible 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage carport cc payments clubhouse e-payments guest parking hot tub key fob access online portal package receiving

Fairmont Park Apartments offers luxurious living in a truly unique park-like setting just minutes from prestigious downtown Farmington. Our entire community was designed with your comfort, enjoyment and health in mind. Unwind after a long day on your private patio, take a brisk walk on the nature trails, or dive into our Olympic-size pool for a few laps before dinner.Luxurious living extends into your apartment home where you’ll find top-of-the-line amenities. Choose from spacious one and two bedroom floor plans, all with a private balcony or patio, air conditioning, a view of our spectacular grounds and assigned covered parking. Many include covered private entrances, in-unit washer and dryer and coveted walk-in closets.Families will love our top-notch schools and more than 600 acres of public parks. Epicureans will flock to our numerous restaurants, while culture-lovers will be impressed with our wide array of art galleries, music events and seasonal festivals.