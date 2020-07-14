All apartments in Farmington Hills
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:48 AM

Fairmont Park Apartments

22540 Fairmont Dr · (248) 600-4374
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

22540 Fairmont Dr, Farmington Hills, MI 48335

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 13201 · Avail. now

$2,705

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Unit 04103 · Avail. now

$2,720

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 06204 · Avail. now

$1,417

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1250 sqft

Unit 24104 · Avail. Aug 22

$1,438

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Unit 19102 · Avail. Aug 22

$1,458

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Fairmont Park Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
tennis court
accessible
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
bike storage
carport
cc payments
clubhouse
e-payments
guest parking
hot tub
key fob access
online portal
package receiving
Fairmont Park Apartments offers luxurious living in a truly unique park-like setting just minutes from prestigious downtown Farmington. Our entire community was designed with your comfort, enjoyment and health in mind. Unwind after a long day on your private patio, take a brisk walk on the nature trails, or dive into our Olympic-size pool for a few laps before dinner.Luxurious living extends into your apartment home where you’ll find top-of-the-line amenities. Choose from spacious one and two bedroom floor plans, all with a private balcony or patio, air conditioning, a view of our spectacular grounds and assigned covered parking. Many include covered private entrances, in-unit washer and dryer and coveted walk-in closets.Families will love our top-notch schools and more than 600 acres of public parks. Epicureans will flock to our numerous restaurants, while culture-lovers will be impressed with our wide array of art galleries, music events and seasonal festivals.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-15+ months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $60 per apartment
Deposit: $300 (1 bedroom), $400 (2 bedroom)
Move-in Fees: $100
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats
Storage Details: Storage unit are available to rent
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Fairmont Park Apartments have any available units?
Fairmont Park Apartments has 6 units available starting at $1,417 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Fairmont Park Apartments have?
Some of Fairmont Park Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Fairmont Park Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Fairmont Park Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Fairmont Park Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Fairmont Park Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Fairmont Park Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Fairmont Park Apartments offers parking.
Does Fairmont Park Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Fairmont Park Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Fairmont Park Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Fairmont Park Apartments has a pool.
Does Fairmont Park Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Fairmont Park Apartments has accessible units.
Does Fairmont Park Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Fairmont Park Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Fairmont Park Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Fairmont Park Apartments has units with air conditioning.
